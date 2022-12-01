Celebrity Jeweler From Upper Darby Convicted Of Selling Counterfeit Rolexes: Feds

Philadelphia jeweler Dimitre Hadjiev, pictured here with rapper Meek Mill, was convicted of selling counterfeit Rolex watches in federal court this week. Photo Credit: Facebook/Dimitre Hadjiev

A Philadelphia jeweler who has done business with famous musicians and pro athletes was convicted for selling phony merchandise at his South Street store, authorities say.

Dimitre Hadjiev, the 41-year-old proprietor of Ice Fire Jewelry, was found guilty of trafficking counterfeit goods and financial fraud at a trial in federal court, said US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero in a statement.

Hadjiev, who has been photographed with Philly rapper Meek Mill and one-time 76ers great Andre Iguodala, was "knowingly buying and selling" counterfeit Rolexes at his store since at least 2014, federal investigators said.

In other instances, he would customize a client's legitimate Rolex with knock-off parts, they added.

Before his indictment, Hadjiev would often post endorsements from and photos with celebrity clients on his Facebook page, including boxer Floyd Mayweather and the late Playboy Magazine mogul Hugh Hefner.

Authorities also found evidence the jeweler was staggering his bank deposits to avoid "activating his banks’ reporting requirements," and that he routinely failed to report cash transactions over $10,000 as required by law.

"In total, the amount of money involved in the defendant’s illegal scheme is more than $750,000," Romero said.

