WATCH: Zion Williamson's Ridiculous Block In Pelicans-Spurs Game
Zion Williamson had an impressive block in Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets A Photo With LeBron James After Loss To Lakers
Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after losing to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Anthony Davis continues to apply trade pressure to Lakers: Either sell high, or bring in reinforcements
Right now, at this very moment, Anthony Davis is the best basketball player in the world. We haven't, even for a stretch, been able to say that for a long time, and who knows how long we'll be able to keep saying it this time. But it's true right now, and the Lakers have an organizational obligation not to waste this opportunity.
Report: Lakers eyeing big trade with Bulls
Though it is not the 1991 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls could be linking up again. On an episode Friday of his self-titled podcast, ESPN’s Zach Lowe revealed the the Lakers have had some “internal discussions” about the possibility of a big trade with the Bulls. According to the proposed framework, the Lakers would send Russell Westbrook and their first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Bulls for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.
3 players who Sixers should look into trading for in 2022-23 season
The Philadelphia 76ers are off to a 12-11 start to begin the 2022-23 season which is not exactly what most had in mind when the Sixers made the moves they made in the offseason. Granted, that is mostly due to losing James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid for stretches of time, but they could still use a move.
Officials admit Sixers should've been allowed a challenge in loss
As the Philadelphia 76ers were attempting a rally in Memphis on Friday, there was a play in the fourth quarter where Grizzlies star Ja Morant was blocked and the ball went out of bounds. The call was in favor of the Grizzlies, but the Sixers wanted to challenge. Coach Doc...
Anthony Davis Makes NBA History In Lakers Win Sunday Night
Anthony Davis put together one of the best games of his career on Sunday night when the Los Angeles Lakers played the Washington Wizards.
This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Matisse Thybulle
To the surprise of no one, except maybe people within the organization, the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling in the 2022-23 NBA season. While they have begun showing some signs of life in recent games, as they have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games, there is still plenty of work to do.
Rodgers salutes Bears fans after win at Soldier Field
Aaron Rodgers still owns the Chicago Bears. After Christian Watson ran for a 46-yard touchdown to eclipse a win over the Bears – which lifted the Packers to the most franchise wins of all time over the Bears – Rodgers saluted the crowd. The last time Rodgers played...
Draymond Green Breaks Silence on Lakers Trade Rumors
Draymond Green has not revealed any interest in leaving the Golden State Warriors for the Los Angeles Lakers
Joel Embiid passes Julius Erving for 4th most 30-point games for Sixers
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is a rare breed in the NBA. The 7-foot big man just has the ability to do it all while out on the floor as he can take a defender off the dribble, he can knock down jumpers, he gets to the free-throw line, and he makes it all look easy.
Why Donovan demoted starters Williams, Dosunmu
SAN FRANCISCO --- To be clear, Billy Donovan’s decision to replace Ayo Dosunmu with Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams with Javonte Green in Friday night’s starting lineup wasn’t for defensive purposes against the potent Golden State Warriors. “It was more to see, ‘Let’s see what this looks...
Lakers News: LeBron James Talks State Of L.A. Following Best Win Of Year
L.A. beat the Milwaukee Bucks 133-129 last night.
Javonte Green out for Bulls-Kings with knee injury
The Chicago Bulls will be a bit shorthanded for Sunday evening's road matchup with the Sacramento Kings. Forward Javonte Green, who moved into the team's starting lineup for the first time this season in Friday's loss to the Golden State Warriors, will miss the Kings game with right knee soreness.
Brooklyn Nets Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game
The Brooklyn Nets have recalled two players from the G League ahead of Sunday's game with the Boston Celtics.
Fields ties NFL QB record; 6 straight games w/rushing TD
Justin Fields is officially back. The Bears' second-year quarterback missed Week 12's game against the New York Jets, but returned with a 56-yard touchdown in his second drive against the Packers. With that touchdown run, he tied Johnny Lujack for the longest quarterback game streak with a rushing touchdown, running...
Report: Trae Young Missed Game Due to Spat with Hawks Coach
The Hawks star reportedly got into a shootaround dispute with Nate McMillan on Friday before a game against the Nuggets.
Hawks coach Luke Richardson gets hit in head with puck on bench
Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson briefly left Saturday's game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden after getting hit in the head with a stray puck. The play happened with 11:50 left in the first period after Jack Johnson's pass went off Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey's stick and into the bench. Richardson immediately received medical attention from Blackhawks head athletic trainer Mike Gapski, who put a towel over his head.
Charles Barkley calls Nets' Kevin Durant insecure, Durant responds
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has done many great things in his career. Durant was the 2007-2008 NBA Rookie of the Year, the 2013-2014 NBA MVP, and is on the NBA’s 75th anniversary team. However, all of those accolades, and many more, have not stopped fans and pundits from...
