Missing girl was last seen near Fountain Boulevard
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl, who was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 27 near Fountain Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive.
According to EPSO, Arianna Bustamante was last seen wearing a maroon pullover, grey sweatpants, and white Nike Air Force 1s. EPSO describes her as thin and 5 feet tall.
If you see her or know where she is, call (719) 390-5555.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.
Comments / 2