Loudoun Candle, or LoCA, is a business created by Tuscarora junior William Just. He got the idea for the business during the pandemic when his family couldn’t visit their favorite places in downtown Leesburg, so he decided to create candles with scents inspired by spots in Loudoun. “LoCA’s goal is to transport consumers back to a specific location or help them replay a special memory,” Just said. Leesburg residents can enjoy the scents of their town, and visitors can take a piece of the town home with them.

3 DAYS AGO