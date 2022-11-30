Read full article on original website
John "Coach B" Burson
EUNICE–On Monday, December 5, 2022 John “Coach B” Burson, husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away at Eunice Manor with his loving family by his side. He was 73. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Eunice. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Father Nick Ware, Celebrant. John known to many…
News notes
Thrive Summit set Thursday in Opelousas The public is invited to the Accelerate St. Landry Parish Thrive Summit from 8:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Opelousas Civic Center located at 1638 Creswell Lane in Opelousas. The community-focused summit designed to identify solutions to help all the people in St. Landry Parish to be healthy and economically secure. Register at No-Hunger.org/thrive…
Eunice Police Radio log
The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. December 5 00:50 Caller in the 700 block of North 5th requested extra patrol in reference to a subject making threats and banging on the door. 01:45 Theft of a dolly equipment in the 300 block of Rodney. 03:43 Disturbance in the area of Halsey. 07:58 Caller in the 400 block of Cotton said a subject is beating…
St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests
The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. December 3-December 5 Tamarick Tremaine Collins, 27, 900 block of Park Avenue, Opelousas. Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, illegal carrying of weapons, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses. Arrested by Opelousas Police. Robert Herbert Castille, 46, 900 block of Lastrapes Street,…
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. December 5 Joseph Harold Fontenot, 46, 100 block of Mamie, Eunice. Probation warrant. Shannon Michelle Smith, 33, homeless, Eunice. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, child desertion. Kendall Clark, 22, 800 block of Railroad Street, Ville Platte. Contempt of court. Melvin Troy Peters, 47, 400 block of North…
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run crash
Ariana Walker, 25, of Opelousas, has been charged in the crash that claimed the life of 38-year-old Aaron Nathan Washington of Opelousas, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police Troop I. Walker was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges: hit and run driving, death or serious bodily injury (felony); and operating vehicle while license is suspended …
