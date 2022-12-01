ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
cbs17

Targeted gunfire in Moore County cut power to 45,000 customers Sunday, Duke Energy says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Moore County officials increased deputy patrols across the county Sunday, Duke Energy said vandalism at electrical substations left 45,000 customers in the county without power as of 4 p.m. Sunday. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said gunfire directed at two substations caused the outages....
WXII 12

Thousands lost to fire at Greensboro Family Dollar

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Family Dollar is facing around $16,000 worth of losses after a fire from Sunday morning. Greensboro's Fire Department told WXII it happened around 9:30 a.m. on East Cone Boulevard. No one was injured. While there was structural damage, most of the fire was on items...
WXII 12

Greensboro police investigating crash with serious injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Watch Sunday morning headlines above. Greensboro police said all northbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Randleman Road are closed due to a crash involving serious injuries. All traffic is being diverted onto Randleman Road. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route at this time.
cbs17

Man injured in third weekend shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was injured in a shooting, Durham police said. This happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Glenbrook Drive. Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victim who had been shot. Police said the victim was taken to...
CBS 17

1 killed in NC townhome fire, officials say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a town home fire in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. At 9:37 p.m. on Friday night, firefighters came to the 3200 block of Cypress Park Road after getting a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived they discovered a townhome with smoke and flames […]
cbs17

Spiderman rappels down Wells Fargo building in Raleigh for Special Olympics

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Spiderman!. On Saturday, Spiderman, aka, Fuquay-Varina Police Corporal Daniel Look, and Officer Kyle Fondaw were in downtown Raleigh traveling down the Wells Fargo building. The department said both officers rappelled 30 stories down the building...
WFMY NEWS2

Man dead after shooting on Donlora Drive in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Xavier Wells, 22, has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. A person went to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro Saturday night, according to Greensboro Police. Officers responded to a call for shots fired at...

