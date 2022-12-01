ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROCK 22
3d ago

The pros just charged him. He was stopped for speeding and had an uncased gun in the car. They will either plea it down or throw it out. There was no criminal intent. He had taken his CPL course and was getting a CPL.

24
Deb/White Buffalo
3d ago

fair is fair, he needs to be held accountable. No bowl game for him, he should be done. Before I hear it from U of M fans...I have been a U of M fan and supporter for 66+ years. My grandfather was head groundkeeper when Bo was there...when they had grass. rules are there for a reason.

23
John Michaels
3d ago

Too bad, others will see this as an opportunity to break team rules. If he was a second stringer he would have been suspended from team.

11
