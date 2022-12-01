BMW raised prices on its entire 2023 lineup in June of this year, the U.S. branch of the automaker saying it has "determined that it is necessary to reflect the current economic situation." MSRPs climbed from $1,000 for the X5 sDrive40i to $4,200 for the M5 to $5,000 for the Alpina B8. If an internal memo leaked to the i4Talk forum is accurate, Munich HQ has another round of increases that will touch all but a few models. The rationale this time is the same as before, in the same words, the rationale being "the current economic and political volatility coupled with the continued supply shortage." The sums aren't as stout on average this time as they were in June, ranging from $500 to $2,800, but they'll all be noticed.

