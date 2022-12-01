Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders To Become The Next Head Coach Of The Colorado Buffaloes
According to multiple reports, Deion Sanders will be the next head coach of the University of Colorado Boulder Buffaloes. Sanders confirmed that he had been offered the job earlier this week. On December 2, ESPN’s Pete Thamel revealed that “support staff has been seen preparing material for Sanders’ hire.” The former NFL star is expected to appear at the university this weekend.
National champion coach on shortlist for UNLV job
UNLV has lofty aims for their next football coach. The Rebels recently fired bead coach Marcus Arroyo after three dismal seasons with the team. They’re hoping to replace him with someone who knows how to win. A report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal on potential candidates featured a big name: former LSU Tigers head coach Read more... The post National champion coach on shortlist for UNLV job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Anthony Brown Out for Season with Torn Achilles
The Dallas Cowboys will be without starting cornerback Anthony Brown for the rest of the season due to a torn Achilles. He suffered the injury in the team’s 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football in Week Thirteen. The night of the game Cowboys owner Jerry Jones feared the worst and Monday afternoon Head Coach Mike McCarthy confirmed the torn Achilles to the media after Brown underwent an MRI. This injury is devastating to Brown, the team, and their overall depth at the position. The team considers itself a Super Bowl contender and this could hurt them moving forward.
Kedon Slovis to Enter Transfer Portal
Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kedon Slovis has announced he intends to enter the transfer portal. This will be his second time transferring after he began his career with the USC Trojans. His experience as a starting quarterback should have several programs interested in his services as a starting quarterback. His season with the Pittsburgh Panthers did not go quite as expected and it seems he is looking for another change of scenery. Slovis transferred from the USC Trojans after the program hired Lincoln Riley who brought in Caleb Williams to be the starting quarterback. Slovis should be a graduate transfer with one remaining year of college eligibility.
Baker Mayfield Waived by Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have informed quarterback Baker Mayfield that they will waive him from their 53-man roster. This comes just five months and less than an entire season since the team traded for him from the Cleveland Browns. He began the season as the team’s starter but lost the job to the backup quarterback PJ Walker. When Walker was benched the team went with a recently recovered Sam Darnold over Mayfield. It ends a rocky and short tenure with Mayfield in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Streaking Georgia renews in-state rivalry with Georgia Tech
Georgia will look to extend its winning streak to four games when it visits Georgia Tech on Tuesday in Atlanta.
Jimmy Garoppolo Out for Season with Broken Foot
The San Francisco 49ers will be without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the season due to a broken foot. He suffered the injury in the team’s Week Thirteen 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. The 49ers have now lost both Garoppolo and Trey Lance to season-ending injuries this season. He completed two passes for 56 yards on four attempts before exiting the game against the Dolphins. While the 49ers view themselves as Super Bowl contenders, this could be a serious setback to those ambitions this season.
