Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic girls get opening game win, boys fall to Holdrege
KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic girls started their season off with a 35-22 win over Holdrege on Saturday. Both teams got off to a slow start with Holdrege on top 6-5 after the first quarter. The Stars’ offense began to find its groove in the second quarter, outscoring Holdrege 12-4 and going into halftime up 17-10.
Kearney Hub
UNK wrestlers win eight matches against Division I foes in Las Vegas
The No. 2-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team won eight matches at the Cliff Keen Invitational Friday in Las Vegas and placed 13 in the top six at the Doane/Conner Oppenheim Open on Saturday. In Nevada, UNK battled top Division I competition, losing 11 matches to nationally-ranked D1...
Kearney Hub
Retiring after 30 years at UNK, Mary Sommers will always remember the student success stories
KEARNEY — When Mary Sommers reflects on her 30-year career at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, she doesn’t even mention her individual achievements or professional accolades. Instead, she talks about the students and their moments of success. The longtime director of financial aid can share countless stories...
Kearney Hub
New Kearney business awarded $105,000 state prototype grant
A new Kearney enterprise has received state funding to help develop its technology. Kearney-based Snappy Workflow has been awarded a $105,000 prototype grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The technology developer creates special software and car-mounted hardware used to patrol and inspect power lines and help prevent outages...
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Kearney Hub
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Kearney: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Kearney Hub
A rejuvenating 40-day, 700-mile trek for Kearney area man
KEARNEY — Imagine hiking 700 miles. Imagine being a 67-year-old retiree with scant hiking experience doing it alone. No wonder Paul Schinkel’s eyes gleam as he talks about walking the 700-mile Camino de Santiago in Spain in October. More than the miles he walked and the 20 pounds he lost, he cherishes meeting people from all over the world.
Kearney Hub
Pete's Trees, locally owned and operated, usually sells out of 400 trees in 14 days
KEARNEY — If you want a live Christmas tree from Pete’s Trees, you’d better hurry to the south end of the Family Fresh Market parking lot. He’ll likely sell out of his 400 trees sometime Sunday. Pete’s Trees is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven...
Kearney Hub
Bertrand boutique owners collaborate to open shop in Holdrege for the holidays
HOLDREGE — Running boutiques in the small town of Bertrand has never been a competition for Jennifer Weber and Stacey Wendell. Weber is the owner of Pretty & Fabulous Boutique, and Wendell owns Divine Boutique just down the street in downtown Bertrand. The pair are friends and will often collaborate to bring different events and opportunities to the community.
Kearney Hub
Jury finds Grand Island man guilty of murder
A Hall County District Court jury Monday found Donald G. Anthony guilty of the Feb. 15 murder of Said Abdullahi Farah in Grand Island. The jury determined that Anthony was guilty of first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Kearney Hub
Need to chat with Old Saint Nick? Mail letters to Santa in red mailbox outside Good Sam
KEARNEY — A “Letters to Santa” mailbox is now standing outside the West Tower of CHI Health Good Samaritan at 104 W. 33rd St. Children of all ages are invited to drop off letters to Santa in the red metal box for special delivery to the North Pole. No postage is necessary.
