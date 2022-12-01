It was just 155 years ago today, December 4, 1867, when The National Grange of the Order of Patrons of Husbandry was created. The Grange is the oldest group of Americans dedicated to promoting family and agriculture. Sadly, farming seems to be a dying art, as the Grange continues to lose membership for a lack of farmers. Still, the Grange made its mark in history, being involved in voting rights, and even prohibition. Today the Grange works to promote the Traditional American Family values, and agriculture as well. 155 years ago today, farmers got organized.

1 DAY AGO