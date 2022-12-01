Woman hospitalized after being stabbed in riverbed in Mission Valley

A 60-year-old woman was hospitalized early Thursday after she was stabbed in her right side in a Mission Valley riverbed, San Diego police said.

Police located a woman who matched the description of the assailant, and she was arrested in connection with the incident, said police Officer Sarah Foster.

The victim, who police described as transient, said she was stabbed near the Mission Valley YMCA on Friars Road. The victim told someone about the attack a short time after it occurred and that person phoned police around 6:22 a.m.

The victim, who was reported to be conscious and breathing, was transported to a hospital. Her condition was not immediately known, police said.

OnScene TV showed video of a long-bladed knife recovered by police.

