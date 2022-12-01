Read full article on original website
Robert Scott, 99 of Council Bluffs, formerly from Atlantic
Funeral Home: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland, Iowa.
William A. Wood, 75 of Shenandoah
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. William passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Margaret (Wiese) Queck, 70, of Corning, Iowa
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:December 6, 2022. Visitation Start:10:00 A.M. Visitation End:11:00 A.M. Memorials:Living for Christ Outreach, Corning, Iowa. Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation...
Sharon Rhoads, 71, of Clarinda, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, December 10, 2022. Visitation Start: 12:00 p.m. Visitation End: 1:00 p.m. Memorials: Southwest Iowa Humane Society. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa.
Kathryn Hart, 93 of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
William "Bill" Eggert, 75, of Red Oak, Iowa
Service:Pending Name:William "Bill" Eggert Pronunciation:Egg-er-t Age:75 From:Red Oak, Iowa …
Creighton drops 14 spots in latest AP rankings
(KMAland) -- Following a loss to Nebraska, Creighton dropped 14 spots in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball rankings. Iowa State is up three spots to No. 20, Kansas moved up three of their own to No. 6 and Iowa, Missouri and Kansas State all received votes. Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked below or find the complete rankings linked here.
KMA Sports presents Five Questions with Glenwood's Jenna Hopp
(KMAland) -- Welcome to a new feature with KMA Sports: Five Questions. Our aim is to get to know area athletes on a different level -- outside of the athletic realm -- and up first is Glenwood senior and South Dakota State signee Jenna Hopp. Enjoy the first KMA Sports...
Nishna Productions plans housing for GRC client influx
(Shenandoah) -- Nishna Productions, Incorporated is taking action to meet a future demand for affordable housing for additional clients. Recently, the Shenandoah City Council approved the sale of city-owned property at 300 Pine Street to NPI for $1,000, contingent upon the completion of an environmental review. Plans call for constructing a four-bedroom slab house at that location for clients. Similar projects are planned in Red Oak and Malvern. NPI Executive Director Sherri Clark tells KMA News additional housing is necessary in order to house referrals from the Glenwood Resource Center, which is expected to close in 2024. Though NPI has received up to 30 referrals, Clark says it's difficult to determine how many GRC clients the agency will actually receive.
Red Oak man arrested on Nebraska warrant
(Red Oak) – A Red Oak man was arrested Sunday on an out-of-state warrant. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 44-year-old Juan Avalos Jr. around 5:15 p.m. in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue. Avalos was arrested on a warrant out of Omaha for a fraudulent check.
Men's College Basketball (12/4): Nebraska rolls to win over Creighton, ISU hands St. John's first loss
(KMAland) -- Nebraska handled highly-ranked Creighton, Iowa State gave St. John’s their first loss and Missouri moved to 9-0 in regional men’s college basketball action Sunday. Iowa State (7-1): No. 23 Iowa State took a 71-60 win over St. John’s (8-1). Jaren Holmes had 14 points to lead...
2022-23 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week (Week 15): Sadie Cox & Evan White
(KMAland) -- A dominant performance on the basketball court and a perfect game at the lanes earned Lenox's Sadie Cox and St. Albert's Evan White the first Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors for the winter sports season. Cox was a beast for the Tigers last...
Size, experience key for St. Albert girls in 4-0 start
(Council Bluffs) -- The St. Albert girls basketball team has used its size and experience to its advantage on the way to a 4-0 start. The Saintes have victories over Tri-Center, Harlan, Logan-Magnolia and Clarinda to open the season. Their fast start isn't surprising after returning 11 contributors from last year's team.
Nebraska City's Causgrove, Robinson claim KMAland Nebraska Tennis Players of the Year
(Nebraska City) -- KMA Sports continues its recap of the fall season with our first KMAland Nebraska Tennis Player of the Year award. This year’s award goes to a doubles duo that brought another state medal back to Nebraska City. Seniors Connor Causgrove and Anthony Robinson claimed a sixth-place finish to close out their careers.
NCAA Volleyball Tournament Scoreboard (12/2): Nebraska, ISU, UNI advances, Creighton upset
(KMAland) -- Nebraska advanced to the Sweet 16, UNI and Iowa State moved to round two and Creighton was upset in their opener in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament on Friday. NCAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT (Second Round) Texas 3 Georgia 0. Marquette 3 Georgia Tech 0. San Diego 3 Washington State 1.
Logan-Magnolia schools among EPA 'clean school bus' program recipients
(Logan) -- The Logan-Magnolia School District is among the recipients of one of the latest Environmental Protection Agency programs. The school district is among 12 statewide receiving federal funds from the EPA's "Clean School Bus Program" to purchase electric or propane school buses. According to the EPA, the school district is receiving over $1.9 million in rebates, or roughly $375,000 per school bus. Logan-Magnolia Superintendent Tom Ridder tells KMA News that the district is purchasing five EV buses to replace half of its fleet. Outside of sounding a little different and running quieter, Ridder says the buses look and function the same as the district's current vehicles.
Omaha man sentenced for drug, firearm offenses
(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison in connection to drug and firearm offenses. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 38-year-old James Michael Melbourne was sentenced Friday to 144 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.
McEowen talks agricultural case law developments
(Omaha) -- The right to repair, definitions of a wetland, and 'ag gag' bills are some of the top legal issues still facing the agricultural industry. That's according to Washburn University Agricultural Law and Taxation Professor Roger McEowen. Several class action lawsuits have been filed and combined against John Deere regarding violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act seeking damages for farmers who paid for repairs from John Deere dealers beginning on Jan. 12, 2018, to the present. U.S. Congress has also introduced the Agricultural Right to Repair Act which would require original manufacturers to make available various items needed for repairing their equipment. During the Great Plains Federal Tax Institute in Omaha Thursday, McEowen told KMA News the "agricultural right to repair" legal debate boils down to the intellectual property rights of the technology within farm equipment.
KMAland Boys Basketball (12/2): Clarinda downs St. Albert, Bedford, Woodbine impressive
(KMAland) -- Clarinda took down St. Albert, IKM-Manning edged past Riverside, Bedford kept rolling, Woodbine was impressive and more from KMAland boys hoops on Friday. Will Arkfeld had 21 points and Jacob Birch put in 19 to lead Harlan in the win. Franz Reisz tallied 11 for the Cyclones. Gage...
Development agreements back on Shen council agenda
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's City Council has some unfinished business Tuesday night. Meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, the council is expected to finalize development agreements with North Star Housing LLC--the company spearheading the Shenandoah Senior Villas project-- plus Community 1st Credit Union's facility at 603 South Fremont Street, Green Plains, Incorporated's proposed biocampus expansion--including its $50 million clean sugar facility--and MALOJA, LLC, the company spearheading the renovation of the former Johnson Brothers Mill building. Council members are also expected to act on a revision of the city's urban renewal plan to incorporate the Community 1st and Shenandoah Villa projects into city limits. Public hearings were held on all those items at the council's previous meeting two weeks ago. However, action was delayed because of a holdup in the Iowa Secretary of State's Office regarding annexing the Community 1st property. City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News action by Fremont County cleared the way for the annexation to move forward.
