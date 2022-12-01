ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kearney Catholic girls get opening game win, boys fall to Holdrege

KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic girls started their season off with a 35-22 win over Holdrege on Saturday. Both teams got off to a slow start with Holdrege on top 6-5 after the first quarter. The Stars’ offense began to find its groove in the second quarter, outscoring Holdrege 12-4 and going into halftime up 17-10.
UNK wrestlers win eight matches against Division I foes in Las Vegas

The No. 2-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team won eight matches at the Cliff Keen Invitational Friday in Las Vegas and placed 13 in the top six at the Doane/Conner Oppenheim Open on Saturday. In Nevada, UNK battled top Division I competition, losing 11 matches to nationally-ranked D1...
New Kearney business awarded $105,000 state prototype grant

A new Kearney enterprise has received state funding to help develop its technology. Kearney-based Snappy Workflow has been awarded a $105,000 prototype grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The technology developer creates special software and car-mounted hardware used to patrol and inspect power lines and help prevent outages...
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West.
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north.
A rejuvenating 40-day, 700-mile trek for Kearney area man

KEARNEY — Imagine hiking 700 miles. Imagine being a 67-year-old retiree with scant hiking experience doing it alone. No wonder Paul Schinkel’s eyes gleam as he talks about walking the 700-mile Camino de Santiago in Spain in October. More than the miles he walked and the 20 pounds he lost, he cherishes meeting people from all over the world.
Bertrand boutique owners collaborate to open shop in Holdrege for the holidays

HOLDREGE — Running boutiques in the small town of Bertrand has never been a competition for Jennifer Weber and Stacey Wendell. Weber is the owner of Pretty & Fabulous Boutique, and Wendell owns Divine Boutique just down the street in downtown Bertrand. The pair are friends and will often collaborate to bring different events and opportunities to the community.
Jury finds Grand Island man guilty of murder

A Hall County District Court jury Monday found Donald G. Anthony guilty of the Feb. 15 murder of Said Abdullahi Farah in Grand Island. The jury determined that Anthony was guilty of first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

