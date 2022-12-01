Arrests in Amherst home invasion
Amherst, NY (WBEN) Amherst Police have announced the arrest of two men in connection with a home invasion that took place in the town earlier this year.
Police say 33 year old Mark Shadle from Kenmore, NY and 36 year old Jason Evans from Buffalo broke into a home on Bucyrus Avenue on October 28th.
The two are charged with:
Burglary 1st (Two Counts)
Assault 1st
Robbery 1st (Two Counts)
Grand Larceny 3rd
Conspiracy 3rd
Unlawful Imprisonment 1st
Menacing 2nd
Comments / 0