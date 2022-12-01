Read full article on original website
Cannabis Delivery Van Robbed in Santa Rosa
A cannabis delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Santa Rosa. On Saturday afternoon, a van was coming back from a delivery to Oakland and pulled into Piner Place. Then a black Audi sedan pulled up directly behind the van and lightly rear ended it. The driver got out to check for damage when he saw two black males walking towards him with one holding a gun. He also saw two other black males still in the Audi. The driver ran away and, while doing so, saw the two suspects enter his van and take items. The suspects returned to the Audi and quickly fled in the direction of Highway 101. The driver returned to the van and found the cash and other items were taken. Santa Rosa police are investigating the case asking for anyone with information to come forward.
This California ice rink the ‘best’ in the country, according to Yelp
Even though the majority of the Golden State won’t transform into a snowy winter wonderland ideal for outdoor skating, California is home to the “best” indoor ice-skating rink in the country, based on Yelp reviews.
Santa Rosa reduces rent Jan. rent hikes at most mobile home parks
Mobile home roofs peek over the soundwall on Fulton Rd. photo credit: Credit: GoogleMaps Residents of most mobile home parks in Santa Rosa will likely see smaller rent increases than expected after the city council opted to forestall a pending inflation-linked jump set for January. Set to rise nearly 6 percent, the rent increase at regulated mobile home parks was trimmed to 4 percent. At the suggestion of council member Natalie Rogers, the formula was also changed for future increases. While still linked to annual changes in the region's consumer price index, future increases would be limited to seventy...
Hospitalizations Up Amidst Covid Surge in California
Beware, California is starting to see a winter COVID surge. In San Francisco, hospitalizations have nearly doubled since October. Wastewater samples suggest cases could top last summer’s omicron wave. One restaurant even shut down due to an outbreak. Meantime in Los Angeles, county hospital admissions have soared 200-percent and a mask mandate could return before Christmas if the transmission level rises to high.
4 injured as bus smashes through shopping center parking lot
DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — A commuter bus smashed into 16 cars at a San Francisco Bay Area shopping center on Friday, injuring four people, one of them critically, authorities said.
Remembering the Bay Area suburbs' fanciest buffet: Fresh Choice
If you grew up in the Bay Area suburbs in the 1990s, you probably remember going to one.
Here's an inside look at holiday pop-up bar now open in Bay Area
If you buy some of the festive glassware as you're getting your holiday cheer on, 10% of proceeds will go to a nonprofit eye care organization working with local communities all around the world.
Ukiah’s Tastebuds Becomes First Blue Zones Project Approved Restaurant in Mendocino County
The following is a press release issued by the Blue Zones Project of Mendocino County:. Blue Zones Project Mendocino County is excited to announce Taste Buds as the first Blue Zones Project approved restaurant in Mendocino County! Taste Buds has been serving Ukiah-Mendocino residents with delicious vegetarian Jamaican inspired food. There will be a ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 5:00 – 6:30PM, followed by drinks and sampling of the delicious Blue Zones approved dishes. We applaud siblings Cody and Chelsea Akin for offering healthy food options for our community.
Another blow to the Union Square shopping area, The Container Store will be moving out
One of San Francisco’s busiest shopping areas is losing another big retailer. The Container Store is moving away from its 20-year home to another shopping center about a mile and a half away. The San Francisco Business Times reports that The Container Store, which utilizes a two-story, 30,000-square-foot space at 26 Fourth Street next door to Trader Joe’s, will be leaving that building for a smaller, single-level space on the second floor at 555 Ninth Street, which is also coincidentally next to a different Trader Joe’s. The new 22,400-square-foot space sits inside a 150,000-square-foot shopping center that also has Bed Bath & Beyond and Peet's Coffee.
Novato girl returns to head up Marin County’s HR department
Christina Cramer, a 17-year veteran of the Sonoma County government’s human resources department and its leader for the past eight years, is the County of Marin’s choice to lead its Department of Human Resources. Cramer’s first day on the job will be Jan. 17. Cramer, who grew...
Home price growth is slowing most in these California cities, data shows
These are the California metros where price growth is decelerating fastest, Redfin says:
Lieutenant Brandon Cutting to be Sonoma’s New Police Chief
Sonoma will officially have a new police chief tomorrow. Lieutenant Brandon Cutting will take over for Orlando Rodriguez, who has been police chief for the past four years. Cutting has been with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department for the past 18 years. The city of Sonoma has contracted its law enforcement services from the Sheriff’s Department for that long as well.
Property Bought in Santa Rosa for Teacher’s Housing
A step towards teacher housing has been taken. The Sonoma County Office of Education has purchased property for educator housing at 3280 Juniper Ave. in Santa Rosa for $630,000. The Office of Education plans to ask the City of Santa Rosa to rezone the property to allow the construction of a high-density housing project that will include at least 60 rental units for teachers and other public employees. The project will be next to the alternative education campus Amarosa Academy. The project was started by County Superintendent Dr. Steve Herrington and will continue to be a priority for incoming Superintendent, Amie Carter.
Petaluma Restaurant Seems Michelin-Bound
Michelin ratings for California restaurants will be revealed Monday, Dec. 5, and my money is on newcomer Table Culture Provisions in Petaluma to win its first star. Chefs and owners Stéphane Saint Louis and Steven Vargas have created a destination restaurant that recently attracted the attention of the San Francisco Chronicle, landing them on the coveted Top 25 Restaurants for Fall list. A recent visit and exploration of their 10-course tasting menu was even more impressive than my first visit in January.
Tesla plans to open Sonoma County service center, store
Work has started to transform a former furniture showroom in northwest Santa Rosa’s furniture retail district into a Tesla service center and store. The Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle maker signed a 10-year lease for a 32,000-square-foot space at 3286 Airway Drive on May 20, according to the building owner and deal broker.
Magnitude 2.9 quake centered near Mount Diablo rattles East Bay
DANVILLE -- Portions of the East Bay were shaken by a small earthquake late Saturday afternoon.The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the magnitude 2.9 earthquake was centered 3.1 miles north-northeast of Diablo, near Danville. The quake struck at 4:27 p.m.The quake was felt in Danville, San Ramon, Alamo and Walnut Creek.There are no reports of damage or injuries.
New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
The 15 Best Things to Do in Sonoma, California
Although Sonoma, California, may be synonymous with incredible wine, there’s so much more to see and do when you visit this gorgeous area. Going wine tasting is just one of the unique experiences you can have on your Sonoma trip. Visiting Sonoma means eating fresh local foods, marveling at...
San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf Is Getting a Rare, Brand-New Hotel
The San Francisco Planning Commission has unanimously approved a hotel project in Fisherman’s Wharf, paving the way for the first new ground-up hospitality project in a generation in one of the city’s premier tourist destinations. The project would demolish the existing one-story commercial building at 2629 Taylor St.,...
Suspect brandishes knife, arrested for armed robbery in Napa: police
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested for an armed robbery on Friday, the Napa Police Department (NPD) said in a Facebook post. The unidentified male suspect stole a number of items and brandished a knife at staff who tried to stop him. Police then found the suspect walking southbound on Soscol Avenue where […]
