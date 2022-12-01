ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Why Software Stocks Are Getting Hammered During Monday's Session

Shares of several software and technology companies, including Asana Inc ASAN, Cloudflare Inc NET and Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR are trading sharply lower going into the close of Monday's trading session amid a rise in yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Stocks slide as strong data suggests Fed has more to do

Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street and Treasury yields rose Monday after surprisingly strong economic reports highlighted the Federal Reserve's difficult fight against inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.8%, its third straight drop. The slide more than offset the index's gains last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped...
Benzinga

Why GitLab Stock Is Surging After Hours

GitLab Inc GTLB shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. What Happened: GitLab said third-quarter revenue increased 69% year-over-year to $112.98 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $106.5 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company...
Benzinga

Why This Precious Metal Could Rally As Fed Continues Rate Hikes Amid Elevated Inflation

With movements in the U.S. dollar, is could be worth looking at how precious metals are responding and whether one could find inflated returns in the long run. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that when currencies weaken, “we often think of the metals, industrials and precious metals rallying.”
Benzinga

Snowflake Stock Is Falling Today: What's Going On?

Snowflake Inc SNOW shares are trading lower. Credit Suisse slashed its price target on the stock Monday morning. What Happened: Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow maintained Snowflake with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $250 to $200 in the wake of the company's quarterly results. Last week,...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Salesforce Stock Today?

Salesforce Inc CRM shares are trading lower Monday after a pair of analysts lowered price targets on the stock. What Happened: Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained Salesforce with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $170 to $164, citing increased uncertainty following the company's management transition announcement. Credit...
Benzinga

US Stocks Start Week On Lower Note; Dow Tumbles 250 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones falling around 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.74% to 34,173.39 while the NASDAQ fell 0.48% to 11,406.06. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.71% to 4,042.60. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
Benzinga

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week higher, despite a strong jobs report, which may increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates. The S&P 500 finished the week higher by 1.13%, the Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.56%, and the Dow Industrials gained 0.24% for the week.
Benzinga

Analyst: China Could Drive Recovery For Semiconductor Stocks In 2023

The iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI traded higher by 0.2% on Monday after China relaxed some of its COVID-19 shutdown rules. On Monday, Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya said China's reopening could open the door for significant upside for top semiconductor stocks. Semis Bouncing: The iShares Semiconductor ETF...
Benzinga

Why Agiliti Shares Are Seeing Blue Skies Today

Agiliti Inc AGTI shares are trading higher by 14.01% to $19.69 Monday afternoon after it was announced on Friday the company will join the S&P SmallCap 600. Per S&P Dow Jones Indices, Agiliti, SJW Group SJW and Cushman & Wakefield plc CWK will replace LL Flooring Holdings Inc. LL, The Cato Corp. CATO and Diebold Nixdorf Inc. DBD respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.
Benzinga

MGM Resorts Analyst Turns Bullish, Upgrades Casino Stock Despite Challenging 2023

Shares of MGM Resorts International MGM continued their uptrend through November in early trading on Monday. Although macro uncertainties may continue into 2023, the Strip’s strong event calendar could drive the company’s outperformance, according to Truist Securities. The Analyst: Barry Jonas upgraded the rating for MGM Resorts from...
Benzinga

Why Dermata Therapeutics Stock is Getting Obliterated

Dermata Therapeutics Inc DRMA shares are trading lower after the company announced topline results from its DMT310 Phase 2 trial, which did not meet primary endpoints. "While we are disappointed with the results in rosacea, we are still encouraged by DMT310's treatment potential for acne, as we have seen a highly statistically significant treatment effect in our DMT310 Phase 2b moderate-to-severe acne study on all three co-primary endpoints at Week 12," stated Gerry Proehl, Dermata's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Amazon Shares

Shares of retail and e-commerce companies, including Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, are trading lower going into the close of Monday's session after recent economic data raised concerns over further Fed rate hikes, which could negatively impact consumer spending on non-essential items. Companies in the retail sector are also lower following reduced guidance from VF Corp.
Benzinga

VF Corp Stock Is Diving: What's Going On?

V.F. Corp VFC shares are trading lower Monday after the company announced a CEO transition and cut its full-year outlook. VF Corp said Steve Rendle has retired as chairman, president and CEO. Benno Dorer has been named interim president and CEO, effective immediately. Richard Carucci will serve as interim chairman of the company's board.
Benzinga

Why Science Applications International Shares Hit A New 52-Week High Today

Science Applications International Corp SAIC shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS and sales results and raised FY23 EPS and revenue guidance. What Else?. Science Applications reported quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.74 by 9.2 percent. The...

