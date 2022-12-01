ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why This Precious Metal Could Rally As Fed Continues Rate Hikes Amid Elevated Inflation

With movements in the U.S. dollar, is could be worth looking at how precious metals are responding and whether one could find inflated returns in the long run. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that when currencies weaken, “we often think of the metals, industrials and precious metals rallying.”
This Tesla Rival Is Offering Employees Hefty Discounts to Buy Its Premium EVs Right Now

Electric vehicle makers are facing a tall order in pushing sales amid a softer consumer spending environment. What Happened: Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, a manufacturer of premium EVs, is offering a discount of $18,000 for its employees to buy its 2022 model Grand Touring before the end of the year, Business Insider reported, citing an internal email from the company.
Volkswagen Resumes Partially Halted Production In China: Report

Volkswagen AG VWAGY has resumed production at its facilities in China after a pause during the recent COVID-related lockdowns. The automaker, Bloomberg reported, has resumed operations in its Joint Venture plant in Chengdu and its factory in Changchun. The report cited a company spokesperson who said production may still be...
Investment & Distressed Assets In Cannabis: Navigating And Managing Risk In Today's Market

New investment into the cannabis industry has recently slowed down due to a combination of stifling regulations, economic uncertainty, lack of access to capital and restrictive banking options. That said, increased quantifiable visibility into cannabis businesses’ operations and financial performance will allow a skilled investor to continue to take advantage of the new opportunities now arising from a unique convergence of market conditions.
Northwest Natural Holding Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

Benzinga Pro data, Northwest Natural Holding NWN reported Q3 sales of $116.84 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $19.59 million, resulting in a 1242.1% decrease from last quarter. Northwest Natural Holding earned $1.72 million, and sales totaled $194.96 million in Q2. Why Is ROIC Significant?. Return on Invested Capital...
Bill Ackman Says Crypto Will Remain 'A Sport For Hobbyists,' Unless...

Billionaire investor and founder of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. PSHZF Bill Ackman believes the cryptocurrency sector cannot materially advance until the issue of custody is fixed. “The problem with the current state of crypto custody is that the custodians do not need to commit fraud for all of your assets...
Status Money Is Joining Benzinga In NYC At Our Fintech Deal Day & Awards Event

After recently launching the Status Credit Card, with unlimited 2% cashback or Bitcoin rewards on every purchase, Status Money is proud to sponsor Benzinga Fintech Deal Day on December 8th in New York City. This event will be the biggest gathering of capital markets fintech leaders and a perfect opportunity to meet B2B fintech leaders all in one place.
WWD

Equinox Taps New Chief Marketing Officer

Well before the pandemic cast a cloud over much of the world, Equinox understood the importance of designing clubs that offered a space between work and home life, and not just free weights and fitness classes. In recent years, the company edged into hospitality with a luxury hotel in New York City’s Hudson Yards. It also serves occasional fitness-focused day trips for members. Now Equinox has brought on board Jeff De Korte, a seasoned executive in the travel and hospitality sectors, as chief marketing officer. More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkInside Little Cat Lodge in Hillsdale,...
Crypto Lending Giant Nexo To Suspend U.S. Operations

On Dec 5, crypto lender Nexo announced that it would discontinue operations in the United States within the next few months. The company specifically mentioned that it would immediately cut off access to its "Earn Interest Product" in eight U.S. states and is no longer allowing new registrations for its Earn product.
ABM Industries Hikes Dividend By 12.8%

ABM Industries Inc ABM Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share. The new dividend represents a 12.8% increase from the prior quarterly cash dividend of $0.195 per share. The dividend is payable on February 6, 2023, to shareholders of record on January 5,...
MGM Resorts Analyst Turns Bullish, Upgrades Casino Stock Despite Challenging 2023

Shares of MGM Resorts International MGM continued their uptrend through November in early trading on Monday. Although macro uncertainties may continue into 2023, the Strip’s strong event calendar could drive the company’s outperformance, according to Truist Securities. The Analyst: Barry Jonas upgraded the rating for MGM Resorts from...
Start Building A Basket of REITs With These 5 Stocks

As investors begin to see light at the end of the Federal Reserve rate-hike tunnel, real estate investment trusts (REITs) are bouncing back off their lows of six weeks ago. Now could be an ideal time to start building a basket of REIT stocks. But with 208 REITs to choose from, how does an investor know which ones make the best purchases?

