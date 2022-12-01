Read full article on original website
$27 Million Gone: NowRx Is Latest High-Profile Startup To Hold Firesale As Equity Crowdfunding Favorite Breaks Silence
California-based startup NowRx recently announced that it sold its patient files to Alto Pharmacy and Capsule Corp. The move comes as a result of the company's inability to raise additional capital because of "the current economic climate," according to a statement from NowRx. Effective Nov. 30, Alto Pharmacy acquired patient...
KRTL Teams Up With Yuhan To Develop Cannabinoid-Based Products For US And Korean Commercial Markets
KRTL International Corp and KRTL Biotech Inc., a wholly owned subsidiaries of KRTL Holding Group, Inc. KRTL have entered into a memorandum of understanding for the development of industry-differentiated commercial CBD and other cannabinoid based products with Yuhan Care, a subsidiary of Yuhan Corporation. “We’re honored to have Yuhan Care...
Why This Precious Metal Could Rally As Fed Continues Rate Hikes Amid Elevated Inflation
With movements in the U.S. dollar, is could be worth looking at how precious metals are responding and whether one could find inflated returns in the long run. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that when currencies weaken, “we often think of the metals, industrials and precious metals rallying.”
This Tesla Rival Is Offering Employees Hefty Discounts to Buy Its Premium EVs Right Now
Electric vehicle makers are facing a tall order in pushing sales amid a softer consumer spending environment. What Happened: Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, a manufacturer of premium EVs, is offering a discount of $18,000 for its employees to buy its 2022 model Grand Touring before the end of the year, Business Insider reported, citing an internal email from the company.
After Meeting Elon Musk, Japanese Billionaire Ready For 'Big Announcement' On Space
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said on Monday that he plans to make a “big announcement” after an online meeting SpaceX owner Elon Musk. What Happened: Maezawa, the founder of online fashion site Zozo Inc, tweeted that he intends to make the big announcement on space on Dec. 9.
Is The Oil And Gas Bull Market Over? This 2X Leveraged ETF Inversely Tracks Exxon, Occidental And More
The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp & Prod Bear 2X Shares DRIP was surging Monday after the Group of Seven (G7) nations and the European Union agreed to put a price cap of $60-per-barrel on Russian crude oil. The news could have been bullish for North America-based oil...
Volkswagen Resumes Partially Halted Production In China: Report
Volkswagen AG VWAGY has resumed production at its facilities in China after a pause during the recent COVID-related lockdowns. The automaker, Bloomberg reported, has resumed operations in its Joint Venture plant in Chengdu and its factory in Changchun. The report cited a company spokesperson who said production may still be...
Investment & Distressed Assets In Cannabis: Navigating And Managing Risk In Today's Market
New investment into the cannabis industry has recently slowed down due to a combination of stifling regulations, economic uncertainty, lack of access to capital and restrictive banking options. That said, increased quantifiable visibility into cannabis businesses’ operations and financial performance will allow a skilled investor to continue to take advantage of the new opportunities now arising from a unique convergence of market conditions.
Northwest Natural Holding Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
Benzinga Pro data, Northwest Natural Holding NWN reported Q3 sales of $116.84 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $19.59 million, resulting in a 1242.1% decrease from last quarter. Northwest Natural Holding earned $1.72 million, and sales totaled $194.96 million in Q2. Why Is ROIC Significant?. Return on Invested Capital...
Switzerland Weighs Restrictions On EV To Conserve Energy - Could It Impact Tesla's Ambitions?
Switzerland could be the first to impose driving bans on e-cars to restore energy security, as media reports quoted a draft regulation on restrictions and prohibitions on the use of electrical energy. The paper restricted the private use of electric cars for essential journeys like professional practice, shopping, and doctor...
Bill Ackman Says Crypto Will Remain 'A Sport For Hobbyists,' Unless...
Billionaire investor and founder of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. PSHZF Bill Ackman believes the cryptocurrency sector cannot materially advance until the issue of custody is fixed. “The problem with the current state of crypto custody is that the custodians do not need to commit fraud for all of your assets...
Status Money Is Joining Benzinga In NYC At Our Fintech Deal Day & Awards Event
After recently launching the Status Credit Card, with unlimited 2% cashback or Bitcoin rewards on every purchase, Status Money is proud to sponsor Benzinga Fintech Deal Day on December 8th in New York City. This event will be the biggest gathering of capital markets fintech leaders and a perfect opportunity to meet B2B fintech leaders all in one place.
The Bear And Bull Case For Natural Gas: Is It Time To Buy The Dip In This Commodity ETF?
Supply chain shortages resulting from the pandemic, instigated rallies in a variety of commodities, including natural gas. Just as those concerns were abating, the war in Ukraine reinvigorated the rally in these markets and sent many commodities well above 2021 highs. Prices in many commodities have been on a sharp...
Equinox Taps New Chief Marketing Officer
Well before the pandemic cast a cloud over much of the world, Equinox understood the importance of designing clubs that offered a space between work and home life, and not just free weights and fitness classes. In recent years, the company edged into hospitality with a luxury hotel in New York City’s Hudson Yards. It also serves occasional fitness-focused day trips for members. Now Equinox has brought on board Jeff De Korte, a seasoned executive in the travel and hospitality sectors, as chief marketing officer. More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkInside Little Cat Lodge in Hillsdale,...
Crypto Lending Giant Nexo To Suspend U.S. Operations
On Dec 5, crypto lender Nexo announced that it would discontinue operations in the United States within the next few months. The company specifically mentioned that it would immediately cut off access to its "Earn Interest Product" in eight U.S. states and is no longer allowing new registrations for its Earn product.
ABM Industries Hikes Dividend By 12.8%
ABM Industries Inc ABM Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share. The new dividend represents a 12.8% increase from the prior quarterly cash dividend of $0.195 per share. The dividend is payable on February 6, 2023, to shareholders of record on January 5,...
MGM Resorts Analyst Turns Bullish, Upgrades Casino Stock Despite Challenging 2023
Shares of MGM Resorts International MGM continued their uptrend through November in early trading on Monday. Although macro uncertainties may continue into 2023, the Strip’s strong event calendar could drive the company’s outperformance, according to Truist Securities. The Analyst: Barry Jonas upgraded the rating for MGM Resorts from...
Europe To Have Expanded Access To Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy With New Norway Clinic
Psychedelics biotech Awakn Life Sciences Corp. AWKNF announced the continuation of its Nordic expansion plans with a new 5-year lease for the opening of a clinic in the center of Trondheim. Awakn’s CEO Anthony Tennyson stated this is a “real momentum growing” for the company in Norway.
Home Inventory Is Up And Prices Will Drop, But Buyers And Investors Have Left The Market
If the U.S. residential housing market were a vehicle, it would be stuck in park right now. And while some opportunities may be coming that would allow investors to shift back into drive, the overriding consensus is to keep the car in the driveway for now. Home prices are too...
Start Building A Basket of REITs With These 5 Stocks
As investors begin to see light at the end of the Federal Reserve rate-hike tunnel, real estate investment trusts (REITs) are bouncing back off their lows of six weeks ago. Now could be an ideal time to start building a basket of REIT stocks. But with 208 REITs to choose from, how does an investor know which ones make the best purchases?
