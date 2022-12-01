Read full article on original website
Two men burglarize, steal from Wisconsin thrift store that provides clothing to foster kids
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two suspects burglarized and stole just under $1,000 worth of products from a southeastern Wisconsin thrift store that provides no-cost clothing to foster kids. According to the Racine Police Department, the incident happened on the night of November 27 at Foster’s Restore. Officers say...
Police: Man in hospital after ‘road rage’ shooting at Wisconsin Kwik Trip
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (WFRV) – Roughly 15 shots were fired at a southeastern Wisconsin Kwik Trip following what officers are describing as an ‘isolated road rage incident’ that sent one man to the hospital. According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the incident took place just before...
Fond du Lac Co. deputies seize 900+ ecstasy pills during I-41 traffic stop, 3 suspects in custody
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A K9 deputy patrolling I-41 in Fond du Lac County found over 900 MDMA pills, meth, and marijuana during a traffic stop on Thursday that resulted in three arrests. In a Facebook post shared by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office,...
