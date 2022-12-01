Read full article on original website
Related
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Thames Valley Police officer sacked for gross misconduct after 'drunkenly' injuring man
A police officer in Buckinghamshire has been sacked after injuring a man using "unnecessary" force. PC Ricky Eagles, who was based at Taplow Police Station, was found guilty of four counts of misconduct. PC Eagles was charged with four breaches of police conduct standards as a result of an incident...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Family pay tribute to 'beloved' great-grandad who died after violent High Wycombe burglary
The family of a great-grandad who died following a violent burglary in High Wycombe last month have paid tribute. In a statement issued through Thames Valley Police, the family called 91-year-old John Brackin Snr "quite simply a lovely, bubbly gentleman." The tribute reads: "John Brackin Snr was Father to five...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Photo shows very lucky escape for driver after M1 smart motorway crash
Thames Valley Police have revealed a dramatic image of a crash between two vehicles on the M1 smart motorway at Milton Keynes. The picture shows the front of a large van completely smashed after hitting the rear end of a truck. Another van can also be seen in the background of the picture with a smashed bonnet.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Police concern grows for missing 15-year-old girl
Police concern is growing for a missing 15-year-old girl. Krystal has not been seen since she left home in Slough on Friday (December 2). Now Thames Valley Police is calling for help from the public to find her. She has been described as white with blonde hair. Krystal was last...
Comments / 0