CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There are still more than 700 days until the Nov. 5, 2024, election, but some West Virginia candidates have already let their plans be known. State Treasurer Riley Moore and U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney have declared their candidacies, Attorney General Patrick has circulated a letter hinting at a run and Gov. Jim Justice has said he’s “seriously considering” seeking a seat in the U.S. Senate.

18 HOURS AGO