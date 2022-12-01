Read full article on original website
Gov. Christie’s Niece Kicked Off Plane, Injured 6 Deputies, Police Say
The niece of former Governor Chris Christie falsely accused a Latino family on a plane of "smuggling cocaine" and then injured six Louisiana deputies who removed her from the flight to New Jersey, authorities said. Soon after boarding the flight out of Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport at around...
Former Brooklyn prosecutor cops to role in nationwide marijuana ring: feds
A disgraced former Brooklyn prosecutor has copped to federal charges that he helped run a nationwide marijuana distribution ring — including while he was still trying cases for the DA’s office. Ramy Joudeh, 36, admitted in Brooklyn federal court Thursday that he used his cell phone to help arrange for crates of marijuana to be shipped to associates in California from a New Jersey auto shop since at least 2014, federal court records reviewed by The Post show. Federal investigators said they nabbed Joudeh red-handed after he came on their radar during a probe and they tapped his phone in late winter...
‘Torso Killer’ to appear in court in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY (PIX11) — A notorious serial killer is set to appear in court in Nassau County on Monday morning, reportedly to admit to the murders of five women, sources told Newsday. A spokesperson for the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office would not confirm that Richard Cottingham was expected to make guilty pleas in five […]
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
Armed Robber Admits Role In Multiple Liquor, Convenience Store Holdups In NJ, NY
UPDATE: A member of a New Jersey-based armed robbery crew copped to holding up five liquor and convenience stores in two states, federal authorities said. Jaime Fontanez, 45, of Elizabeth and two accomplices went on a six-month armed robbery spree beginning in August 2018, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
7½ Years Without Parole Awaits Twice-Armed NJ Ex-Con Nabbed By Federal Marshals
UPDATE: An Essex County ex-con who rolled the dice and went to trial on drug and weapons charges is now headed to federal prison for more than 7½ years without parole as a result. Teriek Edwards, 44, of Newark, had already been charged by East Orange police with having...
Suspect in Bronx point-blank shooting sought in connection with shooting of Philadelphia parking officer
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man wanted for shooting a Bronx gas station worker in the head at point-blank range may also have shot a Philadelphia parking authority officer, police said Friday. On Nov. 22, a man shot a 59-year-old worker at a Boston Road Sunoco in the Bronx, then fled. A few days later […]
NJ Could Add Teeth to Law Against Spitting On or Biting Cops
A growing number of law enforcement officers in New Jersey are being spat on, bitten, and assaulted but a plan is moving forward to curb this behavior. State Sen. Linda Greenstein, D-Mercer has introduced a measure, S3093, that would toughen punishments for people who attack state troopers and police officers.
Shooting death of N.J. man, 34, under investigation
A 34-year-old man died Sunday after he was shot on a residential street in Paterson, authorities said. City police responded about 8 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the area of Harrison Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. The officers found...
NYPD officers arrest 11 alleged gang members during Brooklyn bust
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers busted 11 alleged gang members while executing a search warrant in Brooklyn on Saturday evening, police said. Officers also recovered four guns, nine magazines and body armor, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. The warrant was executed on East 29th Street near Farragut Road around 5:40 p.m., police said. […]
NJ cops stop SUV with ‘alarming’ number of stolen credit cards, IDs
MAYWOOD — Police stopped a potential holiday shopping spree when they found an "alarming" number of stolen credit cards and fake IDs when officers stopped a driver who said she was headed to the Garden State Plaza shopping mall. The Subaru Forester was stopped when driver Karina Espinal, 26,...
Paterson man killed in Harrison Street shooting
A man was killed in a shooting on Harrison Street on Sunday morning. The victim, 34-year-old, was stuck by gunfire at around 8 a.m. on Harrison Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard. He was transported to Saint Joseph’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Authorities did not release the...
Early morning shooting reported in Paterson
PATERSON, NJ – Gunfire cracked the silence of a Paterson neighborhood this morning at around 8:55 am. Police officers responded to the shooting scene in the area of Jelsm Place and Harrison Street. At this time, there is no information regarding the incident, but police are asking the public to avoid the area during the course of the investigation. Police roped off the block and focused its investigation on a dark-colored Acura Supreme with Pennsylvania license plates. No details of deaths or injuries during the shooting have been reported yet. The post Early morning shooting reported in Paterson appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD brass ‘stick it’ to cops, order phone decals to try to curb personal calls, texts
Police brass have ordered cops to attach stickers emblazoned with the letters “NYPD” to their work phones to try to curb personal calls and texting on duty — but some officers are saying where they can stick it. The directive requiring the stickers was added to the NYPD’s patrol guide last week, according to a “Finest Message” sent to cops a day before Thanksgiving. “Upon receipt, all members of the service are required to affix an ‘NYPD phone sticker’ to the outside of their department issued cell phone case, so that it’s clearly visible,” the order dated Nov. 23 reads. Distribution of the...
HipHopDX.com
Serius Jones Hit With Weapons Charges After Allegedly Ditching Gun In Public Bathroom
Serius Jones has been arrested in his home state of New Jersey after allegedly attempting to hide a gun while being questioned about violating a restraining order. According to the Daily Voice, Bergen County Police received a call on Thursday afternoon (December 1) to investigate a restraining order violation at at Ridgefield Park, New Jersey apartment where the former Disturbing Tha Peace artist once lived.
NBC New York
Trio Charged in 400+ Indictment for Gun Trafficking, Shipping Ghost Guns to NY: AG
Three individuals -- two from New York and one from South Carolina -- were charged in a 438-count indictment in connection to a gun trafficking operation that shipped ghost guns to New York and Pennsylvania from various online retailers, New York Attorney General Letitia James and the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force jointly announced Thursday.
Teen Trio From Rockland All Caught Packin' Pistols On Paterson Streetcorner: Police
Three Rockland County teens mingling on a Paterson street corner were all carrying guns when city detectives rolled up on them, authorities said.Detectives Jonathan Traynor and Kenneth Kerwin approached the trio at the corner 5th Avenue and East 12th Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. last Sunday, No…
Pointing to reduced sentences of 2 killers, Staten Island mob graveyard defendant asks for early release
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Despite two previous attempts for a compassionate release that were shot down by a federal judge — including one earlier this year — a former mobster who committed two heinous murders more than 30 years ago is trying his luck again with a new petition.
How the New Car Lemon Law Works in NJ
Some vehicles just weren't meant to work. But do you have the patience to put in your own work to get reimbursed?. New Jersey's Lemon Law is considered to be among the best in the country. One can only benefit, though, by actually knowing the rules. Am I eligible for...
Teen Trio From Suffern, Arimont All Caught Packin' Pistols On Street Corner, Police Say
Three Rockland County teens mingling on a street corner were all carrying guns when detectives in Paterson, New Jersey, rolled up on them, authorities said. Detectives Jonathan Traynor and Kenneth Kerwin approached the trio at the corner 5th Avenue and East 12th Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. last Sunday, Nov. 27, city Police Director Jerry Speziale said.
