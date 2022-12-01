Read full article on original website
Moore County power restoration could take days after gunfire damage, curfew declared, officials say
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County and Duke Energy officials said in a news conference on Sunday afternoon that restoring power could take days. On Saturday, about 38,000 Duke Energy customers were without power after 7 p.m. when a power outage occurred due to intentional vandalism from gunfire directed at electrical substations, officials said.
Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
Targeted gunfire in Moore County cut power to 45,000 customers Sunday, Duke Energy says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Moore County officials increased deputy patrols across the county Sunday, Duke Energy said vandalism at electrical substations left 45,000 customers in the county without power as of 4 p.m. Sunday. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said gunfire directed at two substations caused the outages....
Thousands lost to fire at Greensboro Family Dollar
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Family Dollar is facing around $16,000 worth of losses after a fire from Sunday morning. Greensboro's Fire Department told WXII it happened around 9:30 a.m. on East Cone Boulevard. No one was injured. While there was structural damage, most of the fire was on items...
Nearly 40,000 in the dark as massive power outage hits Moore County; gunfire targeted substations, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — About 38,000 Duke Energy customers were in the dark Saturday night and Sunday after a power outage from vandalism in Moore County, officials said. The outage began sometime after 7 p.m. Saturday and impacted a large portion of the county. The Duke Energy website listed a restoration time of 10 p.m. Sunday.
Durham woman dies after bike struck in hit-and-run; Wake Forest suspect faces 11 charges
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 61-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a car while riding her bicycle in Wake Forest, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP). The driver of the car is now facing 11 charges from two agencies. The Durham County Sherriff’s...
Multiple NC schools received hoax active shooter calls in one day; 911 dispatch and cyber security experts weigh in
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A round of hoax calls across the state left parents, police and schools districts on edge Thursday. Now, 911 dispatch and a cyber security expert are weighing on these false active shooter calls that kept ringing their lines. Guilford Metro 911 and Alamance County 911...
Greensboro police investigating crash with serious injuries
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Watch Sunday morning headlines above. Greensboro police said all northbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Randleman Road are closed due to a crash involving serious injuries. All traffic is being diverted onto Randleman Road. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route at this time.
Man injured in third weekend shooting in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was injured in a shooting, Durham police said. This happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Glenbrook Drive. Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victim who had been shot. Police said the victim was taken to...
Wake Forest man crashes into bicyclist, hits deputy’s car during chase in Durham County, officials say; 3 taken to hospital
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest man crashed his car into a bicyclist and then rammed a Durham County deputy’s cruiser during a chase late Sunday morning, officials said. The incident began around 11:30 a.m. Sunday when a Durham County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the incident in the...
1 killed in NC townhome fire, officials say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a town home fire in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. At 9:37 p.m. on Friday night, firefighters came to the 3200 block of Cypress Park Road after getting a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived they discovered a townhome with smoke and flames […]
Spiderman rappels down Wells Fargo building in Raleigh for Special Olympics
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Spiderman!. On Saturday, Spiderman, aka, Fuquay-Varina Police Corporal Daniel Look, and Officer Kyle Fondaw were in downtown Raleigh traveling down the Wells Fargo building. The department said both officers rappelled 30 stories down the building...
Harris Teeter distributes free ice for Moore County residents affected by power outage
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — As more than 35,000 Moore County residents are still without power on Sunday, Harris Teeter will distribute free bags of ice to the community members affected by the power outage. Community members will receive two 10-pound bags of ice for each household. The distribution...
Man dead after shooting on Donlora Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Xavier Wells, 22, has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. A person went to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro Saturday night, according to Greensboro Police. Officers responded to a call for shots fired at...
What is Swatting? The growing trend behind Thursday's school hoax threats
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hoax threats called in against schools across the state sent a wave of panic through North Carolina parents Thursday. At least 11 schools went on lockdown including four in the Triad. Investigators are still trying to find the people responsible for today's false reports, but Guilford...
How many Moore County customers are without power? ‘Glitch’ leads to wrong numbers on Duke Energy map
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — How many customers are without power in Moore County?. A discrepancy between an online map and a chart led to CBS 17 asking Duke Energy what the real numbers are. After the gunfire attack on two electrical substations Saturday night, the initial numbers were about...
Harnett County mother charged after 10-month-old boy overdoses on fentanyl; 2nd child OD in a week
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — An Erwin mother has been charged after her infant was sent to a hospital for a fentanyl overdose. Around 10:42 p.m. on Friday, Harnett County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Betsy Johnson Hospital in Dunn in reference to a child overdose, according to the sheriff’s office.
Northbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Randleman Road closed due to crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — All northbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Randleman Road in Greensboro have been temporarily closed due to a crash. Greensboro police said all traffic is being rerouted onto Randleman Road and drivers are asked to find an alternate route of travel. A spokesperson with the...
Guilford County group working to uncover the only recorded lynching in county history
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A local group is working to bring awareness to a hate crime that happened in Guilford County in the 19th century. After 4 years of searching, The Guilford County Community Remembrance Project group is still on the hunt for answers. The piece of history they’ve been working to uncover is the […]
Parade organizers increase safety measures, increase driver age limit in Garner
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Garner Christmas parade drew hundreds of smiling faces to Main Street Saturday evening, some of them coming to the parades for decades. “Since about ’94 when we moved here,” Mary Hause said. Hause brought children that she nannies to the parade this...
