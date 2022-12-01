Read full article on original website
cbs17
Cumberland County detectives no longer looking for man in relation to Nov. killing
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a man is no longer wanted for questioning in relation to a murder investigation. Officials said Tyler Culbreth is no longer wanted for questioning in the “homicide that took the life of Jefferey Michael Cain,” 26, that happened on November 15.
cbs17
Teen mom and baby missing in Cumberland County, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen and baby, according to a release. Deputies said Tikhia Underwood and her baby, Kearyee Underwood were last seen on Grouper Drive around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies said in a release that Tikhia...
cbs17
Man shot multiple times, killed in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot multiple times and killed in Fayetteville, police said. This happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Orange Street. Police said they were responding to reports of shots being fired and, when they got to the scene, they found the victim with “multiple gunshot wounds.”
abccolumbia.com
Family pleads for safe return of 5 year-old Aspen Jeter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The family of Aspen Jeter, the missing 5-year-old, is speaking out for the first time since her disappearance today, pleading for her safe return. Officials say Aspen’s mother, Crystal Jumper, was found shot to death in her bed on Thanksgiving day following a welfare check to her home.
3 teens charged with murder in death of NC man, sheriff says
Nakia Gage Locklear, 18, Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr., 19, and a 16-year-old, all from Maxton, were arrested on Thursday and charged in the death of Joshua R. Hunt, 28, of Red Springs.
24-year-old North Carolina man hit, killed on Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 24-year-old man died after he was hit by a pickup truck early Sunday morning on Highway 31, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The Horry County Coroner’s Office said the 24-year-old was identified as De’Ron Bellamy, of Calabash, North Carolina. The incident happened at about 2:15 a.m. along […]
cbs17
Car in flames, 1 dead after Fayetteville crash, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One person is dead after a car caught fire after a crash, Fayetteville police said. This happened at the intersection of Skibo and Morganton roads around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said a “a patrol unit observed [a] vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Skibo...
Community complaints lead to search warrant and multiple arrests
BLADENBORO — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints over the course of several months alleging that controlled substances are being manufactured and sold near the 1600 block of West Seaboard Street in Bladenboro. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit conducted surveillance around the...
YAHOO!
Spring Lake man identified as victim of fatal Saturday morning Fayetteville shooting
Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Saturday morning, officials said. Curtis Lamont Melvin, 50, of Spring Lake, was fatally shot in the 1000 block of West Orange Street, a residential area off Ramsey Street, shortly before 4:45 a.m., according to a Fayetteville Police Department news release. Melvin was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a residence and was pronounced dead on scene, the release said.
Charlotte Stories
“Vandals” Shoot 3 NC Substations On Night of Drag Show – Knocking Out Power To Over 40k Residents
Just after 7pm last night, several vandals shot up a number of electric substations around Southern Pines, NC (about an 1 1/2 hours east of Charlotte), knocking out the power to over 40,000 residents. An official statement from the Moore County Sherriff’s Office reads: “As utility companies began responding to...
‘Intentional Vandalism’ Leaves 40,000 Without Power in N.C.
A major power outage in North Carolina that left almost 40,000 people in the dark on Saturday night was caused by “intentional vandalism” at numerous substations, police said.Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a statement that the blackout that began just after 7 p.m. was “being investigated as a criminal occurrence.”Chief Mike Cameron of the Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department told the local newspaper, The Pilot, that the substations had been damaged by gunfire.A reporter from the paper who visited one substation smelled oil leaking from it and saw an access gate snapped off its pole. Workers were...
wpde.com
1 person killed in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died in an early crash Sunday morning on Ousleydale Road at Walton Way Drive in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Trooper Nick Pye with SCHP said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, as both vehicles were traveling...
cbs17
Arrest made in October killing in Fayetteville; victim, suspect knew one another, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have made an arrest in an Oct. 18 shooting that left one man dead. Just after 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, officers responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue and found Lee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, police said.
WMBF
1 dead after vehicle overturns in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver was killed after a crash in the Pee Dee early Sunday. LCpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Ousleydale Road near Pond Hollow Road in Darlington County. Pye said...
sandhillssentinel.com
Police investigating power outage as criminal act
Law enforcement is investigating a large power outage as a criminal act, according to Moore County Sheriff’s Department. Officials responded to a number of power substations across Moore County after a widespread power outage occurred on Saturday evening that left at least 38,000 customers without power. A few of...
Curfew enacted in North Carolina after gunfire leaves 45,000 without power
A gunfire attack on two power stations in North Carolina Saturday night resulted in 45,000 losing power and a mandated curfew across an entire county.
Moore County sheriff confirms power outage was intentional
Several residents of Richmond County are in the dark following a massive power outage in Moore County. Sheriff Ronnie Fields confirmed during a press conference Sunday that damage was done with firearms to at least two Duke Energy substations in Moore County. Jeff Brooks, a spokesman for Duke Energy said...
WMBF
Coroner: 1 person dead after stabbing in Nichols, deputies investigating
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after reports of a stabbing in the Nichols area. Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace says deputies are on the scene in the area of Broomstraw ad Cactus Court. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed Friday afternoon, the victim died from their injuries....
Man charged with murder in October homicide case in Fayetteville
Fayetteville Police said Tyreese Robinson, 30, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in a shooting on Slater Avenue back in October.
Woman allegedly provided gun used in shooting at Florence On The Go store
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman arrested and charged with attempted murder allegedly provided the gun that was used during an October shooting at a convenience store in Florence, police said. Florence police arrested LaTonya Henry, 33, on three outstanding warrants on Thursday. She is charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a […]
