ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Police: Man in hospital after ‘road rage’ shooting at Wisconsin Kwik Trip

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (WFRV) – Roughly 15 shots were fired at a southeastern Wisconsin Kwik Trip following what officers are describing as an ‘isolated road rage incident’ that sent one man to the hospital. According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the incident took place just before...

Comments / 0

Community Policy