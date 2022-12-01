Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
CVUSD & CVEF Feed Families for the Holiday
The Chino Valley Unified School District (CVUSD), partnering with the Chino Valley Education Foundation (CVEF) Hungry Kids Project, the Chino Valley Police Foundation, and local retailers Safeway and Costco, were able to provide 20 local families with full Thanksgiving meals for the holiday. “We’d like to really thank the staff...
SignalsAZ
Student Holiday Card Winners Announced
Sending cards is a wonderful tradition during the Holiday Season and we are pleased to be able to highlight and honor our student artwork. Instead of purchasing cards, we use our winning student designs. Each year we send out a call throughout Yavapai County for voluntary student submissions, and this...
journalaz.com
Verde Valley Homeless Coalition breaks ground for transitional housing
The Verde Valley Homeless Coalition broke ground for their new transitional housing development site on Nov. 22. This new structure, named the Friendship House, will be located off Main Street in Cottonwood and will consist of six individual bedrooms sharing a communal kitchen and living area. “We were expecting the...
SignalsAZ
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Coming to Findlay Toyota Center
Frankie Valli, who came to fame in 1962 as the lead singer of The Four Seasons, is hotter than ever and coming to the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, AZ to perform on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Thanks to the volcanic success of the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys, which...
SignalsAZ
This Day in History, December 4th, 2022 – “The Grange”
It was just 155 years ago today, December 4, 1867, when The National Grange of the Order of Patrons of Husbandry was created. The Grange is the oldest group of Americans dedicated to promoting family and agriculture. Sadly, farming seems to be a dying art, as the Grange continues to lose membership for a lack of farmers. Still, the Grange made its mark in history, being involved in voting rights, and even prohibition. Today the Grange works to promote the Traditional American Family values, and agriculture as well. 155 years ago today, farmers got organized.
SignalsAZ
Lisa Tells Us How to Care for Holiday Plants: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott tells us how to care for holiday plants. Learn tips on caring for poinsettias, Christmas cactus, winter herbs and other seasonal plants, and so much more!. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe to the...
These 9 Arizona Downtown Areas Are Pure Christmas Magic
These nine streets are the perfect winter wonderland.
Sedona Red Rock News
Sister cities narrows to 2
Instead of twins, it could be quadruplets for Sedona’s sister cities. Since June 7, a group of individuals have been looking for the perfect match and searching for a soulmate for the city of Sedona. It all began with a list of 45 potential suitors from around the world....
Arizona's Best Enchiladas Can Be Found At An Iconic Hole-In-The-Wall Eatery
This hidden gem eatery serves some of the state's best enchiladas.
Family ending search for missing Flagstaff man in Mexico
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — >> Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. <<. The family of a missing Flagstaff man is planning to call off their search parties after his kayak was found abandoned Wednesday. Corey Allen disappeared during the Thanksgiving holiday after he and his wife,...
Portions of Arizona's I-17 Highway To and From Flagstaff Will Be Closed at Night for Rock Blasting
On Nov. 28, the Arizona Dept. of Transportation announced that a 23-mile portion of heavily used Interstate I-17 will be closed for rock blasting at night. The blasting will close down both sides of the highway going north and south for 1 hour periods at night every week for 2 or 3 nights a week over the next 8 months.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Governing Board Approves Master Plan
The Yavapai College District Governing Board approved the College’s proposed Campus Master Plan at its November regular board meeting. The Campus Master Plan is a road map to help guide the next seven years of capital investments for college facilities. It incorporates the College’s Strategic Plan to determine where and when to invest resources at the campuses and centers to ensure our facilities remain a source of competitive advantage for our college and the communities we serve.
AZFamily
Search crews say body found offshore in Mexico identified as wife of missing Flagstaff couple
A researcher with the cybersecurity company Norton is giving tips on what scams to look out for and tricks to protect yourself. Phoenix woman volunteers in Ukraine after seeing Arizona's Family story. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Sonyia Santana is now on her way to Ukraine to use her medical...
jackcentral.org
Police Beat Nov. 13-19: Suspicious activity and medical attention
At 1:17 a.m., a student reported being awakened by screeching tires and people cheering at the San Francisco Parking Garage. An officer responded and the subjects were gone upon arrival. At 3:30 a.m., a student reported another student passed out inside the School of Communication. NAUPD responded and the student...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police to be Equipped with Body Cameras
Prescott Valley Police officers in December will be equipped with Body Worn Cameras to enhance officer and community safety. Town Council on August 25, 2022, unanimously approved a 10-year, $2.7 million contract with Axon Enterprises for 87 Body Worn Cameras, 80 new updated Taser energy weapons, and associated equipment for the Prescott Valley Police Department.
journalaz.com
Nurse Practitioner Amber Bahm awarded for rural care
Nurse Practitioner Amber Bahm of the Community Health Center of Yavapai was awarded the 2022 Community Star Award for excellence in rural health care. A native of Nebraska, Bahm started her career in social work before switching to nursing and earning a doctorate to become a nurse practitioner. She has been working at the Cottonwood office of the Community Health Center ofYavapai for five years.
SignalsAZ
Bradshaw Mountain girls basketball falls in final minute to Williams Field
The Bradshaw Mountain Bears girls basketball team is still looking for that elusive first win of the season after losing a heartbreaker in the final minute to the Williams Field Black Hawks on the road Saturday afternoon, 39-36. With the game tied at 36-36 with 36 seconds left on the...
knau.org
Arizona minimum wage set to increase January 1
Low-wage earners will get a small pay raise as Arizona's minimum wage is set to increase January 1. The current minimum is $12.80 an hour. The state's minimum wage is set to rise to $13.85 an hour — an increase of $1.05 — starting Jan. 1. It’s tied...
