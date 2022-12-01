Arrests in Amherst home invasion

Amherst, NY (WBEN) Amherst Police have announced the arrest of two men in connection with a home invasion that took place in the town earlier this year.

Police say 33 year old Mark Shadle from Kenmore, NY and 36 year old Jason Evans from Buffalo broke into a home on Bucyrus Avenue on October 28th.

The two are charged with:

Burglary 1st (Two Counts)

Assault 1st

Robbery 1st (Two Counts)

Grand Larceny 3rd

Conspiracy 3rd

Unlawful Imprisonment 1st

Menacing 2nd