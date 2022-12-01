ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AL.com

Birmingham motorist found dead in wrecked vehicle in Jefferson County

An investigation is underway after a motorist was found dead in a wrecked vehicle in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as Eddie James Fair Jr. He was 52 and lived in Birmingham. Just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday, a passing motorist notified authorities of...
wvtm13.com

Man found dead in crashed vehicle in Jefferson County ravine

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death after finding his body inside a crashed vehicle Sunday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., a driver passing by reported seeing a vehicle off Shady Grove Road, just north of Porter Road near Maytown. When deputies...
wbrc.com

Man found dead in wrecked vehicle in Jefferson Co. identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Birmingham was found dead inside a wrecked vehicle in Jefferson County Saturday morning. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Eddie James Fair, Jr. He was 52. A passing driver found Fair’s vehicle at the bottom of a...
AL.com

Birmingham police officer jailed on domestic violence strangulation charge

A Birmingham police officer was jailed Sunday evening following an alleged domestic violence assault. Brandon Alexander Smith, 30, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail at 6 p.m. on a charge of domestic violence by strangulation. Birmingham police Officer Truman Fitzgerald said department officials were made aware of the incident...
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama tow truck drivers rally, urge awareness on highways

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — As you take to the road this holiday season, an urgent warning from those working on the highways. Tow truck drivers from across Central Alabama spent the day together Sunday, working to remind others of the dangers they face on the side of the road each and every day.
wvtm13.com

Palmerdale firefighters rescue child from burning home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A child is safe after being pulled from a burning house Sunday night in northern Jefferson County. Palmerdale firefighters responded to a call of a house fire at 9:30 p.m. with a person trapped inside. When they arrived they saw heavy fire and smoke coming...
The Trussville Tribune

61-year-old man killed in Birmingham residential structure fire

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 61-year-old man was killed in a residential structure fire in Birmingham on Saturday, Dec. 3, at approximately 2:41 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, The Birmingham Fire & Rescue Department responded to a residence in the 1600 block of 34th Street SW in Birmingham on […]
Tuscaloosa Thread

Woman Stabbed at Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Saturday Night

Police in Tuscaloosa are investigating after a woman was stabbed at an apartment complex in the city Saturday night. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to apartments in the 600 block of Black Bears Way around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Taylor said the incident...
wbrc.com

B’ham man sentenced to prison on drug charge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Dec. 1, a federal judge sentenced a Birmingham man on a drug charge, announced U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced 27-year-old Eric Ashley Jr., of Birmingham, to...
alabamanews.net

Verbena Man Killed in Chilton County Crash

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a two-car crash that killed a Verbena man. State troopers say 19-year-old Antonio Amiru Hinton was riding in a car which collided head-on with a small SUV driven by an 18-year-old. Investigators say the car that Hinton was riding in was also being driven by an 18-year-old.
wbrc.com

JCDH: No safe recreational drug use of any kind as fentanyl deaths rise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with important conversations you should have with your loved one after yet another fentanyl-related death with Alabama ties. Jefferson County has seen a 233% increase in fentanyl-related overdose deaths between 2019 and 2021. The health department says the fentanyl crisis is...
wvtm13.com

One person killed and two others shot in shootout on Finley Blvd. in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Update: The Birmingham Police Department identified the victim as 20-year-old Cornelius Arthour May Jr. Multiple people were shot near a gas station in Birmingham Friday night. The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) reported a homicide investigation near a Chevron gas station, located at 1525 Finley Blvd. The...

