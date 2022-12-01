Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
What Places Are Considered Part of “The DMV” ?
A few weeks back we wrote a piece that told “The Story Behind The DMV.” This led to a fun debate on what the area referred to as the DMV is actually made up of. We took all of your thoughts and opinions, threw in some of ours, and put together the map in our featured photo that shows a general opinion of what people think the DMV actually consists of. Below are some notes based on the feedback we received:
Hospitals prepare for winter as state sees earlier-than-normal surge in RSV infections
There is no vaccine for virus that can cause difficulty breathing for newborns and young children The post Hospitals prepare for winter as state sees earlier-than-normal surge in RSV infections appeared first on Maryland Matters.
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
Maryland Food Stamp Program Schedule for December 2022 and Where To Find SNAP Discounts
Marylanders who need assistance purchasing food can apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits with the state's Department of Human Services (DHS). Benefits are distributed...
fox5dc.com
Newly created non-profit helps feed Northern Virginia families impacted by inflation
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - As the holiday season gets under full swing and inflation continues to rise, many residents across the DMV are dealing with food insecurity and homelessness, so to help, non-profits, such as Built to Serve based in Northern Virginia, are doing what they can to provide healthy foods those in need.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Maryland school employees to receive $1,000 bonus next week
Maryland school employees can expect an appreciation bonus of $1,000 in December. Employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools will receive prorated bonuses based on a worker's full-time equivalency, according to Superintendent Mark Bedell, who announced the bonuses on Wednesday. “No school system can be great without great people,” Bedell...
blocbyblocknews.com
Maryland Attorney General Reverses 20th Century Rulings Upholding Maryland’s Racially Discriminatory Laws On Interracial Marriage And Education
In a 13-page opinion issued Monday, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh reversed rulings dating back to 1916 that upheld “racially discriminatory state laws,” including those related to interracial marriage and education discrimination, William J. Ford reports for Maryland Matters. Which Maryland laws does the opinion reference?. The opinion...
mocoshow.com
The Story Behind “The DMV”
When the regional nickname “the DMV” rose to popularity in the 2000s, locals jumped on it. Once obscure, it can now be heard in daily conversation or on the radio and news. It appears in several of locally grown rapper Wale’s tracks, and Nicki Minaj gave it a shoutout in her song Beez in the Trap. You might also find it in the Twitter or Instagram bio of a person who wants to show off their local roots. But where did this nickname come from, and who is officially a part of the DMV? Why does it have such a hold over the region?
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Maryland State Police Helicopter Crew Rescues Hunter In Dorchester County
Per the Maryland State Police: An injured hunter stranded near Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge was rescued Friday by a Maryland State Police Aviation Command (MSPAC) helicopter. The crew from Trooper 6, assigned to the Easton Section, responded to the area of Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge shortly after noon on Friday. They were summoned to conduct the aerial rescue after Dorchester County emergency responders were called for a man that fell from a tree stand.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Welcome Marylanders to Their Final Holiday Open House
Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan today welcomed thousands of Marylanders to Government House in Annapolis for their final Holiday Open House. “For the past eight years, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Governor and First Lady,...
royalexaminer.com
Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland
But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
WJLA
Gov. Hogan welcomes Marylanders to Government House for holiday festivities in Annapolis
Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Saturday welcomed thousands of Marylanders to Government House in Annapolis for their final Holiday Open House. “For the past eight years, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Governor and First Lady, and we were proud to welcome a record number of Marylanders of all ages to Annapolis for our final Holiday Open House,” Hogan said. “We hope everyone enjoyed the decorations, live music, and the holiday cookies prepared by Government House chefs!”
Gov.-Elect Moore Headlines Black Educators Conference
The NABSE held its 50th annual conference featuring a history-making keynote speaker: Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore. The post Gov.-Elect Moore Headlines Black Educators Conference appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including NY
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
WTOP
Md. Gov.-elect Wes Moore talks with WTOP as future first family prepares for Annapolis move (and a puppy)
Come January, Marylanders will have a new governor. And his kids will be getting a new puppy. Beyond the shifting political landscape in Annapolis, the inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore — Maryland’s first Black governor — also means big changes for the future first family of the state.
Fentanyl-Laced "Painkillers" Marked With 'M' Linked To Fatal Maryland Overdoses: Police
Law enforcement officials in Maryland are cautioning the community to be aware of fentanyl-laced pills that have been making the rounds in the region, leading to at least a pair of fatal overdoses.The Prince George's County Police Department issued an alert over the weekend about “blue-toned pills …
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Reminds Everyone To Gift Responsibly
– It’s that time of year when everyone is looking for the perfect gift. Maryland Lottery tickets — especially our holiday-themed scratch-offs — make great presents. But as you’re going over your gift list, keep in mind that Lottery tickets aren’t for children under the age of 18.
actionnews5.com
Graphic: FBI agent found not guilty in 2020 shooting aboard Metro train
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) - An FBI agent has been acquitted of attempted second-degree murder in a 2020 non-fatal shooting on board a Metro train in Maryland. “We were doing some, some tearing up as well because this was a very special client who never, ever, ever should have been put in this position,” attorney Robert Bonsib said.
Maryland Gov. Elect Wes Moore Talks Patriotism, Service Overseas On 'The Daily Show'
Maryland Gov. Elect Wes Moore took to prime time this week to explain what patriotism means to him as the country continues to be divided between parties. Moore, a Democrat, was a guest star on “The Daily Show” with Trevor Noah, where the pair mused about his unlikely election victory in a state that traditionally leans toward the other side of the aisle.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore City woman is Maryland’s first cold-related death of 2022-2023
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Health on Friday reported the state’s first cold-related illness death for the 2022-2023 winter weather season. The deceased individual is an adult female in the 60 to 70 age range. The death occurred in Baltimore City. To prevent the onset of cold-related illness,...
Comments / 0