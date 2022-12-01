ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports Chicago

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Lakers eyeing big trade with Bulls

Though it is not the 1991 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls could be linking up again. On an episode Friday of his self-titled podcast, ESPN’s Zach Lowe revealed the the Lakers have had some “internal discussions” about the possibility of a big trade with the Bulls. According to the proposed framework, the Lakers would send Russell Westbrook and their first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Bulls for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Matisse Thybulle

To the surprise of no one, except maybe people within the organization, the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling in the 2022-23 NBA season. While they have begun showing some signs of life in recent games, as they have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games, there is still plenty of work to do.
NBC Sports Chicago

Rodgers salutes Bears fans after win at Soldier Field

Aaron Rodgers still owns the Chicago Bears. After Christian Watson ran for a 46-yard touchdown to eclipse a win over the Bears – which lifted the Packers to the most franchise wins of all time over the Bears – Rodgers saluted the crowd. The last time Rodgers played...
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Donovan demoted starters Williams, Dosunmu

SAN FRANCISCO --- To be clear, Billy Donovan’s decision to replace Ayo Dosunmu with Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams with Javonte Green in Friday night’s starting lineup wasn’t for defensive purposes against the potent Golden State Warriors. “It was more to see, ‘Let’s see what this looks...
NBC Sports Chicago

Javonte Green out for Bulls-Kings with knee injury

The Chicago Bulls will be a bit shorthanded for Sunday evening's road matchup with the Sacramento Kings. Forward Javonte Green, who moved into the team's starting lineup for the first time this season in Friday's loss to the Golden State Warriors, will miss the Kings game with right knee soreness.
NBC Sports Chicago

Fields ties NFL QB record; 6 straight games w/rushing TD

Justin Fields is officially back. The Bears' second-year quarterback missed Week 12's game against the New York Jets, but returned with a 56-yard touchdown in his second drive against the Packers. With that touchdown run, he tied Johnny Lujack for the longest quarterback game streak with a rushing touchdown, running...
NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks coach Luke Richardson gets hit in head with puck on bench

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson briefly left Saturday's game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden after getting hit in the head with a stray puck. The play happened with 11:50 left in the first period after Jack Johnson's pass went off Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey's stick and into the bench. Richardson immediately received medical attention from Blackhawks head athletic trainer Mike Gapski, who put a towel over his head.
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

