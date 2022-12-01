WISE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A rural Wise County community is mourning the loss of 7-year-old Athena Strand. On Wednesday evening, she was first reported missing by her stepmother. The Wise County Sheriff's office said Athena left the house by herself. After two days of searching, her body was found last night, several miles away from her house.The Wise County Sheriff's Office arrested 31-year-old Tanner Horner, a contracted driver for FedEx. They say he confessed to abducting Athena. The First Baptist Church of Cottondale was a gathering place for volunteers and Athena's family while the search for her was going on. Pastor Charles Pugh comforted them...

1 DAY AGO