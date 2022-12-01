Read full article on original website
States Sending Stimulus Checks in December 2022
Residents in these states could get an additional holiday gift this month in the form of a state "stimulus" payment.
Pennsylvania’s Fetterman turns to governing
When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.
Bills targeting trans youth are growing more common — and radically reshaping lives
When Dylan Brandt looks back on the time before he started receiving gender-affirming care, he remembers feeling trapped “in a pretty bad place.” He wasn’t comfortable leaving the house, and he struggled with anxiety and depression. It was right around his 15th birthday that Brandt began hormone...
Supreme Court signals support for website designer who wants to decline same-sex weddings
At issue in the Supreme Court case, 303 Creative v. Elenis, is whether an anti-discrimination law for businesses runs afoul of the First Amendment.
Here’s how some therapists are tackling structural racism in their practice
Cambodian American Eden Teng was was born in a refugee camp on the border of Thailand and Cambodia just a few years after the Cambodian genocide. She moved to the U.S. with her mom and aunt when she was 6. Teng attributes much of her own resilience in transitioning to...
Election certification delays few, but a ‘test run’ for 2024
Before November, election officials prepared for the possibility that Republicans who embraced former President Donald Trump’s lies about voter fraud would challenge the verdict of voters by refusing to certify the results. Three weeks after the end of voting, such challenges are playing out in just two states, Arizona...
Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic
When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they’re not there for a virtual happy hour. “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David Brown, a founder from the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore.
Justices keep student loan cancellation blocked for now
The Supreme Court on Thursday said the Biden administration program to cancel student loans will remain blocked for now, but the justices agreed to take up the case in late winter. The court’s decision to hear arguments in about three months means it is likely to determine whether the widespread...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes convicted of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 trial
Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers, has been found guilty of seditious conspiracy and other offenses in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. A federal jury in Washington, D.C., also convicted Rhodes of obstructing an official proceeding and tampering with documents. He was...
