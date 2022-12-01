Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Make a Donation to the Pantry in Honor of Someone on Your Gift List
The Oxford Pantry offers a way to give a gift that will benefit hundreds of local citizens. Make a donation in someone’s name and the Pantry will mail that person a card letting them know a donation has been made in their honor. The minimum donation is $10 and...
wtva.com
Hundreds lose jobs in Vardaman as result of United Furniture layoffs
VARDAMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - Approximately 200 employees are out of a job with the closing of the Furniture Wood plant in Vardaman. This economic impact follows the shut down of United Furniture just before Thanksgiving. The two companies were partners. Sheila Freely, the director of the Calhoun Economic Development Association,...
hottytoddy.com
The 2022 Oxford Christmas Parade is Rescheduled Until Friday
With rain and thunderstorm expected in Oxford for most of the week, the annual Oxford Christmas Parade has been postponed until Friday evening. It was originally planned for tonight with a raindate initially on Tuesday. However, according to the National Weather Service, it will rain today through Thursday. As of...
wtva.com
Ole Miss to Houston, Miss. State to Tampa for bowl games
(WTVA) — Ole Miss and Mississippi State now know where their football teams will be playing in the postseason. The Rebels (8-4) will take on Texas Tech (7-5) in Houston in the TaxAct Texas Bowl Wednesday, December 28, at 8 p.m. Then on Monday, January 2, the Bulldogs (8-4)...
WLBT
Things To Know Friday, December 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, the man charged with first-degree murder in...
Man accused of killing University of Mississippi graduate released on bond
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man charged with the murder of University of Mississippi graduate Jimmie “Jay” Lee was released on a $250,000 bond. Timothy Herrington, Jr., who was also a student at the university at the time, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder two weeks after Lee was reported missing on July 8. […]
Man charged with murder of Ole Miss student released on bond
OXFORD, Miss. — The man accused of murdering Jimmie “Jay” Lee bonded out. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Lee’s disappearance, who was last seen on Jul 8 at an Oxford apartment complex. Friends of the victim, Jimmie “Jay”...
wtva.com
Chickasaw County Elects First Black Female Justice Court Judge
CHICKASAW Co. (WTVA)- Vida Anderson-Smith will serve Chickasaw County as Justice Court Judge. This election marks a moment in Chickasaw County history, as Smith is the Justice Court Judge Post 2 black female judge. A run-off election was Tuesday, Nov. 29 between Smith and Judy Henson. Unofficial results were Smith...
wtva.com
At least two tornados confirmed in Choctaw, Lowndes counties
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - At least two tornadoes touched down Tuesday afternoon in Choctaw and Lowndes counties. Damage was found near Hester and Johnson roads in Choctaw County. Multiple homes were damaged. No injuries have been reported. Ashley Holley took a picture of a possible twister in Adaton [Oktibbeha County]...
wcbi.com
Former Calhoun City Police Chief accused of submitting fraudulent payroll
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – Former Calhoun City Police Chief LaTana Williams is facing another legal challenge. She has been indicted on one count of false representations to defraud the government. Prosecutors and State Auditor Shad White’s office accused Williams of submitting false payroll information between October 2019 and...
wcbi.com
Maben woman’s home destroyed in fire; Eupora police gathering donations
MABEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A Eupora police officer’s mother tragically lost her home in a house fire last night. Eupora Mayor Blake Mcmullan posted this photo on Facebook of a home engulfed in flames. The home which was in Maben belonged to Tina Graham, mother of Miguel Graham.
breezynews.com
Friday in Attala – House Fire and Multiple Crashes
6:14 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to Attala Rd 3111/N Union Rd regarding a male causing a disturbance. 12:09 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a man panhandling outside Dollar Tree. 12:29 p.m. – Kosciusko Police, Kosciusko Fire Department, and EMS responded to a two-vehicle...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Football Accepts Invite to TaxAct Texas Bowl
For the third straight season under head coach Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss is going bowling. It marks the 40th bowl appearance for the Rebels, one of college football’s most successful postseason programs. Ole Miss (8-4) has accepted an invitation to play in the TaxAct Texas Bowl in Houston on...
Four arrested for Kosciusko apartment complex shooting
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police arrested four suspects in connection to a shooting that happened on Friday, November 11. The shooting happened around 3:31 p.m. at Westwood Apartments. Breezy News reported 21-year-old Jamel Davis, 20-year-old Shamarion Cook, 19-year-old Jaylan Davis and a 15-year-old boy were arrested in the case. Jamel Davis and Cook were […]
hottytoddy.com
Water Valley’s 2022 Christmas Parade
The Water Valley Christmas Parade went through town Friday night, complete with Santa and of course, candy. Local resident Kathy Howland shared her photos with Hotty Toddy News.
WAPT
Durant police investigate shooting that killed 19-year-old
DURANT, Miss. — Durant police are investigating a shooting that killed a 19-year-old man. Police have identified multiple suspects and several persons of interest and issued warrants in connection with Saturday's shooting that killed Jereil Allen Jr., according to interim Chief Joseph Heard. Heard took on the role Monday...
