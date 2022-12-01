Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kedon Slovis has announced he intends to enter the transfer portal. This will be his second time transferring after he began his career with the USC Trojans. His experience as a starting quarterback should have several programs interested in his services as a starting quarterback. His season with the Pittsburgh Panthers did not go quite as expected and it seems he is looking for another change of scenery. Slovis transferred from the USC Trojans after the program hired Lincoln Riley who brought in Caleb Williams to be the starting quarterback. Slovis should be a graduate transfer with one remaining year of college eligibility.

4 HOURS AGO