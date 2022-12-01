Read full article on original website
Singing Servers at Victor's Cafe in Philadelphia
The cafe is on 13th and Dickinson Street in the South Philadelphia neighborhood. It has been a neighborhood fixture for over 100 years. Today, it is owned by the Di Stefano family. Originally a gramophone store, the cafe is still a popular hangout for locals and tourists. The cafe features...
The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in Philadelphia
The Moshulu was built by shipbuilders in Scotland and is the oldest square-rigged sailing vessel in the world. She was named "Kurt" when she was first built in 1904. When the United States entered World War I, the ship was laid up in Astoria, Oregon. In 1917, the United States Navy confiscated the ship. Later, it was renamed Moshulu by the wife of First Lady Woodrow Wilson.
Lowballed: Philadelphia-area homeowners of color receive unfair appraisals
Across the tristate metro area, homes in majority-minority neighborhoods were about twice as likely to be underappraised as those in majority-white neighborhoods.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Kevin Bacon says 'Philly Thing' seeks to explain his hometown
The Bacon Brothers just released a song that's simply overflowing with local pride.
Persis Indian Grill Dishes Authentic Indian Cuisine in Exton
A national franchise that deserves local love, Persis Indian Grill brings authentic Indian flavors and dishes to Exton. With decent Indian cuisine becoming so common in our area, it’s always nice to find a place that truly stands out. That’s definitely the case with Persis Indian Grill, which has taken over the former Nudy’s Cafe location in the Eagleview Town Center north of Exton. It’s worth noting that Persis is a national franchise, with 20 other restaurants bringing authentic Indian cuisine to such far-flung locales at O’Fallon, Missouri, Okemos, Michigan, and Fort Mill, South Carolina.
Theft of a Philly man's priceless collection of comics leads to a storybook ending
After KYW Newsradio ran a story about a Philadelphia man’s decades-old Archie comics collection being stolen, strangers poured out their support. Then he received a call that changed his life.
Where Are Philly's Most Romantic Restaurants?
Philadelphia, PA - Philly is a great place to date. With historic downtown, charming neighborhoods, and a wealth of restaurants, the city offers a romantic setting for any budding romance. Don't let the dining experience do all the work; remember to be courteous and attentive to your date while enjoying your night on the town! Exciting and romantic date ideas are a surefire way to enjoy the evening with that special someone in your life.
HolidayFest 2022: Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular
OAKS, Pa. (CBS) - It's a HolidayFest Friday and the lights are shining bright in Montgomery County. The holiday attraction Tinseltown is all a glow in Oaks. There's ice skating, food and fun for the whole family. At the Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular, visitors can stroll through dozens of dazzling light displays or grab a bite at the Union Forge Tinsel Lodge. "So many treats in there. Everything from sweet to savory, and it's fancy. It's got short rib mac and cheese, and funnel cake which is my personal favorite," Rachel Riley, the Valley Forge Tourism, said. "Plus there's also plenty of cocktails for...
A name change five years in the making: Should Philadelphia rename Taney Street?
In 2018, George Basile, a Temple University senior, created a petition to rename Taney Street in Philadelphia. Four years have passed, and the street name remains the same. Taney street is widely believed to be named after Roger B. Taney, the Chief Supreme Court Justice in the Dred Scott v. Sanford case. The Supreme Court ruled that currently and formerly enslaved people were not American citizens and had no right to sue in federal courts. That verdict was announced in 1857, and the city of Philadelphia renamed Minor Street to Taney Street one year later.
Exclusive: Philadelphia police uncover name of "The Boy in the Box"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A murder mystery that has gripped Philadelphia for 65 years has been solved. America's unknown child, "The Boy in the Box," now has a name and criminal charges could still be filed.A child was found murdered, stuffed in a box and abandoned in Philadelphia decades ago. On Wednesday, for the first time, the Philadelphia Police Department said they have uncovered the boy's name."To have a name on that stone, that's what everybody has been wishing forever," Linda Tamburri said. "I'm just glad I'm here to actually know I'll see that little boy's name on the stone."Cemetery workers...
Philly police to announce identity of slain ‘Boy in the Box’ after 65 years of mystery
PHILADELPHIA — One of the longest-running, most enduring mysteries in the United States has been solved, according to Philadelphia news stations. CBS 3 and NBC 10 reported Wednesday that Philadelphia police officials are expected to hold a news conference next week to name the “Boy in the Box,” a slain child who has remained unidentified for more than 65 years.
20 Best Hoagie Spots in Philly: 5-Star Sandwiches from Philadelphia Delis & Italian Markets
First things first, we do Hoagies in Philly, not subs. A hoagie is a sandwich on a long roll, cut down the middle but never, ever sliced all the way through. Filled with deli meat, veggies, condiments, and tons of cheese, here are the 20 best hoagies in Philadelphia!. 1....
Dog That Went Missing Outside Philly Wawa Found Safe
A dog that went missing outside of a Philadelphia Wawa store last month was found safe after 18 days, his owners announced. On November 15 around 7:30 p.m., Matt and Natalie Berk were inside the Wawa on Aramingo and Wheatsheaf avenues. Their two dogs, Frankie and Theo, were inside their car that was parked outside the store.
The Miracle on South 13th Street: The best Christmas light display in the country
The 1600 block of South 13th Street in Philadelphia has transformed into an incredibly electric — and eclectic — immersion of the holiday senses. The Jawncast talked with the homeowners who brighten up Christmastime spirits.
Second woman speaks out after brutal, unprovoked attack in Center City
"I sat down and immediately a woman jumped up and started attacking me," said the Villanova student. Philadelphia police are still searching for the suspect in the attacks.
Lego Fanatics Create a South Jersey Lego Beach & Boardwalk
A group of Lego enthusiasts from South Jersey have come up with the ultimate Lego beach and boardwalk homage and have dubbed it..."Tilewood". Tilewood is actually more than just Lego Wildwood, according to the South Jersey Lego Users Group. They feel that Tilewood is a combined re-creation of Wildwood, Seaside...
Advocates sound alarm on murders of transgender women in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner was among a group of LGBTQ activists who spoke about a troubling trend of deadly violence against trans women in the city over the recent years. Investigators say on Thanksgiving morning, Sharee "Diamond" Jackson-McDonald - a transgender woman - was found shot to...
Horsham-Headquartered Toll Brothers, Finding Not Much Glitter There, Abandons Jewelers Row Project
The corner of Seventh and Sansome Sts. on Jeweler's Row, transferring from Toll Brothers to another developer. A diamond-in-the-rough empty lot on Jewelers Row — acquired by Horsham’s Toll Brothers in 2019 — is going back on the market. Jake Blumgart’s Philadelphia Inquirer story detailed the now-vacant real estate’s opportunity for another visionary to transform it into a Center City gem of development.
