ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Woman hospitalized after being stabbed in riverbed in Mission Valley

By Karen Kucher
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QurlM_0jU5nZjK00

A 60-year-old woman was hospitalized early Thursday after she was stabbed in her right side in a Mission Valley riverbed, San Diego police said.

Police located a woman who matched the description of the assailant, and she was arrested in connection with the incident, said police Officer Sarah Foster.

The victim, who police described as transient, said she was stabbed near the Mission Valley YMCA on Friars Road. The victim told someone about the attack a short time after it occurred and that person phoned police around 6:22 a.m.

The victim, who was reported to be conscious and breathing, was transported to a hospital. Her condition was not immediately known, police said.

OnScene TV showed video of a long-bladed knife recovered by police.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Channel

Elderly woman attacked in church near San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KERO) — Police are searching for several people suspected of attacking an elderly woman at a church near San Diego. Police say an elderly woman was pistol-whipped in the face by two men inside of the International Church of Praise just days ago. Her family says they're not ready to talk on camera, but said the 76-year-old is an active church member. According to a loved one, she has severe bruising to her face and is having trouble handling the pain.
San Diego Channel

Mission Valley West hotel robbery suspect arrested

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspected armed robber of a Mission Valley West hotel was arrested Sunday after she fled the scene in a vehicle and was stopped by police. The robbery happened at 5:06 a.m. on Sunday at Riverleaf Inn, 2484 Hotel Circle Place, when a woman entered the hotel armed with a handgun and pointed it at the employee behind the counter, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.
Times of San Diego

Woman Arrested After Allegedly Robbing Clerk at Mission Valley Hotel

Police arrested a suspect in an armed robbery at a Mission Valley hotel early Sunday after she fled the scene in a vehicle and they stopped her. A woman entered the Riverleaf Inn, 2484 Hotel Circle Place, at 5:06 a.m. and pointed a handgun at the employee behind the counter, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.
San Diego Channel

Helicopter crews rescue injured hiker in Black Mountain Ranch

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An injured hiker in the Black Mountain Ranch area of North County was airlifted to a landing zone and transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital. Rescue medics responded to a report of the hiker at 15500 Black Mountain Road at 10:15 a.m. Sunday and a helicopter dropped a medic to assess the person, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department online incident log.
Times of San Diego

Crews Come to Aid of Injured Hiker at Black Mountain Ranch Park

An injured hiker at Black Mountain Open Space Park was airlifted to a landing zone and transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital Sunday. Rescuers responded to a report of a stranded hiker at 15500 Black Mountain Road at 10:15 a.m. A helicopter dropped a medic in to assess the person, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department online log.
Outsider.com

California Climber Falls 200 Feet to Their Death From El Cajon Mountain

On Sunday (December 4), a climber eagerly set out for El Cajon Mountain, a popular destination for California outdoorsmen in search of a challenge. A massive block of granite towering above the town of El Cajon, the mountain features more than 200 different climbing routes as well as one of the most challenging hikes in San Diego County.
NBC San Diego

San Diego Police Issue Warrants for 4 Accused of Attacking Ocean Beach Man Walking His Dog

The San Diego Police Department has issued arrest warrants for people accused of assaulting a man who was walking his dog on Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach last month. NBC 7 spoke to the victim, Woodrow Boethel, days after the alleged Nov. 19 assault, which was recorded by security cameras outside Hodad's. Boethel said he was jumped by a group of homeless people who had harassed him for money.
Times of San Diego

Deputies Search for Missing Man in Lakeside Neighborhood

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department looked Sunday for a missing man in Lakeside. The unnamed man was last seen around the 11900 block of Woodside Avenue. Authorities described him as a 63-year-old Hispanic man, bald, 5-feet-3 inches tall and weighing 114 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy-blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
NBC San Diego

Escondido Man Dies in Crash on SR-78

An Escondido man died in a solo vehicle traffic crash on state Route 78, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday. At 11:34 p.m. on Saturday, the man, 38, was driving a Toyota Tundra on the westbound SR-78 transition to northbound Interstate 5. The truck veered off the roadway, collided with...
Times of San Diego

Man, 38, Ejected from Vehicle, Killed in Escondido Rollover Crash

A 38-year-old Escondido man died in a solo vehicle traffic crash on state Route 78, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday. At 11:34 p.m. Saturday, the man was driving a Toyota Tundra on the westbound SR-78 transition to northbound Interstate 15 in Escondido. The truck veered off the roadway, collided...
Times of San Diego

Man Wearing White Gloves Robs Clairemont Mesa Bank

A man wearing white gloves threatened tellers with a gun Friday while robbing a Clairemont Mesa bank. The thief confronted clerks at the US Bank branch office in the 4100 block of Genesee Avenue at about 3:15 p.m., pulled a gun and demanded cash, according to the San Diego Police Department.
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
75K+
Followers
114K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy