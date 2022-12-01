ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SignalsAZ

CVUSD & CVEF Feed Families for the Holiday

The Chino Valley Unified School District (CVUSD), partnering with the Chino Valley Education Foundation (CVEF) Hungry Kids Project, the Chino Valley Police Foundation, and local retailers Safeway and Costco, were able to provide 20 local families with full Thanksgiving meals for the holiday. “We’d like to really thank the staff...
SignalsAZ

Student Holiday Card Winners Announced

Sending cards is a wonderful tradition during the Holiday Season and we are pleased to be able to highlight and honor our student artwork. Instead of purchasing cards, we use our winning student designs. Each year we send out a call throughout Yavapai County for voluntary student submissions, and this...
journalaz.com

Verde Valley Homeless Coalition breaks ground for transitional housing

The Verde Valley Homeless Coalition broke ground for their new transitional housing development site on Nov. 22. This new structure, named the Friendship House, will be located off Main Street in Cottonwood and will consist of six individual bedrooms sharing a communal kitchen and living area. “We were expecting the...
SignalsAZ

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Coming to Findlay Toyota Center

Frankie Valli, who came to fame in 1962 as the lead singer of The Four Seasons, is hotter than ever and coming to the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, AZ to perform on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Thanks to the volcanic success of the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys, which...
SignalsAZ

This Day in History, December 4th, 2022 – “The Grange”

It was just 155 years ago today, December 4, 1867, when The National Grange of the Order of Patrons of Husbandry was created. The Grange is the oldest group of Americans dedicated to promoting family and agriculture. Sadly, farming seems to be a dying art, as the Grange continues to lose membership for a lack of farmers. Still, the Grange made its mark in history, being involved in voting rights, and even prohibition. Today the Grange works to promote the Traditional American Family values, and agriculture as well. 155 years ago today, farmers got organized.
SignalsAZ

Lisa Tells Us How to Care for Holiday Plants: Watters Podcast

In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott tells us how to care for holiday plants. Learn tips on caring for poinsettias, Christmas cactus, winter herbs and other seasonal plants, and so much more!. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe to the...
Sedona Red Rock News

Sister cities narrows to 2

Instead of twins, it could be quadruplets for Sedona’s sister cities. Since June 7, a group of individuals have been looking for the perfect match and searching for a soulmate for the city of Sedona. It all began with a list of 45 potential suitors from around the world....
12 News

Family ending search for missing Flagstaff man in Mexico

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — >> Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. <<. The family of a missing Flagstaff man is planning to call off their search parties after his kayak was found abandoned Wednesday. Corey Allen disappeared during the Thanksgiving holiday after he and his wife,...
SignalsAZ

Yavapai College Governing Board Approves Master Plan

The Yavapai College District Governing Board approved the College’s proposed Campus Master Plan at its November regular board meeting. The Campus Master Plan is a road map to help guide the next seven years of capital investments for college facilities. It incorporates the College’s Strategic Plan to determine where and when to invest resources at the campuses and centers to ensure our facilities remain a source of competitive advantage for our college and the communities we serve.
jackcentral.org

Police Beat Nov. 13-19: Suspicious activity and medical attention

At 1:17 a.m., a student reported being awakened by screeching tires and people cheering at the San Francisco Parking Garage. An officer responded and the subjects were gone upon arrival. At 3:30 a.m., a student reported another student passed out inside the School of Communication. NAUPD responded and the student...
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Police to be Equipped with Body Cameras

Prescott Valley Police officers in December will be equipped with Body Worn Cameras to enhance officer and community safety. Town Council on August 25, 2022, unanimously approved a 10-year, $2.7 million contract with Axon Enterprises for 87 Body Worn Cameras, 80 new updated Taser energy weapons, and associated equipment for the Prescott Valley Police Department.
journalaz.com

Nurse Practitioner Amber Bahm awarded for rural care

Nurse Practitioner Amber Bahm of the Community Health Center of Yavapai was awarded the 2022 Community Star Award for excellence in rural health care. A native of Nebraska, Bahm started her career in social work before switching to nursing and earning a doctorate to become a nurse practitioner. She has been working at the Cottonwood office of the Community Health Center ofYavapai for five years.
SignalsAZ

Bradshaw Mountain girls basketball falls in final minute to Williams Field

The Bradshaw Mountain Bears girls basketball team is still looking for that elusive first win of the season after losing a heartbreaker in the final minute to the Williams Field Black Hawks on the road Saturday afternoon, 39-36. With the game tied at 36-36 with 36 seconds left on the...
knau.org

Arizona minimum wage set to increase January 1

Low-wage earners will get a small pay raise as Arizona's minimum wage is set to increase January 1. The current minimum is $12.80 an hour. The state's minimum wage is set to rise to $13.85 an hour — an increase of $1.05 — starting Jan. 1. It’s tied...

