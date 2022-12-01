GILLETTE, Wyo. — Clouds will soon be parting ways with Campbell County for a nearly weeklong vacation, leaving sunshine and seasonal temperatures for days to come. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has forecast a 20% chance for snow this morning, mainly before 10 a.m. Skies will then begin clearing as the high works its way to 28 degrees. With 5 to 8 mph winds from the north, wind chills early on could be as low as 11 degrees. Winds should turn to come from the south at 15 mph this afternoon.

