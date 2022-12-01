Read full article on original website
Why You Should Reconsider Adding A Fireplace To Your Space
As the colder weather rolls in, you may find yourself daydreaming about the cozy crackling of a fireplace, but is it worth it? Here's what you need to know.
The Hidden Downsides Of Electric Stoves
Are you weighing the pros and cons of gas and electric ranges? Here are some disadvantages of electric stoves you might not have considered.
Keep your thermostat at this temperature to save on heating costs this winter
Saving on energy bills this winter season has become a big priority for many. The US Department of Energy suggests setting your thermostat at 68 F in the winter to do so.
Woman Pours Dawn All Over Her Kitchen Floor and the Results are Stunning
This proves the power of soap and scrubbing!
Dollar Tree Announces Big Changes Coming Up for 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot...
Local Restaurant Risks Poisoning Customers, Hit With 23 Violations
Some restaurants are not careful with their poison control.Mikael Seegen/Unsplash. Most restaurants are cited for at least one health code violation during their annual inspections. Usually, the minor violations do not put visitors who consume food in any kind of harm’s way, but instead have more to do with certain protocols, such as the kind of clothing worn or the placement of a container. And yet, there are other restaurants that not only are hit with numerous violations, but the violations directly put the health and well-being of customers at risk of illness and, in the case of a recent inspection, poisoning.
How selling neighborhood 'trash' on Facebook Marketplace for 5 hours a week landed a 27-year-old an extra $37,000 this year
Sarah Scott only works on her Facebook Marketplace side hustle for five hours a week. The extra cash bumps her total income to six figures.
Dollar Tree: 6 Winter Items To Stock Up on Now
The holidays and inflation do not make a pretty combination, and many consumers are forced to cut corners on everything from turkey dinner to gift-buying. But there are always ways to save, and much...
One Couple Was Charged $10 Every Time They Locked A Room, And 10 More Hidden Airbnb Fee Stories
"At the last Airbnb we went to with my husband's family, the host wanted an additional $5 per person for hot tub use and they had cameras in the back."
Why this rusty old water tank that sat in a field for decades has just fetched a small fortune for a Victorian farming family
A water tank has sold for a whopping $65,300 despite the 1930s collector's item languishing on a family farm for decades. The Furphy-branded tank and cart that sat on Chris and Karen Bartsh's Victorian farm in Beechworth for 30 years sold for the record price at an online clearing sale in the state's north east on Tuesday.
Should you keep eggs in the refrigerator? The answer might surprise you
Whether eggs should be stored in the refrigerator is an age-old debate. Here’s where you should keep your eggs and why.
Rare Quarters Worth Some Serious Money
The quarter was established by the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, along with four other silver coin denominations: half dimes, dimes, half dollars and silver dollars. These coins were gradually rolled out, with dimes and quarters first appearing in 1796. Because of low demand, quarters were not produced again until 1804.
Interior designers share 10 of the worst trends they saw this year
The pros hated color-block curtains, bouclé fabric, all-white interiors, and excessive amounts of plants that were popular in many homes this year.
The four houseplants that will banish mould and condensation from your home
There are four house plants which help combat mould growth in the home, according to experts, who claim they work as nature's dehumidifiers. Snake plants, peace lilies, English ivy and palms all help to suck moisture from the air which makes for a less desirable habitat for mould. Experts at...
Why My Friends Who Own a $1 Million Home Just Went Into Debt Over a $5,000 HVAC Repair
Let's just say they made a big mistake in buying their home. Taking on too high a mortgage can lead to a cash-strapped lifestyle. It could also lead to debt when unplanned expenses arise. When mortgage rates started to plunge to record lows during the second half of 2020, two...
Outdated Bathroom Trends We're Retiring In 2023
Whether you're planning for a major renovation or a simple refresh, the bathroom can be a tricky space for homeowners to tackle. It's also one of the few rooms that can reveal the age of your house instantly. Bathrooms consistently see big trends take over, from bright pink everything to oversized jacuzzi tubs to wet rooms. For a long time, the bathroom was seen as a purely functional place, however, the recent emphasis on wellness has impacted decisions we make for the space. Today, designers and homeowners are emphasizing relaxation and infusing personality into every inch, which means a shift in design that leaves many trends looking dated and out of style. There’s no better time than the start of a new year to update your bathroom and give it a fresh facelift. Here are a few trends we are putting behind us in 2023.
