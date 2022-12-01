Read full article on original website
Related
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (11/23/22–12/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Department swears in three new officers
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Cheyenne Police Department has sworn in three new officers to the force today, Dec. 5. The department announced that Brian Ahearn, Nicholas Gordon, and Brendan Tait have been sworn in as Cheyenne Police Officers. Officers Gordon and Tait will be attending the Wyoming Law Enforcement...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/2/22–12/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
AOL Corp
Colorado grandmother sues police detective following SWAT raid based on false 'Find my iPhone' ping
An elderly Colorado woman is suing a Denver police detective who ordered a SWAT raid on her house after it was falsely pinged by Apple's "Find my" app as the location of several stolen items — including six firearms and an old iPhone — according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.
cowboystatedaily.com
Homemade ‘Smith And Methson’ Firearm Unlikely To Catch On With Wyoming Crooks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The likelihood is vanishingly small that any Wyoming crime victim would find themselves staring down the twin barrels of a “Smith & Methson,” says a Wyoming a gunsmith and former law enforcement officer. “It looks like it’s probably a...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignment (12/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Todd Steinbock, 54 – DUI...
coloradosun.com
Thornton has plenty of water — it’s just in the wrong place. And that’s a very Colorado story.
TED’S PLACE — Thornton needs water. Developers are scrapping homebuilding projects out of fears that the city can’t guarantee them a water tap in the next few years. It’s waiting here at a headgate where the Cache la Poudre’s pristine high Rockies snowmelt is siphoned off into a farm ditch and reservoir network, 70 miles north of Thornton in western Larimer County. Thornton secretly started buying the water off farmland far from home in 1986, and now owns about 19,000 acres — and the accompanying water shares — across Larimer and Weld counties.
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer.
KDVR.com
Man sentenced in killing over parking dispute
A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a neighbor over a parking dispute. Alex Rose reports. A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a neighbor over a parking dispute. Alex Rose reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm.
oilcity.news
Southbound I-25, U.S. 87 closed to all traffic from Cheyenne to Colorado
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 87 are both closed from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line as of 3:25 p.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a closure along northbound I-25 between Owl Canyon Road and the...
1037theriver.com
Colorado’s Haunted Road May Be the ‘Gates of Hell’
Have your Colorado adventures ever taken you to Riverdale Road between Thornton and Brighton? If so, you've traveled the very "Gates of Hell." Riverdale Road is an 11-mile nightmare featuring paranormal activity in every color of the rainbow. Whether you realize it or not, it's entirely possible you've crossed paths with these "Gates of Hell."
Westword
Five Denver Weekend Shootings and Neighborhood Violent Crime Update
Five shootings and two stabbings took place in Denver over the December 2-4 weekend. Meanwhile, violent crime continues to be concentrated in central-city neighborhoods. The first alert about a shooting was distributed via the Twitter account maintained by the Denver Police Department at 3:16 p.m. on Friday, December 2. The location: the intersection of East Andrews Drive and North Dillon Street, near Montbello Central Park. One person was transported to an area hospital with injuries described as "unknown."
KDVR.com
What’s the median salary in Colorado?
Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm. After a...
Parts of I-70 to see tougher traffic enforcement
A new law paves the way for the state to make sure drivers don't use shoulders as a way to get around traffic on I-70.
Colorado's AD Had Message About Nebraska Fans Today
Colorado stole some headlines this weekend by hiring Deion Sanders to be its new head football coach. Plucking Sanders from Jackson State could be a coup for the Buffaloes, who desperately need to inject life into the program. Sanders is already working the recruiting trail for his new team, and it's paying immediate dividends.
capcity.news
Wyoming Unclaimed Property pot grows $12.68M to $106.8M; public urged to check if they’re owed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The State Treasurer’s office is encouraging current and former Wyoming residents looking for extra spending money this holiday season to visit www.mycash.wyo.gov to see if any of the state’s $106.8 million in unclaimed property is theirs. The Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State...
Video shows Colorado man stopping porch pirate
"I was not about to have my neighbors get their stuff stolen," Justin Adams said. "So I ran out and stopped the girl in her tracks, and my dog came too."
2 firefighters taken to hospital after Lakewood crash
Two West Metro firefighters were taken to the hospital after a reported stolen Jeep crashed into the station ambulance, Lakewood Police said.
KJCT8
Federal Grand Jury indicts 7 Southern Colorado residents on drug and weapons charges
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces the indictments of Leonard Singleton, age 44; Jaime Sanchez, age 39; Gabriel Sanchez, age 36; Jose Baeza, age 39; Stephanie Barker, age 38; Leanne Wilson, age 25; and Augustine Gallegos, age 36, after a 10-month federal investigation into drug trafficking in Colorado Springs.
KDVR.com
Aurora police shootout update: Reward offered
Interim Aurora Police Chief addressed the media after officers were in a shootout on Wednesday night, and the suspects are still on the run. Interim Aurora Police Chief addressed the media after officers were in a shootout on Wednesday night, and the suspects are still on the run. Pinpoint Weather...
Comments / 0