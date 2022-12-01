Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
RIT students work with local students at community arts event
ROCHESTER, N.Y.- RIT’s School of Art, and the Joseph Avenue Arts and Culture Alliance, came together on Saturday to host a community art event at the David Gantt Recreation Center on North Street. Kids and their families practiced painting, printmaking, and face-painting with students from RIT’s Art Education Program.
WHEC TV-10
Gov. Hochul announces $10 million to revitalize downtown Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Rochester on Monday to announce $10 million in funding to revitalize downtown, including Main Street and Clinton Avenue. Hochul said the investment is focused on creating a “sense of place” throughout downtown. The project will include adding affordable housing, a hotel, commercial spaces, and restoring historic buildings.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester-area migrant families celebrate holidays
BROCKPORT, N.Y. – The Brockport Migrant Education Program is making sure no one is left out of the holiday season. For 40 years, the State University of New York at Brockport has been making sure migrant families are able to celebrate the holidays together. Like the Chaves family. They...
WHEC TV-10
Gas prices fall in Rochester this week but still higher than the national average
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s average gas price dropped for the third week in a row. However, local prices can’t seem to fall below the national average, like it was throughout much of October and all of September. Local gas prices landed on $3.70 per gallon after falling...
WHEC TV-10
Ontario County man fights NYC ticket – where he’s never been – for months
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Clifton Springs native Tom Bush got a New York City violation ticket in the mail. Get this: he’s never been there. The ticket was dismissed a few days ago, but only after months of hassle, and coming to News10NBC. Around the end of September, Bush...
WHEC TV-10
Ontario County youth ‘shop with a cop’
VICTOR, N.Y. – Some Ontario County children enjoyed a special shopping trip Sunday. They got to “shop with a cop” at Eastview Mall. The event was put on by the Ontario County Police Benevolent Association in partnership with local police departments, including Canandaigua and Geneva. The program started in 2014 to give kids positive experiences with an authority figures.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Dec. 4, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, we continue our conversation about the persistent violence in the city. Hear from Carrie Noble, director of Victim Witness Services for Monroe County, and Clay Harris, founder of Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County.
WHEC TV-10
Plane was diverted to Rochester airport after passenger had medical emergency
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A plane had to be diverted to the Rochester airport on Sunday for a passenger experiencing a medical emergency. The Rochester-Monroe County Airport Professional Firefighters association says the flight from Toronto to Newark was interrupted when CPR had to be started on a passenger. The plane...
WHEC TV-10
Marines hold Toys for Tots drive at Webster Five and Below
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Marines are also hard at work making sure every child gets a holiday gift. They held a “stuff the truck” event on Sunday at the Webster Five and Below. Five and Below is a national sponsor of the program. Toys for Tots has a decades-long tradition of brightening up the holidays for so many kids in our community.
WHEC TV-10
911 system down for Ontario County
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. If you live in Ontario County, the 911 system is down right now for all of Ontario County. All calls will be forwarded to Monroe County until service is restored. Please let the dispatcher know immediately that you are calling from Ontario County. Texting 911 is still working,...
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County Children’s Detention Center staffer arrested
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An employee at the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center has been arrested and fired. A spokesperson for Monroe County says county staff were made aware of a “violation of rules” at the center, which is on Rush Scottsville Road, on Nov. 23. The...
WHEC TV-10
Family of deceased health care worker Brittni Iverson demand answers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “We love you Brittni!”. That’s what the family, friends and coworkers of Brittni Iverson said when they released pink and white balloons into the air outside Iverson’s workplace Friday. The balloon launch happened outside the DePaul addiction services group home on Dewey Avenue.
WHEC TV-10
TikTok star Noodle the Pug dies at 14
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It will now and forever be a bones day. TikTok star Noodle the pug died at the age of 14. Noodle went viral when owner and Rochester native Jonathan Graziano started posting the “no bones” game to TikTok. The game was to see if noodle would...
WHEC TV-10
Car crashes into house in Bergen
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are investigating a crash into a house in Bergen. It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Monday on Reed Road. Officials tell us a vehicle crashed into a house. Police say the people in the car got out and ran away. That investigation is still active this morning, a search is underway with drones and dogs.
WHEC TV-10
Two trucks crashed into Warsaw school building
WARSAW, N.Y. – All students and staff are safe after two trucks crashed into the elementary school in Warsaw. That’s according to an email sent from the school district to parents. Two trucks crashed into the school on West Buffalo Street around 2:00 p.m. on Friday. Students in...
WHEC TV-10
“Lights on for Life” motorcade highlights dangers of impaired driving
MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. – Monroe County’s STOP-DWI Program, Rochester Against Impaired Driving (RAID), and family members of DWI victims held the annual “Lights On For Life” motorcade on Saturday. The motorcade started at the Victims’ Rights Memorial located in Beikirch Park at Highland Park, drove through...
WHEC TV-10
Wind will continue to weaken throughout the night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A cold front moved through the area earlier today and brought some gusty winds. The strongest wind has already moved through the area. The Frederick Douglas Greater Rochester International Airport saw a peak wind gust of 53 mph. Just under 3,000 households are without power area wide at this time. You can check with RG&E or NYSEG to see when power is estimated to be restored at your location.
WHEC TV-10
Historic Jefferson Avenue church will be torn down after Christmas day fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The historic Jefferson Avenue Seventh Day Adventist Church will be torn down on Monday. The church suffered a devastating fire on Christmas day last year. Church leadership says restoring the building would be too costly. A new replacement facility on Chili Avenue has been purchased with plans to open for worship around late spring 2023.
WHEC TV-10
City kicks off holiday season with Liberty Pole lighting, followed by parade to Roc Holiday Village
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The annual Lighting of the Liberty Pole and Family Lantern Parade to the Roc Holiday Village took place on Saturday. Mayor Evans, City Councilmembers, Santa, the Prime Time Brass band, and other holiday-costumed characters were there to light the Liberty Pole at the corner of East Main Street and Franklin Street.
WHEC TV-10
Police investigating overnight stabbing on Saratoga Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police are investigating a stabbing that took place late Friday night. Just after 9 p.m., RPD responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a walk-in stabbing victim. The victim, a man in his 30s, was stabbed at least once in the upper body. He is currently...
Comments / 0