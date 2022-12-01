Read full article on original website
NWSJ gives November weather wrap-up
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - National Weather Service Juneau (NWSJ) gave a detailed weather summary for the month of November. Greg Stann, a meteorologist at National Weather Service Juneau, summarized November. "November for Juneau wasn't necessarily as exciting as some might think. It's true that right now is just speaking Juneau...
DBA deems Juneau Gallery Walk a success
Director of the DBA, Gina Morris, hosted free face painting at the Senate Mall. (Photo credit to Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The annual Juneau Gallery Walk was Friday through Saturday. Gina Morris, Director of the Downtown Business Association (DBA) helped organize Gallery Walk. She said how rewarding it...
Capital Transit winter route changes for December 1st
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital Transit is implementing winter route changes. December 1st, Capital Transit is implementing winter route changes until midnight Thursday. Service will be discontinued on Cordova Street, Franklin Street, and 4th Street downtown. For service on Cordova Street, wait instead at the Breeze Inn stop. For service...
Juneau debuts its first Alaska State Capitol Nativity Scene to start the Christmas season
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The first Nativity scene at the Juneau State Capitol is one of many scheduled to be erected at state capitol buildings across America this Christmas. "The true joy of Christmas is a newborn baby, lying in a manger and wrapped in swaddling cloths," observed Andrew Klausner, who's coordinating the Juneau State Capitol Nativity. "...Upon arriving in Bethlehem, they must have asked numerous residents and travelers where to find Him, only to be met with nescience. If they were to come to Juneau and ask us where to find Him, would we be able to tell them? I think the Nativity scene is a stark reminder of the meaning for our festivities."
3rd annual Candy Cane Hunt begins
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - CBJ Parks & Recreation has started their third annual candy cane hunt downtown. Dawn Welch, Parks & Recreation Coordinator, explained how to find the candy canes. "You'll go to the businesses, you can see their number right there in the window. You're looking for numbers like...
Juneau health officials warn of early flu season and rising RSV infections
Seasonal flu activity is increasing substantially across the state, and the rate is especially high in Southeast Alaska. Juneau Public Health officials say this flu and respiratory virus season is likely to be more severe than usual. “This month, we’re seeing a lot more flu than what we usually would....
In car accident Friday morning, no injuries were reported
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue and the Juneau Police Department responded to a three-car collision this morning. Assistant Chief Ed Quinto of CCFR recapped the accident. "Capital City Fire Rescue responded to a three vehicle car accident by McNugget intersection by McDonald's at 9:33 am this morning....
Stars Shut Out Bears: Juneau Tops Kenai In Railbelt Hockey
The Soldotna Stars defended home ice and the Kardinals dropped a road contest in Juneau in Railbelt Conference hockey, opening a pair of two-game series for SoHi and Kenai. SoHi’s experience and depth proved overpowering for the Kodiak Bears as the Stars posted a 9-0 shutout on Friday night in Railbelt Conference hockey action.
Juneau Dance Theatre's 'The Nutcracker' makes a full comeback
The cast of the Nutcracker takes a final bow at their Sunday show. (Photo credit to Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Although the Nutcracker continued through the pandemic, this was the first year it returned without any restrictions. Juneau Dance Theatre (JDT) presented The Nutcracker this weekend, Friday through...
