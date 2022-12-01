Read full article on original website
Cadillac Lyriq spy photos seem to show high-output AWD model
We've known for a while now that the Cadillac Lyriq will get a 500-horsepower all-wheel-drive variant to go along with its entry-level rear-drive version. And thanks to these spy photos, we believe we've now finally seen the high-output Lyriq. While not dramatically different, a close look reveals some updates that make this quick Caddy sportier looking.
Porsche 911 ST spy photos reveal GT3 Touring roots
Porsche has a few special 911s in the works (also, news flash, water is wet), and these spy photos give us a pretty clear look at one of the hotter ones. It's reportedly called the 911 ST, a callback to an ultralight racing 911 model from 1970 and 1971. From the looks of it, it's based on the 911 GT3 Touring, but it has a number of upgrades likely focused on weight reduction.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N hot hatch sheds some camouflage in official photo
Hyundai is preparing to release a quicker version of the electric Ioniq 5 developed by its high-performance N division. The hatchback likely won't make its official debut until 2023, but a promotional video gives us a better idea of what to expect from it. Embedded above, the eight-minute video sheds...
2024 Acura Integra Type S is official, looks like a luxurious Civic Type R
Rumors have flown about an Acura Integra Type S since the Integra Prototype was revealed last year, and today, Acura confirms those rumors. The Integra Type S is real. It’s under development, and it’s coming in summer 2023. Photos of a camouflaged test car are what we get...
Toyota Europe shares more details on the bZ Compact SUV Concept
After dragging its feet getting into the EV game, Toyota is now playing catch-up. Its first mass-market EV, the bZ4X, was released earlier this year, and the brand has shown off multiple concept cars since. At the Los Angeles Auto show in November, the automaker rolled out its latest concept: the bZ Compact SUV. We didn’t have much information to go on at the time, but Toyota just released a few new details to accompany the European launch of the concept.
What the electric Hummer's size and weight means for its efficiency
If you think driving a pint-sized Nissan Leaf is as good for the planet as driving a huge electric Hummer, think again. The GMC Hummer EV uses significantly more electricity than other EVs, meaning it produces more pollution upstream. The electric Hummer weighs 9,000 pounds and its battery weighs as...
Why it's so hard for Ford to catch up with F-150 Lightning orders
Ford's F-150 truck looks set to retain its crown as America's best-selling vehicle for the 41st consecutive year. After launching an electric version last year, it received nearly 200,000 orders for the Lightning opened and had to close its order book last December in a bid to catch up. "That...
Buell Fuell Fllow motorcycle marks Eric Buell's electric return ... almost
The pandemic forced Eric Buell's plans to the side, same as everyone else's. The American motorcycle designer is finally back — almost — with the electric two-wheeler we first met in 2019. The company is called Fuell and has sold an electric bicycle called the Flluid-1S since last year. The motorcycle is called the Fllow, packing a motor with a claimed 47 horsepower and ridiculous 553 pound-feet of peak torque to move its 400-pound weight in the highest Fllow-1S trim. The bike's designed to serve urban commuters with a claimed real-world range of 150 miles from a 10-kWh battery, a 3.5-second acceleration to 62 miles per hour, and an 85-mph sustained top speed for highway stints. A 15-hp version allows European riders with restricted licenses to throw a leg over.
Made in America | These cars top the most-American list
The car with the most American/Canadian content for 2022 is ... cue the drumroll ... the Lincoln Corsair, in both standard gasoline-fueled and plug-in hybrid guise. Both versions of Lincoln's compact luxury crossover earned a score of 86 — due to 72% of its parts coming from one of the two aforementioned countries — in the American University Kogod Business School's annual "Made in America Auto Index." Last year's leader, the 2021 Ford Mustang GT (when equipped with a manual transmission) fell all the way to 22nd place with a 50% rating due to a switch in transmissions sourced from Mexico. In case you're interested, that puts Ford's red-blooded American ponycar below vehicles like the Kia Sorento, Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class SUV and Lexus ES.
2023 Toyota Sienna Review: It's all about the mpg
Featuring an efficient, hybrid powertrain and solid driving dynamics, the Sienna is a minivan you'll enjoy driving. Plus, the interior is full of thoughtful family-friendly features and surprisingly upmarket styling in its upper trims. Industry. 8. Pros: Monumental fuel economy advantage; big-kid-friendly second-row; above average handling; interior storage. Cons: Not...
Toyota exec says 'likely yes' to Land Cruiser return
We're not sure the tease is better than nothing, but here we go. Motor Trend asked Jack Hollis, EVP of sales for Toyota North America, about the chances of the Toyota Land Cruiser coming back to the land of baseball and apple pie. Hollis told MT, "Will we ever? I would say likely yes," adding, "Have I seen designs, thoughts, and hopes, yes. But nothing to announce. It's still a ways off."
Tesla drivers say they've faced road rage and heckling
Tesla drivers claim they've faced more incidents of road rage, like being cut off in traffic and heckled, since they started driving the electric car, according to a recent report from The Guardian. "I noticed the road rage within the first week I got it," said one man, who lives...
2005 Ford GT being resurrected with over 1,500 hp
If you missed your chance to buy a new Ford GT in the 2000s, you're unexpectedly in luck. Michigan-based GT1 bought the last 30 chassis and plans to resume production of the coupe in the coming months with several modifications, including nearly tripling the engine's output. GT1 explains that the...
BMW preparing more price increases for 2023 lineup
BMW raised prices on its entire 2023 lineup in June of this year, the U.S. branch of the automaker saying it has "determined that it is necessary to reflect the current economic situation." MSRPs climbed from $1,000 for the X5 sDrive40i to $4,200 for the M5 to $5,000 for the Alpina B8. If an internal memo leaked to the i4Talk forum is accurate, Munich HQ has another round of increases that will touch all but a few models. The rationale this time is the same as before, in the same words, the rationale being "the current economic and political volatility coupled with the continued supply shortage." The sums aren't as stout on average this time as they were in June, ranging from $500 to $2,800, but they'll all be noticed.
Nissan recalls 2017 Rogue to address potential fire hazard
Nissan is recalling 125,215 Nissan Rogues from the 2017 model year to check for corrosion in their wiring harnesses that can potentially lead to a short circuit and/or spark, which could cause a fire, or at least wreak havoc on the car's electronics. "In affected vehicles, a suspected vehicle water...
Junkyard Gem: 1990 Chevrolet Lumina APV
Chrysler managed to get to the end of the 1980s before General Motors could come up with a credible competitor for Lee Iacocca's K-platform-derived front-wheel-drive minivans, which made their debut in the 1984 model year. This was the U-body minivan, which was sold with badges from three GM divisions: the Pontiac Trans Sport, Oldsmobile Silhouette and Chevrolet Lumina APV. Here's one of those first-year U-vans, a very battered Lumina APV, found in a Denver-area self-service yard recently.
McLaren sells historic cars to raise cash to fund Artura upgrades
Cash-strapped McLaren Holdings Ltd. has recently sold some of its prized heritage car collection to Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat Holding Co. to raise capital. The supercar maker was forced to seek an injection of funds after identifying “certain technical upgrades” on its Artura hybrid supercar that triggered delivery delays, McLaren said earlier this week during its third-quarter earnings. Its main shareholder — with Mumtalakat owning a near 60% stake — agreed to support the company with an additional £100 million ($123 million), the company said.
Canoo delivers Light Tactical Vehicle (LTV) to U.S. Army for testing
In July, Canoo won a $67,500 U.S. Army award to create a "new light to heavy duty Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) or series-hybrid electric wheeled vehicle, for Government analysis and demonstration." The Texas-based startup just delivered the resulting Light Tactical Vehicle prototype to the U.S. Army. Based on the pickup the company debuted last year, the LTV has been upgraded to go further, carry more, and endure more abuse. Air springs replace the transverse leaf springs, redesigned control arms provide a slight lift and increase suspension travel, 265/65 19 mil-spec Goodyear Wrangler knobbies add a touch more ground clearance and trail capability. The dual-motor powertrain makes 600 horsepower.
iPhone users can now share their digital car keys with Pixel owners
You no longer need others to use the same phone OS to share your digital car keys. Google has added car key sharing to Pixel devices, making cross-platform swaps available in an early form. If you're using an iPhone running iOS 16.1, you can send keys stored in Wallet to a Pixel through communications apps like Mail, Messages and WhatsApp. Pixel users share their car access through Android's wallet app.
2023 GMC Sierra prices up, start at $38,995 for Sierra Pro Regular Cab
It was only 90 days ago that GM Authority, typically a reliable source in these matters, reported on pricing for the 2023 GMC Sierra lineup before official numbers were released. Those early figures were apparently just placeholders. Now that GMC's uploaded the full 2023 configurator for the 2023 Sierra, not only are MSRPs higher except on the base trim, the destination charge has risen from $1,795 to $1,895. The sticker prices including destination and their changes from those late August sums are:
