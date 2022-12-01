‘I think women are better than men. They are stronger, more evolved’…These male Hollywood stars are feminists!

Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Winslet Says That People In Hollywood Used To Check In About Her Weight When She Was Younger
Kate opened up about Hollywood's perpetually unrealistic expectations for young women.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
People Think The Try Guys Editors Deserve A Raise After Expertly Removing Ned Fulmer From Their Pre-Recorded Videos
The Try Guys addressed the elephant in the room by replacing Ned Fulmer's body with an animated pink elephant and more.
Comments / 0