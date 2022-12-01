ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

What Places Are Considered Part of “The DMV” ?

A few weeks back we wrote a piece that told “The Story Behind The DMV.” This led to a fun debate on what the area referred to as the DMV is actually made up of. We took all of your thoughts and opinions, threw in some of ours, and put together the map in our featured photo that shows a general opinion of what people think the DMV actually consists of. Below are some notes based on the feedback we received:
fox5dc.com

Newly created non-profit helps feed Northern Virginia families impacted by inflation

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - As the holiday season gets under full swing and inflation continues to rise, many residents across the DMV are dealing with food insecurity and homelessness, so to help, non-profits, such as Built to Serve based in Northern Virginia, are doing what they can to provide healthy foods those in need.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Maryland school employees to receive $1,000 bonus next week

Maryland school employees can expect an appreciation bonus of $1,000 in December. Employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools will receive prorated bonuses based on a worker's full-time equivalency, according to Superintendent Mark Bedell, who announced the bonuses on Wednesday. “No school system can be great without great people,” Bedell...
blocbyblocknews.com

Maryland Attorney General Reverses 20th Century Rulings Upholding Maryland’s Racially Discriminatory Laws On Interracial Marriage And Education

In a 13-page opinion issued Monday, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh reversed rulings dating back to 1916 that upheld “racially discriminatory state laws,” including those related to interracial marriage and education discrimination, William J. Ford reports for Maryland Matters. Which Maryland laws does the opinion reference?. The opinion...
mocoshow.com

The Story Behind “The DMV”

When the regional nickname “the DMV” rose to popularity in the 2000s, locals jumped on it. Once obscure, it can now be heard in daily conversation or on the radio and news. It appears in several of locally grown rapper Wale’s tracks, and Nicki Minaj gave it a shoutout in her song Beez in the Trap. You might also find it in the Twitter or Instagram bio of a person who wants to show off their local roots. But where did this nickname come from, and who is officially a part of the DMV? Why does it have such a hold over the region?
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Maryland State Police Helicopter Crew Rescues Hunter In Dorchester County

Per the Maryland State Police: An injured hunter stranded near Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge was rescued Friday by a Maryland State Police Aviation Command (MSPAC) helicopter. The crew from Trooper 6, assigned to the Easton Section, responded to the area of Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge shortly after noon on Friday. They were summoned to conduct the aerial rescue after Dorchester County emergency responders were called for a man that fell from a tree stand.
royalexaminer.com

Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland

But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
WJLA

Gov. Hogan welcomes Marylanders to Government House for holiday festivities in Annapolis

Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Saturday welcomed thousands of Marylanders to Government House in Annapolis for their final Holiday Open House. “For the past eight years, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Governor and First Lady, and we were proud to welcome a record number of Marylanders of all ages to Annapolis for our final Holiday Open House,” Hogan said. “We hope everyone enjoyed the decorations, live music, and the holiday cookies prepared by Government House chefs!”
Bay Net

Maryland Lottery Reminds Everyone To Gift Responsibly

– It’s that time of year when everyone is looking for the perfect gift. Maryland Lottery tickets — especially our holiday-themed scratch-offs — make great presents. But as you’re going over your gift list, keep in mind that Lottery tickets aren’t for children under the age of 18.
actionnews5.com

Graphic: FBI agent found not guilty in 2020 shooting aboard Metro train

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) - An FBI agent has been acquitted of attempted second-degree murder in a 2020 non-fatal shooting on board a Metro train in Maryland. “We were doing some, some tearing up as well because this was a very special client who never, ever, ever should have been put in this position,” attorney Robert Bonsib said.
Nottingham MD

Baltimore City woman is Maryland’s first cold-related death of 2022-2023

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Health on Friday reported the state’s first cold-related illness death for the 2022-2023 winter weather season. The deceased individual is an adult female in the 60 to 70 age range. The death occurred in Baltimore City. To prevent the onset of cold-related illness,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy