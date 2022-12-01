Read full article on original website
Why Iovance Biotherapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 19%? Here Are 40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Winc, Inc. WBEV rose 88.5% to $0.3901 after dropping over 23% on Friday. Winc, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.33 per share. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. CPHI surged 85.4% to $0.2072 after the company announced the acquisition of Dry Eye Disease Therapeutic Device Project. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation NYMX...
Why Software Stocks Are Getting Hammered During Monday's Session
Shares of several software and technology companies, including Asana Inc ASAN, Cloudflare Inc NET and Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR are trading sharply lower going into the close of Monday's trading session amid a rise in yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday...
Target Bull Drops Stock To Buy Shares Of This Retailer Following 'Overreaction' To Earnings
Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link believed one discount retailer's stock offered a buying opportunity so great, she was willing to sell one of her favorite names to jump in. What Happened: Link exited her position in Target Corporation TGT to raise cash to buy shares of Dollar General Corp DG. "I...
Stocks slide as strong data suggests Fed has more to do
Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street and Treasury yields rose Monday after surprisingly strong economic reports highlighted the Federal Reserve's difficult fight against inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.8%, its third straight drop. The slide more than offset the index's gains last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped...
Why GitLab Stock Is Surging After Hours
GitLab Inc GTLB shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. What Happened: GitLab said third-quarter revenue increased 69% year-over-year to $112.98 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $106.5 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company...
Why This Precious Metal Could Rally As Fed Continues Rate Hikes Amid Elevated Inflation
With movements in the U.S. dollar, is could be worth looking at how precious metals are responding and whether one could find inflated returns in the long run. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that when currencies weaken, “we often think of the metals, industrials and precious metals rallying.”
Snowflake Stock Is Falling Today: What's Going On?
Snowflake Inc SNOW shares are trading lower. Credit Suisse slashed its price target on the stock Monday morning. What Happened: Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow maintained Snowflake with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $250 to $200 in the wake of the company's quarterly results. Last week,...
What's Going On With Salesforce Stock Today?
Salesforce Inc CRM shares are trading lower Monday after a pair of analysts lowered price targets on the stock. What Happened: Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained Salesforce with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $170 to $164, citing increased uncertainty following the company's management transition announcement. Credit...
US Stocks Start Week On Lower Note; Dow Tumbles 250 Points
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones falling around 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.74% to 34,173.39 while the NASDAQ fell 0.48% to 11,406.06. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.71% to 4,042.60. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week higher, despite a strong jobs report, which may increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates. The S&P 500 finished the week higher by 1.13%, the Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.56%, and the Dow Industrials gained 0.24% for the week.
Analyst: China Could Drive Recovery For Semiconductor Stocks In 2023
The iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI traded higher by 0.2% on Monday after China relaxed some of its COVID-19 shutdown rules. On Monday, Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya said China's reopening could open the door for significant upside for top semiconductor stocks. Semis Bouncing: The iShares Semiconductor ETF...
Why Agiliti Shares Are Seeing Blue Skies Today
Agiliti Inc AGTI shares are trading higher by 14.01% to $19.69 Monday afternoon after it was announced on Friday the company will join the S&P SmallCap 600. Per S&P Dow Jones Indices, Agiliti, SJW Group SJW and Cushman & Wakefield plc CWK will replace LL Flooring Holdings Inc. LL, The Cato Corp. CATO and Diebold Nixdorf Inc. DBD respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.
MGM Resorts Analyst Turns Bullish, Upgrades Casino Stock Despite Challenging 2023
Shares of MGM Resorts International MGM continued their uptrend through November in early trading on Monday. Although macro uncertainties may continue into 2023, the Strip’s strong event calendar could drive the company’s outperformance, according to Truist Securities. The Analyst: Barry Jonas upgraded the rating for MGM Resorts from...
Why Dermata Therapeutics Stock is Getting Obliterated
Dermata Therapeutics Inc DRMA shares are trading lower after the company announced topline results from its DMT310 Phase 2 trial, which did not meet primary endpoints. "While we are disappointed with the results in rosacea, we are still encouraged by DMT310's treatment potential for acne, as we have seen a highly statistically significant treatment effect in our DMT310 Phase 2b moderate-to-severe acne study on all three co-primary endpoints at Week 12," stated Gerry Proehl, Dermata's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.
These Analysts Boost Price Targets On Lululemon Athletica Ahead Of Q3 Results
Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU is scheduled to release results for its third quarter fiscal 2022 on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Analysts expect Lululemon to report quarterly earnings of $1.96 per share, up from $1.62 per share in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue might come in at $1.81 billion.
What's Going On With Amazon Shares
Shares of retail and e-commerce companies, including Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, are trading lower going into the close of Monday's session after recent economic data raised concerns over further Fed rate hikes, which could negatively impact consumer spending on non-essential items. Companies in the retail sector are also lower following reduced guidance from VF Corp.
Tilray Stock Flies High Amid SAFE Banking Hopes: Here's Why Sentiment Has Turned Bullish
Tilray Brands, Inc TLRY surged 11.79% at one point on Monday, with continued momentum after skyrocketing a total of 25% since Nov. 28. Renewed hope that the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act of 2021 (SAFE Banking Act) will pass through the Senate during this lame-duck session has helped to lift the beaten-down cannabis sector.
VF Corp Stock Is Diving: What's Going On?
V.F. Corp VFC shares are trading lower Monday after the company announced a CEO transition and cut its full-year outlook. VF Corp said Steve Rendle has retired as chairman, president and CEO. Benno Dorer has been named interim president and CEO, effective immediately. Richard Carucci will serve as interim chairman of the company's board.
Morgan Stanley Bullish On Airline Stocks, Names Southwest, Delta Top Picks For 2023
Most airline stocks have lost altitude in a difficult 2022 environment, but one Wall Street analyst said Monday that 2023 could be a big year for airlines. Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker issued the following changes to his airline coverage:. Reiterated Overweight rating for American Airlines Group Inc AAL, cut...
Why Science Applications International Shares Hit A New 52-Week High Today
Science Applications International Corp SAIC shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS and sales results and raised FY23 EPS and revenue guidance. What Else?. Science Applications reported quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.74 by 9.2 percent. The...
