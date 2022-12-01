Carrie Underwood Schedules Las Vegas ‘Reflection’ Residency Return for Summer 2023

Las Vegas hasn’t seen the last of Carrie Underwood . The singer and songwriter will return to Resorts World Theatre next year for the latest stretch of her ongoing residency, Reflection . The theatre show, which initially debuted a year ago, was extended into the spring earlier this year before being halted while Underwood prepared to embark on the Denim & Rhinestones tour in support of her ninth studio album of the same name.

By the time the tour wraps in March 2023, Underwood will be swapping out her jeans and gems to pick back up where she left off in Las Vegas. Her residency hiatus will officially come to a close in June 2023, with five shows in her first month back. Underwood will perform one show in July before returning in September for an additional six nights. Taking October and most of the following month off, the singer will take the stage on Nov. 29 and will conclude the stretch with five shows in early December.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Resorts World Las Vegas next summer,” Underwood shared in a statement. “Reflection is a show I’m so proud of and have so much fun performing. I love being out on the road with the Denim & Rhinestones tour and look forward to returning to Vegas once that wraps, as it has become our home away from home where we get to play to audiences from all over the world.”

General sale for the newly announced Reflection residency dates begins on Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. PT at Ticketmaster.com .

“From a production standpoint, we can do something that we can’t necessarily do when we’re packing up all our gear and going from place to place,” Underwood told Rolling Stone this year about the appeal of a residency format versus traveling on the road. “From a switching-things-up perspective, when you’re on the road, you’re in different towns, and all the people in the audience are from that general area of the world. What I love about Vegas is you’re in one place, but everybody is from everywhere. It’s a mishmash of people from all over the place. It’s cool to look out at the audience and think about that.”