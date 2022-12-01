Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Metro Fire Department announce new Fire Chief
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department has announced who will take over as their next fire chief. Matthew Knott from the Rockford (IL) Fire Department is to become the Green Bay Metro Fire Department leader after being selected by the Police and Fire Commission.
wearegreenbay.com
Machine catches fire at Appleton manufacturing facility, under investigation
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The cause of a fire at an Appleton manufacturing facility is under investigation after a machine caught fire on Saturday morning. According to the Appleton Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the manufacturing facility located in the 1600 block of West Spencer Street around 7 a.m. on December 3.
kz1043.com
Deputy puts out fire at Fond du Lac County home
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — A Fond du Lac County sheriff’s deputy is credited with limiting the damage of a house fire last week. Video posted by the department shows Deputy Jeffrey Vaile running into the home along Schoenberg Road early Friday morning and extinguishing the flames that appeared to be coming from a damaged extension cord.
seehafernews.com
Investigation Into Manitowoc Warehouse Fire Continues
The investigation into what caused a Manitowoc warehouse to catch fire is on going with no concrete answers to give. Fire Chief Todd Blaser says police and multiple insurance companies continue to do their due diligence t get to the bottom of what caused the fire at 102 Revere Drive, site of the former Manitowoc Dairy, during the early morning hours of October 26th.
wearegreenbay.com
Dog found dead behind a business in Oshkosh, police investigating
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department released information about an animal complaint where a dead dog was found behind a business. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on December 2 around 4 p.m., officers were sent to a business in the 300 block of Bowen Street. Employees from the business called the authorities to report a dead dog.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan house fire on 5th and Geele; resident trapped
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a structure fire with a person trapped on 5th and Geele Avenue on Friday, Dec. 2. The Sheboygan County 911 Center received a report of a residential structure fire with one person trapped on the rear porch around 7 a.m. The first...
Fox11online.com
wearegreenbay.com
wearegreenbay.com
Bridge in Oshkosh partially closes for maintenance, week of December 5
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced the part-time closure of the Main Street Bridge in downtown Oshkosh beginning this week. Officials state that the closure of the Main Street Bridge is for routine maintenance, and closures are set to begin on December 5.
wearegreenbay.com
One dead after fiery crash on I-41 in Outagamie County
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after a fiery crash on I-41 in Outagamie County on Monday morning. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports the single-vehicle crash happened around 11:00 a.m. The driver allegedly left the northbound lane of I-41 and rolled over multiple times before bursting into flames.
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah historical society showcases model trains
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee and Northern Railway Historical Society hosted its annual model train open house this weekend. Formerly known as the Neenah-Menasha Model Railroad Club, the historical society’s model trains represent the Milwaukee and Northern Railway, which ran through Milwaukee to Green Bay, passing through Neenah and Menasha.
wearegreenbay.com
What is that burning red flare near the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those passing over the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge may notice a burning red flare. That burning red flare is actually a safety flare for the NEW Water’s Green Bay campus. The flare is designed to burn gas from their digestion process safely. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Kaukauna Police respond to early morning crash involving utility pole, driver arrested for OWI
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Outagamie County is facing an OWI charge after crashing her vehicle into a utility pole early Friday morning. In a Facebook post, the Kaukauna Police Department responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Maria Street for a report of a car that hit a utility pole.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Authorities locate vehicle with missing rear bumper, suspect still at-large
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County say they have located the vehicle involved in a police chase that happened on Sunday. Deputies with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found the Dodge Charger that is missing its rear bumper, which came off during a pursuit intervention technique.
20-month old falls from second floor of Plymouth High School
A 20-month-old boy had to be flown to Children's Wisconsin after he fell from the second floor of Plymouth High School.
whbl.com
Child Suffers Serious Injuries in Fall at Plymouth High Saturday
A 20-month-old Plymouth area child was seriously injured in a 2-story fall on Saturday. Identified on a GoFundMe page as “Cainan”, his family was at Plymouth High School to support Cainan’s brother in a wrestling tournament at the school on Saturday when he reportedly fell more than 15 feet down a stairwell.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Excitement really gets ramped up once you see that tree go up’: Local family finds perfect Christmas Tree
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – With Thanksgiving behind us, families are preparing to place the perfect pine in their homes. Christmas Tree shopper Troy Bloedorn says he and his family look forward to doing so every year, “The anticipation and the excitement really gets ramped up once you see that tree go up,” said Troy Bloedorn.
WSAW
Suspect in Portage County crash charged with passenger’s death
AMHERST JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - A 30-year-old Appleton man accused of causing a crash that killed his passenger is now charged with his death. Axel Crus-Zelaya appeared by video Monday for an initial appearance. He’s charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death. The crash...
Manure spill in Wisconsin leads to hours-long main street disruption
A manure spill in east central Wisconsin led to traffic disruptions lasting several hours Tuesday. Just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Kiel Police Department took to Facebook to draw attention to a manure spill that had affected all of Fremont Street within city limits. The department encouraged drivers to avoid the area and take alternate routes.
Decades old Christmas tradition returns to Neenah and Menasha
The Neenah-Menasha Fire Department Santa float has been traveling the two cities for 72 years, and this year looking for some help from their community.
