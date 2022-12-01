After this year’s blackout, the 80th annual Golden Globes Awards ceremony will return to NBC’s airwaves, along with a streaming option via Peacock, on Jan. 10. In 2021, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., which is made up of journalists from Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, faced intense scrutiny from Hollywood insiders over the lack of diversity seen within its membership. A revamp took place behind the scenes, with the HFPA adding 103 voters and doubling the size of the unit that oversees the awards. Next year, the group is poised to come back strong, though it will be interesting to see what type of response the town — and the world — shows to the event and its organizers.

2 HOURS AGO