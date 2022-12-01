Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Questa Education Foundation’s Financial Aid Application Is Now Open
FORT WAYNE — Questa Education Foundation recently announced the Traditional Questa Scholars Program application is open from Dec. 1 through March 15, 2023. The application is available online to students who are currently high school seniors or college freshmen planning on attending college in the fall of 2023. All...
inkfreenews.com
Incoming Parkview CEO To Continue Focus On Excellence, Physician Leadership
FORT WAYNE — Parkview Health recently announced the departure of chief executive officer Mike Packnett. After 16 years leading the region’s largest employer, Packnett will retire at the end of the year, making way for a new CEO who is equally passionate about delivering excellent care to the community.
inkfreenews.com
Bill Caudill — PENDING
Billy P. Caudill, 75, Pierceton, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Linda Johnston — PENDING
Linda Johnston, 71, Culver, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her home in Culver. Arrangements are pending at Frain Mortuary, Winamac.
inkfreenews.com
Teresa Anne Rhoades
Teresa A. Rhoades, 61, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Teresa was born June 26, 1961, in Warsaw, the daughter of (the late) Herbert J. and Rose Lee (Hale) Mann. She graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’79 and went on to earn her degree from Manchester College. Teresa was devoted to Scouting, having served as a Boy Scout den leader and pack leader and also as camp director for Rising Arrow Cub Scout Camp. She earned her Wood Badge certification, an advanced national leadership course available only to Scouting professionals, serving with the “Owl” patrol. Teresa attended First Free Will Baptist Church of Kosciusko County and volunteered with the Nation Guard’s Soldier & Family Readiness Center. She had just recently retired from the offices at Zimmer Biomet.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Community Schools Announces Four Holiday Concerts
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools’ students are performing four holiday concerts. Warsaw Community Schools’ orchestra programs will perform an orchestra holiday concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, in the Warsaw Community High School Performing Arts Center. Attendees will hear traditional carols, “Winter” from Vivaldi’s famous “Four Seasons,” and remixes of selections from “The Nutcracker” such as “The Sugar Plum Fairy.”
inkfreenews.com
Larry Evans — PENDING
Larry Evans, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at his home in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Bank closed indefinitely
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Food Bank has closed indefinitely. According to a note posted on its door, ”sickness and shortage” prompted the pantry to close. For a full list of food banks in our area, click here. Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as...
rvbusiness.com
KZ Settling in to New Facilities at Shipshewana Campus
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. – With a nod toward heightened quality, improved customer service, and reduced repair event cycle times (RECT) KZ Recreational Vehicles, a division of THOR Industries Inc., is settling in to recently completed additions to its campus on U.S. 20 southwest of Shipshewana. Completed in August, “The project...
inkfreenews.com
Phillip Russell Stapleton
Phillip Russell Stapleton, 69, rural South Whitley, died at 12:12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born on Oct. 30, 1953, in Prestonsburg, Ky., he was a son of the late JoEd and Ethel (Johnson) Stapleton. As a young boy, the family moved to Claypool, where he completed his schooling.
WANE-TV
Local developer plans 185-acre ‘village’ in southwest Fort Wayne
Another village concept is coming to southwest Fort Wayne. Developer Jeff Thomas is proposing a 184-acre development on the southwest side, located between West Hamilton Road South and Illinois Road. Mercato Village is described in short planning documents as a “multi-use development including a shopping center, apartment complex and multi-use...
inkfreenews.com
Bonnie Johnson — UPDATED
Bonnie S. Johnson, 71, Warsaw, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. She was born July 1, 1951. On Nov. 11, 1994, she married Roy Johnson; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Adam (Amber) Prater, Eric (Tina) Prater and Jonathan (Clair) Prater;...
inkfreenews.com
John W. Davis Jr.
John Winfred Davis Jr., 82, longtime Warsaw resident, former Warsaw city letter carrier and Warsaw Speedway Hall of Fame inductee, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. He died peacefully at home in Mentone with loved ones at his side stating, “Ya done good” and “I love you, too.”
inkfreenews.com
June Ellen Weber
June Ellen Weber, 93, formerly of rural Akron, died at 11:02 p.m. Nov. 30, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community of North Manchester, where she had resided for one year. She was born on June 3, 1929, in Kewanna. She married Walter Weber on Dec. 19, 1948, in Rochester. Surviving June...
inkfreenews.com
Thelma Clarice Gibson
Thelma Clarice (Long) Gibson, 94, died Dec. 4, 2022. She was born Sept. 20, 1928. She is survived by two sons, Charles (Rhonda) Gibson, Champaign, Ill. and James (Rhonda) Gibson, Syracuse; and four grandchildren. Thelma married Claude C. Gibson on June 2, 1957; he preceded her in death. Rieth Rohrer...
inkfreenews.com
Henrietta Resman
Henrietta Resman, 74, Plymouth, died at 5:08 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in her home. She was born Feb. 7, 1948. She married Stephan Resman on Nov. 25, 1968; he survives. She is also survived by her daughters, Samantha Resman and Jennifer (Bill) Ntories; two granddaughters; and brothers Victor and George Wechman.
inkfreenews.com
Silver Lake Council Meeting Moved To Dec. 12
SILVER LAKE — The Silver Lake Town Council Meeting originally set for Wednesday, Dec. 14, has been moved to Monday, Dec. 12. That’s due to a scheduling conflict, said Town Clerk-Treasurer Tonya Conley. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at Silver Lake Town Hall.
inkfreenews.com
Kenneth D. Herman — PENDING
Kenneth Herman, 58, Bonita Springs, Fla., formerly of Syracuse, died Dec. 4, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Syracuse.
inkfreenews.com
David Joseph Murphy
David Joseph Murphy, 56, Lakeville, died at 3:23 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his home in Lakeville. David was born July 9, 1966. David is survived by his three children, John Robert (Stephanie) Murphy, Georgia, Andrew Charles (Leandra) Snyder, Ucon, Idaho and Joshua David Neidlinger, Alaska; four grandchildren; and his former wife, Michelle (Jim).
inkfreenews.com
Mary V. Phillips
Mary V. (Wright) Phillips, 106, Plymouth, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Autumn Trace Assisted Living Home, Plymouth. She was born Oct. 20, 1916. On July 3, 1937, she married Gerald Nickerson; he preceded her in death. She married Robert Phillips in 1964; he preceded her in death. Mary is...
