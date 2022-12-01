Read full article on original website
Related
ksro.com
Hospitalizations Up Amidst Covid Surge in California
Beware, California is starting to see a winter COVID surge. In San Francisco, hospitalizations have nearly doubled since October. Wastewater samples suggest cases could top last summer’s omicron wave. One restaurant even shut down due to an outbreak. Meantime in Los Angeles, county hospital admissions have soared 200-percent and a mask mandate could return before Christmas if the transmission level rises to high.
Travel headaches continue to plague California's Sierra Nevada as heavy snow piles up
Not only has heavy snow not taken the weekend off in California's Sierra Nevada, but it's working right into Monday as well, as a stubborn low-pressure system continues to swirl just off the Northern California coast.
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Awards an Additional $36 Million for New Homeless Housing – Includes City of San Jose Receiving $19.9 Million
All together, Homekey is creating 12,676 units of homeless housing. $36 million will create 132 homes for unhoused and at-risk Central Coast and San Jose residents. December 5, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the final Homekey awards for 2022 totaling $36 million to four communities. All told, Homekey has awarded $2.753 billion to create 12,676 units across California. Homekey has been able to develop housing units for less money and more quickly than more traditional homeless housing and has become a national model.
COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Bay Area; Expert warns it's not the only holiday season threat
Across California, COVID-19 cases are on the rise. In San Francisco, hospitalizations have nearly doubled since October.
4 Great Pizza Places in California
Photo byPhoto by Klara Kulikova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you also love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, so if you have never been to any of these pizza places, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Top 11 Places To Visit In California During Winter (Don’t Miss Out)
California is a stunning state with a wide range of landscapes and activities to offer. Cities, breathtaking vineyards, steep mountains, sweeping coasts, and deserts so vast you’ll wonder how everything can fit into one place are only a few of the fascinating attractions.
Is now the time to buy a Bay Area home?
SAN FRANCISCO -- Economists in recent months have been sounding the recession alarm.With interest rates heading up and housing prices trending down, the question a lot of people are asking: should I buy or should I wait?Some housing experts say that, if you're not in a rush, it may be wise to wait. According to the California Association of Realtors, the Bay Area housing market peaked in April. That was when people paid the highest median price for a single family home, $1,540,000. It dropped to $1,250,000 in October.San Francisco actually peaked in March of this year at $2,060,000. ...
KCRA.com
'Everybody is getting it': Northern California flu hospitalizations spike across region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is reporting very high flu levels this month, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Health officials are urging people to get their flu shots as hospitals fill up. "I think our hospital, like everywhere in Northern California are seeing increased rates of flu and...
The Salton Sea is on track to become ‘Lithium Valley’
California moved one step closer to becoming a global supplier of lithium after a state commission voted to approve recommendations that would aid in accelerating lithium mining on the Salton Sea. The recommendations, released in a report Thursday, marked a milestone in the state’s efforts to tap the mineral- rich brines of the landlocked Southern California lake, which is believed to have the highest concentration of lithium in the world....
‘It’s a game changer’: State floods millions in drought relief to four small water districts
Four small Bay Area drinking water systems will receive millions of dollars as part of California’s effort to protect water deliveries as the drought drags into its fourth year. On Tuesday, the California Department of Water Resources announced $44 million in statewide Small Community Drought Relief Program grants —...
Remembering the Bay Area suburbs' fanciest buffet: Fresh Choice
If you grew up in the Bay Area suburbs in the 1990s, you probably remember going to one.
Drought-hit California cities to get little water from state
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California water agencies that serve 27 million people will get just 5% of what they requested from the state to start 2023, water officials announced Thursday. The news of limited water comes as California concludes its driest three-year stretch on record and as water managers...
Californians reluctant to cash in their inflation-relief debit cards: Here's why
"Who made the decision from our government in Sacramento? They couldn't find a decent bank in California?" asked one frustrated Californian who refused to activate his Middle Class Tax Refund debit card and instead requested a check.
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Valley rain, Sierra snow to continue through early this week
Wet weather will continue to impact commuters across Northern California on Monday morning. The region saw a mixed bag of weather on Sunday including rain, snow and thunderstorms. This weather system brought 2.2 inches of rain to downtown Sacramento over the last several days, according to Dirk Verdoorn. Find Sunday...
foxla.com
This California city is most popular destination for people looking to relocate: report
LOS ANGELES - Across the United States, the effects of inflation and a teetering economy are being felt by Americans everywhere from the grocery store and gas pump to Christmas tree lots and for homebuyers - the real estate market. A new report by Redfin found nearly 24% of homebuyers...
Southern California Roads To Drive Before You Die (Part 1)
If you've got the impression that the only good roads to drive in Southern California are the canyon roads around the Angeles forest near Los Angeles, there's a good reason for that. They are excellent roads, and LA has a huge car culture. But, most influentially, LA is home to many major automotive publications, has the most automotive content creators and journalists, and they have access to the largest press loan car fleets. It makes absolute sense for LA-based content creators and journalists to hit roads like the Angeles Crest Highway for videos and photos. Add to that the events brands put on often come to California in the winter months as the weather is generally still good, and you now know why you know some of those roads - even if you've never been to California.
newsofthenorthbay.com
RAIN ARRIVES FROM THE NORTH AND SOUTH
The North Bay is between two storm systems on Saturday, one north and one south. Ahead of the main cold front still over the Pacific Ocean, moist air is being drawn into the state, bringing moderate rain to the south of us. The two systems can be clearly seen on this satellite loop.
Fox40
Single-family home rental prices up nearly 30% since last year; coastal California cities are the priciest
With mortgage rates skyrocketing, many families are putting their search for the perfect home on hold and focusing their attention on the rental market. For families with multiple children, extended family members or those who work from home, a typical apartment or condominium might not satisfy those needs, meaning they’ll need to look for a single-family rental.
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
Bay Area Weather: How much rain fell and when the next storm is coming
December began in wintery fashion across the Bay Area and Northern California on Thursday, as a storm from the Pacific Northwest brought the first steady rain in three weeks, with heavy snow covering the Sierra Nevada. Forecasters said after a brief interlude Friday, another slightly smaller rain system is expected...
Gizmodo
California's Water Thieves Are Getting Away With It
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. It’s not easy enforcing water regulations in the West. Just ask the officials in California who have been trying for almost a decade to penalize a man who took water from the river system that feeds San Francisco and bottled it for sale to stores like Starbucks.
Comments / 2