Rumored JD Martinez landing spot would be bad news for rest of MLB

Former Red Sox slugger JD Martinez may have a new suitor. According to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo, the Los Angeles Dodgers are “showing interest” in Martinez, which makes sense, given the many times he’s brought them pain. It was against the Dodgers that he became the 18th player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a single game. He was also a key reason the Sox popped champagne in the visiting clubhouse at Dodger Stadium when they won the 2018 World Series. And since that World Series, the Dodgers have been collecting players who bested them in it: Joe Kelly, Mookie Betts, David Price, Craig Kimbrel.
FanSided

Yankees sign Brian Cashman, wait on Aaron Judge: Best memes and tweets

The New York Yankees could very well sign Aaron Judge to a massive contract in a matter of days. But before then, why not anger the fanbase?. On Monday at the Winter Meetings, the New York Mets signed Justin Verlander, while the Philadelphia Phillies inked Trea Turner to an 11-year deal.
FanSided

Bengals safety flops, fakes injury to avoid penalty vs Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals got away with an impressive flop and fake injury to avoid a penalty in the first half against the Chiefs on Sunday. What do you do when you are about to have 13 players on the field on defense? Fake an injury, of course. That’s exactly what Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates III appeared to do during the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ clash against the Bengals.
FanSided

Making sense of the Red Sox negotiating tactics with Xander Bogaerts

Will the Boston Red Sox really let Xander Bogaerts walk away?. The Boston Red Sox made two things abundantly clear when this offseason began: 1) They have money to spend, 2) Xander Bogaerts is their top priority. So when reports begin to surface that contradict those stated objectives, we’re left...
247Sports

AUDIO: Chip Kelly on UCLA Playing Pitt in the Sun Bowl

UCLA Chip Kelly talked about UCLA playing in the Sun Bowl against Pittsburgh, the Panthers' coaching staff, particpation from his players in the game, the benefit of the extra practices for the team and defensive coordinator Bill McGovern.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Boeser Negotiating Trade, Penguins Infuriate Binnginton

It was a wild scene at PPG Paints Arena, as one goalie wanted to fight, one goalie face-planted, and the Pittsburgh Penguins shrugged en route to a 6-2 beatdown of the St. Louis Blues. Kasperi Kapanen had an “excuse me” hat trick, and Bryan Rust had four points. On the NHL trade scene, the Vancouver Canucks have given Brock Boeser permission to negotiate his own trade. The Edmonton Oilers are shopping for an angry forward. The Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators might have something cooking, and is there trouble behind the scenes in Philly?
FanSided

