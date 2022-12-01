ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cbs17

Cumberland County detectives no longer looking for man in relation to Nov. killing

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a man is no longer wanted for questioning in relation to a murder investigation. Officials said Tyler Culbreth is no longer wanted for questioning in the “homicide that took the life of Jefferey Michael Cain,” 26, that happened on November 15.
cbs17

Teen mom and baby missing in Cumberland County, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen and baby, according to a release. Deputies said Tikhia Underwood and her baby, Kearyee Underwood were last seen on Grouper Drive around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies said in a release that Tikhia...
cbs17

Man shot multiple times, killed in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot multiple times and killed in Fayetteville, police said. This happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Orange Street. Police said they were responding to reports of shots being fired and, when they got to the scene, they found the victim with “multiple gunshot wounds.”
abccolumbia.com

Family pleads for safe return of 5 year-old Aspen Jeter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The family of Aspen Jeter, the missing 5-year-old, is speaking out for the first time since her disappearance today, pleading for her safe return. Officials say Aspen’s mother, Crystal Jumper, was found shot to death in her bed on Thanksgiving day following a welfare check to her home.
cbs17

Car in flames, 1 dead after Fayetteville crash, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One person is dead after a car caught fire after a crash, Fayetteville police said. This happened at the intersection of Skibo and Morganton roads around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said a “a patrol unit observed [a] vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Skibo...
Bladen Journal

Community complaints lead to search warrant and multiple arrests

BLADENBORO — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints over the course of several months alleging that controlled substances are being manufactured and sold near the 1600 block of West Seaboard Street in Bladenboro. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit conducted surveillance around the...
YAHOO!

Spring Lake man identified as victim of fatal Saturday morning Fayetteville shooting

Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Saturday morning, officials said. Curtis Lamont Melvin, 50, of Spring Lake, was fatally shot in the 1000 block of West Orange Street, a residential area off Ramsey Street, shortly before 4:45 a.m., according to a Fayetteville Police Department news release. Melvin was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a residence and was pronounced dead on scene, the release said.
TheDailyBeast

‘Intentional Vandalism’ Leaves 40,000 Without Power in N.C.

A major power outage in North Carolina that left almost 40,000 people in the dark on Saturday night was caused by “intentional vandalism” at numerous substations, police said.Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a statement that the blackout that began just after 7 p.m. was “being investigated as a criminal occurrence.”Chief Mike Cameron of the Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department told the local newspaper, The Pilot, that the substations had been damaged by gunfire.A reporter from the paper who visited one substation smelled oil leaking from it and saw an access gate snapped off its pole. Workers were...
wpde.com

1 person killed in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died in an early crash Sunday morning on Ousleydale Road at Walton Way Drive in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Trooper Nick Pye with SCHP said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, as both vehicles were traveling...
cbs17

Arrest made in October killing in Fayetteville; victim, suspect knew one another, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have made an arrest in an Oct. 18 shooting that left one man dead. Just after 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, officers responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue and found Lee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, police said.
WMBF

1 dead after vehicle overturns in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver was killed after a crash in the Pee Dee early Sunday. LCpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Ousleydale Road near Pond Hollow Road in Darlington County. Pye said...
sandhillssentinel.com

Police investigating power outage as criminal act

Law enforcement is investigating a large power outage as a criminal act, according to Moore County Sheriff’s Department. Officials responded to a number of power substations across Moore County after a widespread power outage occurred on Saturday evening that left at least 38,000 customers without power. A few of...
The Richmond Observer

Moore County sheriff confirms power outage was intentional

Several residents of Richmond County are in the dark following a massive power outage in Moore County. Sheriff Ronnie Fields confirmed during a press conference Sunday that damage was done with firearms to at least two Duke Energy substations in Moore County. Jeff Brooks, a spokesman for Duke Energy said...
WMBF

Coroner: 1 person dead after stabbing in Nichols, deputies investigating

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after reports of a stabbing in the Nichols area. Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace says deputies are on the scene in the area of Broomstraw ad Cactus Court. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed Friday afternoon, the victim died from their injuries....
WBTW News13

Woman allegedly provided gun used in shooting at Florence On The Go store

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman arrested and charged with attempted murder allegedly provided the gun that was used during an October shooting at a convenience store in Florence, police said. Florence police arrested LaTonya Henry, 33, on three outstanding warrants on Thursday. She is charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a […]

