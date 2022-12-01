Missing girl was last seen near Fountain Boulevard

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl, who was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 27 near Fountain Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive.

According to EPSO, Arianna Bustamante was last seen wearing a maroon pullover, grey sweatpants, and white Nike Air Force 1s. EPSO describes her as thin and 5 feet tall.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

If you see her or know where she is, call (719) 390-5555.

