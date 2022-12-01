ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Hardest part of hunger is reaching out for help’: Bucs open food pantry to tackle hunger

By Kaycee Sloan
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive players visited a local elementary school on Tuesday to tackle hunger.

As part of the ongoing partnership between the Bucs and Feeding Tampa Bay, a school pantry will be opening in an area of need each year.

Bucs’ defensive end Will Gholston and outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka visited Lamb Elementary, the recipient of this year’s food pantry.

For Gholston, helping out families of the Tampa Bay community brought back childhood memories.

“I feel like this is a huge accomplishment to be able to provide what we provide and give what we give. It brings back childhood memories, it’s really hard not to have food or not be able to eat,” said Gholston.

He added that he could remember having two pieces of bread with butter in between growing up so being able to provide food for those in need is something he’s passionate about.

“When I got drafted, I bounced around house to house living in my car…homeless, so I was hungry a bunch. When I played football, my coaches helped me out and gave me food,” he said. “Obviously it was really hard to ask for favors and stuff like that. I feel like the hardest part when it comes to hunger is reaching out for help.”

Statistically, every one in four children will struggle with food insecurity. With the addition of the food pantry designed to supply food to kids and families at home, Feeding Tampa Bay and the Buccaneers hope to ease hunger in the area.

