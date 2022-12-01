Read full article on original website
Search for Missing Wise County 7- Year-Old Shifts More to Detective Work
On the third day of the search for 7-year-old Athena Strand, the Wise County Sheriff said detective work was a greater emphasis after a massive search of the area where the child disappeared with hundreds of volunteers Thursday did not locate the girl. Sheriff Lane Akin said concern grows the...
Athena Strand: Community shaken by 7-year-old's killing
PARADISE, Texas - The community of Paradise is still shaken after the kidnapping and killing of 7-year-old Athena Strand in what appears to be a crime of opportunity. Investigators say Tanner Horner is the only suspect in the case, with no relation or connection to the family. Pastor Charles Pugh...
Athena Strand: Memorial service for 7-year-old to be held Tuesday
PARADISE, Texas - The community will come together to remember Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl kidnapped and killed by a delivery driver earlier this week. First Baptist Church Cottondale will hold a candlelight memorial service to remember the young girl's life on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. ◀︎ ▶︎...
Police Identify Tanner Horner as the Murderer of 7-Year-Old Athena Strand
31-year-old Tanner Horner is facing kidnapping and murder charges in the death of Athena Strand.Photo byScott Rodgerson/UnsplashonUnsplash. Law enforcement confirmed they found the body of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old who disappeared on Friday night after disappearing on Wednesday. Police have arrested 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner who now faces aggravated kidnapping and capital murder charges.
Wise County Sheriff: Missing 7-year-old girl case transitions from search to investigation
Wise County Sheriff: Missing 7-year-old girl case transitions from search to investigation. For the past hour, investigators have been actively focused on a roped off ditch area about seven miles from Athena Strand’s home, but there's no information on why. The sheriff says the girl's family claims she left their home after an argument with her stepmother in the community of Paradise, 40 miles northwest of Fort Worth.
Sunday morning top stories: 7-year-old found dead after being abducted
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand from Paradise has been found. She was found two days after her father reported her missing. A FedEx worker has been arrested, accused of taking Athena while making a delivery at his home. The story continues:...
Athena Strand killed, customer shoots robber, family reunited after 51 years: This week's top stories
DALLAS - 1. Athena Strand found dead after being kidnapped by delivery driver: Wise County sheriff: The heartbreaking story of a 7-year-old Wise County girl's death is now getting national attention. Strand went missing on Wednesday night, her body was found on Friday. 31-year-old delivery driver Tanner Horner is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection to her death.
Three Fort Worth officers, driver injured during pursuit, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people, including three police officers, were taken to a hospital after a car pursuit ended in a wreck in Fort Worth Sunday morning. According to Fort Worth police, officers saw a man revving his engine at about 2:30 a.m. on West 7th Street, "as if he was looking for a street race." Police said there was heavy traffic in the area with pedestrians and vehicles since bars had recently closed.
Parker County home heavily damaged by fire
There’s a huge mess to clean up at a Parker County home where a two-alarm fire broke out over the weekend. Late Saturday night, firefighters from Parker County Emergency Service District #1 were called to house on fire on Torri Court a
Who is Tanner Horner? FedEx Driver Who Confessed to Killing 7-Year-Old Athena Strand
31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing aggravated kidnapping and capital murder charges in connection to the abducting and killing of a 7-year-old girl, Athena Strand, whose body was found Friday night. Athena Strand vanished from her home in Paradise in Wise County Wednesday, prompting a large search with around 200...
Athena Strand: Wise County community comes together to mourn 7-year-old girl
WISE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A rural Wise County community is mourning the loss of 7-year-old Athena Strand. On Wednesday evening, she was first reported missing by her stepmother. The Wise County Sheriff's office said Athena left the house by herself. After two days of searching, her body was found last night, several miles away from her house.The Wise County Sheriff's Office arrested 31-year-old Tanner Horner, a contracted driver for FedEx. They say he confessed to abducting Athena. The First Baptist Church of Cottondale was a gathering place for volunteers and Athena's family while the search for her was going on. Pastor Charles Pugh comforted them...
Wise County mourns the loss of a young child
Students, teachers and staff will be wearing pink in the Paradise school district – in memory of seven year old Athena Strand, the missing first grader whose body was found Friday
Several families remain displaced after Tarrant County house explosion
WESTWORTH VILLAGE, Texas — The investigation continues into a Tarrant County home explosion. Early Thursday morning, the home at 5600 Watters place in Westworth Village blew up, leaving one man critically injured with burns on 75% of his body. The impact of the explosion left five homes inhabitable. Those...
Man found dead, woman critically injured in Haltom City house fire, officials say
HALTOM CITY, Texas — The Haltom City Fire Department is investigating the cause of a deadly fire that happened early Sunday morning. HCFD said multiple neighboring fire departments were dispatched to a fire on the 3200 block of Rita Lane shortly before 4 a.m. on Dec. 4. Firefighters started...
Denton County man reported missing found dead
AUBREY, Texas (KXII) - A Durant native who was reported missing from Denton County the day after Thanksgiving was found dead Tuesday. The Texas Department of Public Safety said 30-year-old Forrest Lewis, of Little Elm, was found dead in his crashed vehicle in a heavy brush area on FM-2931, three miles southeast of Aubrey, on private property.
26-year-old Joshua T. Burleson Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Granbury (Hood County, TX)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Hood County. Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety looked into a collision on Farm-to-Market Road 2580, which is located five miles from Granbury at around 6:23 a.m.
US Marshals Arrest Boyfriend of Woman Killed in Arlington
ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The US Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested the boyfriend of a woman whose body was found in an Arlington parking lot in late October. Arlington Police said 44-year-old Jose Luis Moreno Castaneda was taken into custody on a probation violation warrant. He...
'Suspicious' man able to make his way inside Colleyville Heritage High School
COLLEYVILLE, Texas - A man police were searching for was able to make his way inside of Colleyville Heritage High School on Thursday, causing the school to go into lockdown. Colleyville police were looking into suspicious activity at a grocery store on Glade Road. Some told police a man was...
Collin County Man Sentenced in Killings of Wife and Children
MCKINNEY (WBAP/KLIF) – A Collin County man who killed his wife and children was sentenced to prison this week. Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced on Thursday that 39-year-old Michael Patrick Paton of Celina, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the capital murder of his wife, 36-year-old Tamara Jo Paton, and his two children 14-year-old Kyndle Paton, and 13-year-old Evan Paton.
Officer Tracks Down Electrical Fire Inside Grapevine Mills Mall
Police in Grapevine say an officer's quick actions prevented a fire from spreading in the Grapevine Mills shopping mall last month. A police news release Friday detailed the incident in the early hours of Nov. 2. According to police, Officer Michael Diciero smelled smoke while walking into the mall. He...
