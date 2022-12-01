ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Millions to receive next cost-of-living payments

Cost-of-living payments worth hundreds of pounds will arrive in millions of people's accounts from Wednesday. More than 11 million pensioners will receive regular winter fuel payments boosted by an extra £300 this year. A million people on tax credits can also expect to see a second cost-of-living payment arrive...
The Herald News

States that collect the most in property taxes

Real estate platform ZeroDown examined data from the Census Bureau's annual State Government Tax Collections Survey to see how much money states collect in property taxes. It's important to note there are 14 states that do not collect property taxes at the state level. And while states with the most expensive properties, such as New York and New Jersey, have some of the highest property tax rates in the country, their revenues are divided among local governments such as cities or counties. In most states,...
R.A. Heim

Millions in stimulus money available to pay your rent or home mortgage

money rolled upPhoto by Nickolay Frolochkin (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Idaho? Thankfully, there is some good news that I have to share with you. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Idaho? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
CNET

The IRS Could Owe You Thousands of Dollars. Deadline to Claim Is Next Week

You've got less than two weeks left to claim any stimulus or child tax credit money owed to you. Most families in the US have received their payments, but there are millions of people who still haven't claimed the money. If you haven't received yours, you'll want to take action before the deadline is here.
C. Heslop

Families Will Get Cash Per Child At The Federal Level

Organizations would like to remind military families about an available benefit. The reminder follows research by The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. It says two million military families qualify for child tax or earned income tax credits. (source)
msn.com

Rare Quarters Worth Some Serious Money

The quarter was established by the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, along with four other silver coin denominations: half dimes, dimes, half dollars and silver dollars. These coins were gradually rolled out, with dimes and quarters first appearing in 1796. Because of low demand, quarters were not produced again until 1804.

