Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Maryland school employees to receive $1,000 bonus next week
Maryland school employees can expect an appreciation bonus of $1,000 in December. Employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools will receive prorated bonuses based on a worker's full-time equivalency, according to Superintendent Mark Bedell, who announced the bonuses on Wednesday. “No school system can be great without great people,” Bedell...
WTOP
‘Historic moment:’ Fairfax Co. parents, students detail school experiences during listening session at mosque
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. WTOP’s Scott Gelman takes a closer look at the issues and how they affect your kids. If you have story ideas or suggestions, email Scott at sgelman@wtop.com. What...
Loudoun Community Rallies Against Racist, Antisemitic Vandalism At Shopping Center
Loudoun residents gathered on Sunday to protest hateful graffiti painted at a Dulles-area shopping center. Loudoun County residents rallied over the weekend to protest racist, homophobic and antisemitic messages painted on the sidewalk and side of a local shopping center in South Riding. Loudoun4All, a progressive advocacy group, estimated that...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County stocks all schools with opioid overdose reversal medication Narcan
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County Schools will now stock every school in the county with Naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal medication that goes by the brand name Narcan. A spokesperson for FCPS confirms that all 198 schools in the county will be stocked with the medication. Previously, only school...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. teacher accused of assaulting special needs student
A special education teacher at Marshall High School in Fairfax County, Virginia, was charged Friday with assaulting a student who has special needs, according to authorities. Fairfax County police said that they arrested Amy Bonzano, 50, of Falls Church, after concluding their investigation into the incident that was first reported to authorities on Oct. 13.
DCist
Advocates, Public Housing Residents Decry Proposed ‘Hostile Takeover’ Of D.C. Housing Authority Board
D.C. housing advocates, public housing residents, and some members of the D.C. Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners are scrambling to block a bill the D.C. Council will take up Tuesday that would dissolve the current board and replace it with a smaller “stabilization and reform” board to oversee and steady the troubled agency.
Fairfax teacher arrested for assault of student
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fairfax County Public Schools special education teacher was arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault of a special needs student. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, a staff member at George C. Marshall High School in the Tyson’s Corner area witnessed 50-year-old […]
WTOP
Loudoun Co. shopping center vandalized with racist graffiti, swastikas
Law enforcement and community leaders say they’re responding to racist, antisemitic and homophobic graffiti discovered at a shopping center in Loudoun County, Virginia, on Friday morning. The hate speech targeting minority communities was found around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Riding Town Center, which is located at...
'Truly disgusting' | Antisemitic, racist graffiti discovered at South Riding Town Center
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after hateful and racist vandalism was discovered at South Riding Town Center in Virginia. The graffiti included a swastika and the N-word, according to scene footage captured by WUSA9. "The LCSO takes this very seriously and is...
Police investigate vandalism, hate speech in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism in South Riding with “hateful, racist rhetoric.” Police were called to South Riding Town Center on Friday around 8:30 a.m. Photos of the graffiti, spray painted onto concrete, circulated on Twitter and Facebook. The hateful messages were antisemitic, racist and […]
virginiamercury.com
Parental notification in Loudoun schools and more Va. headlines
• Fresh off a hard-fought election win, Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger wants to fill a new “battleground” leadership position for the U.S. House Democrats. “We have a front-row seat to the concerns of swing voters and voters from various backgrounds and political viewpoints.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch. •...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County is Providing 40,000 Chromebooks to Residents Who Do Not Have Computers
Montgomery County is providing 40,000 Chromebook computers to residents who do not have a computer. Eventbrite is being used to create appointment tickets to manage computer pick-ups. Every person receiving a computer:. Must have an individual appointment to pick-up a computer;. MUST APPEAR IN PERSON and show photo ID to...
Bay Net
CCPS 2022 Winter Break Operating Schedule
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) administrative offices are closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day. Schools are closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2, for winter break. Schools, offices and buildings reopen...
royalexaminer.com
Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland
But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
DCist
D.C. Starts Over On Redevelopment Of Reeves Center
The D.C. government is starting over on its effort to redevelop the Frank D. Reeves Center, a government building at the center of the U Street corridor whose revitalization has been years in the making. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration released a new RFP (request for proposals) on the project last...
WTOP
Arlington residents react to possible legal action due to Pickleball games
Some neighbors are considering taking legal action against Arlington County, Virginia, because of pickleball noise on the courts at Walter Reed Community Center and Park. Arlington Now was the first to report a group of residents who live near the park complaining that noise had gotten excessive as more people play pickleball games.
DCist
Kids Can Read To A Dog At Montgomery County Public Libraries In December
A wise man named Groucho Marx once said “Outside of a dog, a book is man’s best friend. Inside of a dog, it’s too dark to read.” This month, kids learning to read can decide for themselves during “Read To A Dog” sessions at select Montgomery County Public Library locations.
thsthepack.com
Loudoun Candle: A Business Run by Tuscarora Student William Just
Loudoun Candle, or LoCA, is a business created by Tuscarora junior William Just. He got the idea for the business during the pandemic when his family couldn’t visit their favorite places in downtown Leesburg, so he decided to create candles with scents inspired by spots in Loudoun. “LoCA’s goal is to transport consumers back to a specific location or help them replay a special memory,” Just said. Leesburg residents can enjoy the scents of their town, and visitors can take a piece of the town home with them.
WTOP
Northern Va. garbage collector shutters, residents left to clear trash strewed streets
A Northern Virginia trash company has unexpectedly shut down, leaving thousands of customers scrambling to dispose of piles of trash on their streets. Haulin’ Trash recently sent letters to residents across Fairfax and Loudoun counties, saying it would halt operations and shut down permanently, effective Dec. 1. Residents have...
Bay Net
Threat Of Mass Violence At Milton Somers Middle School Investigated
LA PLATA, Md. – On December 1 during the lunch hour, a student at Milton Somers Middle School made statements in the presence of several other students of bringing a gun to school and causing harm to others. One of the students that overheard the comments reported it to...
DCist
