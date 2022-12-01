ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

SJW Group Announces Stephanie Orosco Promoted to Chief Human Resources Officer

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x8N5X_0jU5mNUT00

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022--

SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) announced today that Stephanie Orosco has been promoted to Chief Human Resources Officer of SJW Group. Orosco most recently served as the vice president of human resources (HR) at San Jose Water, a subsidiary of the company in California.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005872/en/

Stephanie Orosco (Photo: Business Wire)

In this new role, Orosco will be responsible for developing and executing human resource strategy in support of the overall business plan and strategic direction of the organization — specifically in the areas of succession planning, talent management, change management, organizational and performance management, training and development, and compensation. She will coordinate with the human resource teams at the respective subsidiaries to deliver HR programs and services that best serve employees, while considering regulatory and business needs for each state.

“Stephanie will now lead our Human Resource teams throughout the company. She is committed to serving our teams at the highest levels. She is a wonderful leader who cares deeply for our employees, our culture and core values,” stated SJW Group Chair and President Eric W. Thornburg.

Kristen Johnson, SJW Group SVP and Chief Administrative Officer, added, “Stephanie’s venerable mix of human, technical and strategic abilities will empower both our Human Resources professionals and the Company to compete for and retain the best talent to serve our customers. I’m very proud of her accomplishments and am confident in her leadership of our strong Human Resources team.”

Orosco joined the company in 2008, and prior to her vice president role, she served as Director of HR at San Jose Water. Before joining the company, Orosco worked at Applied Materials and Cisco Systems. Orosco has a Bachelor’s Degree in business administration and management from Saint Mary’s College of California.

The promotion became effective on November 4, 2022.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is among the largest investor-owned pure-play water and wastewater utilities in the United States, providing life-sustaining and high-quality water service to about 1.5 million people. SJW Group’s locally led and operated water utilities - San Jose Water Company in California, The Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut, The Maine Water Company in Maine, and SJWTX, Inc. (dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company) in Texas - possess the financial strength, operational expertise, and technological innovation to safeguard the environment, deliver outstanding service to customers, and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities, and delivering continued sustainable value to its shareholders. For more information about SJW Group, please visit www.sjwgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “strategy,” or “anticipates,” or the negative of those words or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, but not limited to, the following factors: (1) the effect of water, utility, environmental and other governmental policies and regulations, including actions concerning rates, authorized return on equity, authorized capital structures, capital expenditures and other decisions; (2) changes in demand for water and other services; (3) the impact of the Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic on our business operations and financial results; (4) unanticipated weather conditions and changes in seasonality including those affecting water supply and customer usage; (5) climate change and the effects thereof, including but not limited to, droughts and wildfires; (6) unexpected costs, charges or expenses; (7) our ability to successfully evaluate investments in new business and growth initiatives; (8) contamination of our water supplies and damage or failure of our water equipment and infrastructure; (9) the risk of work stoppages, strikes and other labor-related actions; (10) catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions, floods, ice storms, tornadoes, hurricanes, terrorist acts, physical attacks, cyber-attacks, epidemic, or similar occurrences; (11) changes in general economic, political, business and financial market conditions; (12) the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, changes in interest rates, compliance with regulatory requirements, compliance with the terms and conditions of our outstanding indebtedness, and general market and economic conditions; and (13) legislative and general market and economic developments. The risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of SJW Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Results for a quarter are not indicative of results for a full year due to seasonality and other factors. Other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ are described in SJW Group’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and speak only as of the date made. SJW Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005872/en/

CONTACT: SJW Group Contact:

Willie Brown

Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

408.315.8242

Willie.Brown@sjwater.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENERGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES UTILITIES HUMAN RESOURCES

SOURCE: SJW Group

PUB: 12/01/2022 01:30 PM/DISC: 12/01/2022 01:32 PM

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

California's Water Thieves Are Getting Away With It

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. It’s not easy enforcing water regulations in the West. Just ask the officials in California who have been trying for almost a decade to penalize a man who took water from the river system that feeds San Francisco and bottled it for sale to stores like Starbucks.
WWD

Equinox Taps New Chief Marketing Officer

Well before the pandemic cast a cloud over much of the world, Equinox understood the importance of designing clubs that offered a space between work and home life, and not just free weights and fitness classes. In recent years, the company edged into hospitality with a luxury hotel in New York City’s Hudson Yards. It also serves occasional fitness-focused day trips for members. Now Equinox has brought on board Jeff De Korte, a seasoned executive in the travel and hospitality sectors, as chief marketing officer. More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkInside Little Cat Lodge in Hillsdale,...
The Associated Press

PT Holdings Rebrands as Parts Town Unlimited, Announces Leadership and Organizational Changes

ADDISON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- PT Holdings, the parent company of Parts Town, a global leader in high-tech distribution of foodservice equipment parts, residential appliance parts, HVAC parts, and related products, today unveiled its new brand, Parts Town Unlimited. In addition, the company has announced a number of organizational changes to further accelerate growth and innovation. Parts Town Unlimited includes 45 unique brands across multiple divisions with nearly $2 billion in annual revenue and over 4,500 team members worldwide. The group is primarily focused on high-tech distribution of mission-critical replacement parts and related products. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005037/en/ The reorganization will support Parts Town Unlimited’s growth strategy, which includes a rapidly expanding product offering and global reach. The company will continue to emphasize digital leadership, operational excellence, and long-term high integrity partnerships, supported by its relentless focus on core values, people, and culture.
The Associated Press

PSM Communication Arts, a Leading Integrated Marketing Firm with International Experience, Transforms Surf Legend’s Former Space into New HQ in Hermosa Beach

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- PSM Communication Arts, one of L.A.’s leading integrated marketing firms, announced the completion of its headquarters in Hermosa Beach following the purchase of the building in July of 2021. The 2,400-square-foot space at 422 Pacific Coast Highway is historically and culturally significant as it was formerly the workshop of Hap Jacobs, the iconic surfboard shaper who created the Jacobs 422. The innovative surfboard helped propel a surfing revolution that swept the west coast throughout the 1970s and beyond. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005791/en/ PSM Communication Arts has transformed its new HQ in Hermosa Beach into a state-of-the-art hybrid workspace. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

NuScale Power Announces Fuel Handling and Storage Rack Contracts with Framatome

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- NuScale Power, LLC (NuScale) announced today it has awarded two new contracts to Framatome to design fuel handling equipment and fuel storage racks for NuScale’s VOYGR™ SMR power plant. This marks a critical supply chain and manufacturing development step, as NuScale fulfills customers’ project timelines to deploy its groundbreaking technology by the end of the decade. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005450/en/ “NuScale is proud to strengthen our relationship with Framatome, a renowned and widely respected international leader in nuclear energy,” said Dale Atkinson, NuScale Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nuclear Officer. “This agreement showcases how NuScale’s technology is meticulously developed with a premier international nuclear design and fabrication organization.”
The Associated Press

US police rarely deploy deadly robots to confront suspects

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The unabashedly liberal city of San Francisco became the unlikely proponent of weaponized police robots last week after supervisors approved limited use of the remote-controlled devices, addressing head-on an evolving technology that has become more widely available even if it is rarely deployed to confront suspects. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted 8-3 last Tuesday to permit police to use robots armed with explosives in extreme situations where lives are at stake and no other alternative is available. The authorization comes as police departments across the U.S. face increasing scrutiny for the use of militarized equipment and force amid a yearslong reckoning on criminal justice. A new California law requires police to inventory military-grade equipment such as flashbang grenades, assault rifles and armored vehicles, and seek approval from the public for their use. So far, police in just two California cities — San Francisco and Oakland — have publicly discussed the use of robots as part of that process. Around the country, police have used robots over the past decade to communicate with barricaded suspects, enter potentially dangerous spaces and, in rare cases, for deadly force.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
587K+
Post
627M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy