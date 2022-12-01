Read full article on original website
Death investigation underway in Jefferson County
Deputies are investigating after a body was recovered from a wrecked car Sunday morning.
Suspect indicted in kidnapping and killing of father of 4 Nathan Gemeinhart
The man charged with capital murder in the killing of a Jefferson County husband and father has now been indicted in the case. Youit Jones, 35, is charged in the slaying of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart. A preliminary hearing was set for this week in which the evidence against Jones would...
Birmingham motorist found dead in wrecked vehicle in Jefferson County
An investigation is underway after a motorist was found dead in a wrecked vehicle in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as Eddie James Fair Jr. He was 52 and lived in Birmingham. Just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday, a passing motorist notified authorities of...
Man found dead in crashed vehicle in Jefferson County ravine
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death after finding his body inside a crashed vehicle Sunday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., a driver passing by reported seeing a vehicle off Shady Grove Road, just north of Porter Road near Maytown. When deputies...
Man found dead in wrecked vehicle in Jefferson Co. identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Birmingham was found dead inside a wrecked vehicle in Jefferson County Saturday morning. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Eddie James Fair, Jr. He was 52. A passing driver found Fair’s vehicle at the bottom of a...
Woman found dead inside Alabama business of apparent gunshot; how she got there under investigation
A woman was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound inside an Alabama business over the weekend. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reported that the victim was a white female, but her identity has not been determined. Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said exactly what happened to the adult...
Birmingham police officer jailed on domestic violence strangulation charge
A Birmingham police officer was jailed Sunday evening following an alleged domestic violence assault. Brandon Alexander Smith, 30, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail at 6 p.m. on a charge of domestic violence by strangulation. Birmingham police Officer Truman Fitzgerald said department officials were made aware of the incident...
Woman shot to death inside Adamsville business; another woman charged with murder
A woman was found dead of a gunshot wound over the weekend inside an Adamsville business. Police responded at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to the business at 3708 Veterans Memorial Drive on a report of a shooting inside the business, said Adamsville police Assistant Chief Chris Robinson. That location is listed as an auto repair shop.
First on WVTM 13: Future of Birmingham City Jail in question, city could move inmates to county jail
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sources tell WVTM 13 News on Friday that the future of the Birmingham City Jail is in question, as the city explores moving inmates from the city jail to the Jefferson County jail. A memo was emailed on Thursday informing Birmingham City Jail staff of a...
‘I understand when a wrong has been committed’: Judge Shanta Owens on vacating decades-old conviction
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Central Alabama tow truck drivers rally, urge awareness on highways
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — As you take to the road this holiday season, an urgent warning from those working on the highways. Tow truck drivers from across Central Alabama spent the day together Sunday, working to remind others of the dangers they face on the side of the road each and every day.
Inmate found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility, marking 37 deaths this year
An inmate serving a six year sentence was found dead at William Donaldson Correction Facility on November 30.
Palmerdale firefighters rescue child from burning home
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A child is safe after being pulled from a burning house Sunday night in northern Jefferson County. Palmerdale firefighters responded to a call of a house fire at 9:30 p.m. with a person trapped inside. When they arrived they saw heavy fire and smoke coming...
61-year-old man killed in Birmingham residential structure fire
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 61-year-old man was killed in a residential structure fire in Birmingham on Saturday, Dec. 3, at approximately 2:41 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, The Birmingham Fire & Rescue Department responded to a residence in the 1600 block of 34th Street SW in Birmingham on […]
Woman Stabbed at Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Saturday Night
Police in Tuscaloosa are investigating after a woman was stabbed at an apartment complex in the city Saturday night. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to apartments in the 600 block of Black Bears Way around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Taylor said the incident...
Birmingham man sentenced following January drug charge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- A Birmingham man was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday following a guilty plea in connection with a January drug charge.
B’ham man sentenced to prison on drug charge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Dec. 1, a federal judge sentenced a Birmingham man on a drug charge, announced U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced 27-year-old Eric Ashley Jr., of Birmingham, to...
Verbena Man Killed in Chilton County Crash
Alabama State Troopers are investigating a two-car crash that killed a Verbena man. State troopers say 19-year-old Antonio Amiru Hinton was riding in a car which collided head-on with a small SUV driven by an 18-year-old. Investigators say the car that Hinton was riding in was also being driven by an 18-year-old.
JCDH: No safe recreational drug use of any kind as fentanyl deaths rise
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with important conversations you should have with your loved one after yet another fentanyl-related death with Alabama ties. Jefferson County has seen a 233% increase in fentanyl-related overdose deaths between 2019 and 2021. The health department says the fentanyl crisis is...
One person killed and two others shot in shootout on Finley Blvd. in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Update: The Birmingham Police Department identified the victim as 20-year-old Cornelius Arthour May Jr. Multiple people were shot near a gas station in Birmingham Friday night. The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) reported a homicide investigation near a Chevron gas station, located at 1525 Finley Blvd. The...
