Read full article on original website
Related
ksro.com
Santa Rosa PD Donates Food Boxes and Christmas Trees to the Needy
The Santa Rosa Police Department is helping families in need feel the holiday spirit. The department and volunteers with Operation Christmas Tree held a one-night pop-up event at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds earlier this week. They provided those in need with food boxes, Christmas trees, ornaments and lights. The Windsor-based Operation Christmas Tree launched in 2020, partnering with organizations to provide families in need with support after applying to be eligible to participate.
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few months
It is part of a new and amazing program. The trans community in San Francisco is one of the most prominent communities in the United States. They have their specific rights and different activist and groups work for their betterment in one way or the other.
Santa Rosa reduces rent Jan. rent hikes at most mobile home parks
Mobile home roofs peek over the soundwall on Fulton Rd. photo credit: Credit: GoogleMaps Residents of most mobile home parks in Santa Rosa will likely see smaller rent increases than expected after the city council opted to forestall a pending inflation-linked jump set for January. Set to rise nearly 6 percent, the rent increase at regulated mobile home parks was trimmed to 4 percent. At the suggestion of council member Natalie Rogers, the formula was also changed for future increases. While still linked to annual changes in the region's consumer price index, future increases would be limited to seventy...
ksro.com
Warming Center Opened at the Sonoma Veterans Building
A warming center was opened at the Sonoma Veterans Building through Friday morning. The City of Sonoma and County of Sonoma opened up the temporary warming center last night at 7 PM due to the extreme winter weather. The warming center provided shelter for those experiencing homelessness and those without heat. However, it is stressed that this was temporary and not an overnight shelter with cots not being provided. The center closed at 9 AM Friday morning and the hours of operation may be expanded if extreme weather conditions continue.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa City Council Considering Giving Itself a Raise for First Time in 17 Years
The Santa Rosa City Council will consider giving itself an 85-percent raise at tomorrow’s meeting. It would mark the first raise approved for Santa Rosa’s elected officials in 17 years. Council members would receive 17-thousand-760-dollars annually, with the mayor’s pay increasing to 26-thousand-640-dollars. A previously proposed ballot measure would have given council members a sixfold raise, connected with the area’s median income. But, it didn’t get the endorsement of the majority of city council members before voters could decide. Some council members wanted there to be smaller, gradual raises, while others wanted to be paid the same as the mayor.
Remembering the Bay Area suburbs' fanciest buffet: Fresh Choice
If you grew up in the Bay Area suburbs in the 1990s, you probably remember going to one.
ksro.com
Hospitalizations Up Amidst Covid Surge in California
Beware, California is starting to see a winter COVID surge. In San Francisco, hospitalizations have nearly doubled since October. Wastewater samples suggest cases could top last summer’s omicron wave. One restaurant even shut down due to an outbreak. Meantime in Los Angeles, county hospital admissions have soared 200-percent and a mask mandate could return before Christmas if the transmission level rises to high.
marinlocalnews.com
Novato girl returns to head up Marin County’s HR department
Christina Cramer, a 17-year veteran of the Sonoma County government’s human resources department and its leader for the past eight years, is the County of Marin’s choice to lead its Department of Human Resources. Cramer’s first day on the job will be Jan. 17. Cramer, who grew...
Bay Area jazz community mourns death of musician killed in Burlingame Caltrain crash
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area jazz community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends have confirmed that 58-year-old Andrew Speight was killed after his vehicle was hit by a Caltrain in Burlingame on Thursday. Speight was described to me as fun, passionate and supportive. His loved ones are […]
Is now the time to buy a Bay Area home?
SAN FRANCISCO -- Economists in recent months have been sounding the recession alarm.With interest rates heading up and housing prices trending down, the question a lot of people are asking: should I buy or should I wait?Some housing experts say that, if you're not in a rush, it may be wise to wait. According to the California Association of Realtors, the Bay Area housing market peaked in April. That was when people paid the highest median price for a single family home, $1,540,000. It dropped to $1,250,000 in October.San Francisco actually peaked in March of this year at $2,060,000. ...
ksro.com
Cannabis Delivery Van Robbed in Santa Rosa
A cannabis delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Santa Rosa. On Saturday afternoon, a van was coming back from a delivery to Oakland and pulled into Piner Place. Then a black Audi sedan pulled up directly behind the van and lightly rear ended it. The driver got out to check for damage when he saw two black males walking towards him with one holding a gun. He also saw two other black males still in the Audi. The driver ran away and, while doing so, saw the two suspects enter his van and take items. The suspects returned to the Audi and quickly fled in the direction of Highway 101. The driver returned to the van and found the cash and other items were taken. Santa Rosa police are investigating the case asking for anyone with information to come forward.
4 injured as bus smashes through shopping center parking lot
DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — A commuter bus smashed into 16 cars at a San Francisco Bay Area shopping center on Friday, injuring four people, one of them critically, authorities said.
ksro.com
Property Bought in Santa Rosa for Teacher’s Housing
A step towards teacher housing has been taken. The Sonoma County Office of Education has purchased property for educator housing at 3280 Juniper Ave. in Santa Rosa for $630,000. The Office of Education plans to ask the City of Santa Rosa to rezone the property to allow the construction of a high-density housing project that will include at least 60 rental units for teachers and other public employees. The project will be next to the alternative education campus Amarosa Academy. The project was started by County Superintendent Dr. Steve Herrington and will continue to be a priority for incoming Superintendent, Amie Carter.
East Bay restaurant owned by Marshawn Lynch provides free food, toys
EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The season of giving runs year-round for one East Bay restaurant. It happens to be owned by former NFL running back and Oakland’s own — Marshawn Lynch. His aunt runs the place. Rob Ben’s Restaurant & Lounge gives back to the community through food and soul. Hours before opening for business, […]
Here's an inside look at holiday pop-up bar now open in Bay Area
If you buy some of the festive glassware as you're getting your holiday cheer on, 10% of proceeds will go to a nonprofit eye care organization working with local communities all around the world.
ksro.com
Winter Festival-Fiesta Navideña Friday Night in Cloverdale
Cloverdale’s big holiday festival is tonight. Put on by the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce, the Winter Festival-Fiesta Navideña will happen today from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m in downtown Cloverdale. The holiday tree lighting ceremony will take place in the downtown plaza at about 6:00 p.m. Gingerbread cookie decorating, food, artisans, live music, shops, and restaurants will be open. And, of course, Santa Claus will be there. Cloverdale Boulevard will be closed to through traffic on First Street to Third Street and E. Second Street to Cloverdale Boulevard from 8:30 PM until about 10 PM.
Inflation drives up prices at Bay Area Christmas tree lots
SAN CARLOS – As a result of inflation, a trip to buy a Christmas tree may be more expensive than it was in previous years.Shelly Cocco, the co-owner of Honey Bear Trees in San Carlos, told KPIX 5 she and her family knew they'd have to charge a bit more this year for Christmas trees because their operational costs have jumped significantly because of inflation."Labor has gone up because of inflation. The trucking has gone up just to load the trees. The actual tree prices on our end, wholesale-wise, have gone up," Cocco said. "I did not increase it much....
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 monthly in guaranteed income program
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some families in Santa Clara County will be the latest in the Bay Area to receive money in a guaranteed program. The pilot program will offer $1,000 over the next two years starting this December. This project is one of few that will focus specifically on...
NBC Bay Area
Novato Shelter-in-Place Order Cancelled
Novato police issued a shelter-in-place order Sunday due to "police activity." The order was issued for the area of Kristy Ct at around 10:23 a.m. and was cancelled before 11 a.m. No more details have been released. This is a developing story.
NBC Bay Area
Weekend Storm Causes Flooding, Doesn't Dampen Holiday Spirits
The storm caused flooding across the Bay Area Saturday. The relentless rain caused major flooding, which created a daunting clean-up job near the intersection of old Oakland Road and Montague Expressway. Slick roads also made driving more dangerous, leading to spin outs in San Jose on Almaden Expressway. But despite...
Comments / 0