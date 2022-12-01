DC Includes Henry Cavill In Superhero Banner, But When Is He Returning As Superman?

The DC Extended Universe has been keeping moviegoing audiences on their toes for years, thanks to twists in front and behind the camera. Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam definitely delivered on that front, bringing Henry Cavill back as Superman during the mid-credits sequence . DC recently included Cavill’s Man of Steel in a banner of their superheroes, but when is he returning as Superman ?

Henry Cavill’s cameo in Black Adam marked the actor’s first time returning to the role of Superman since the theatrical release of Justice League . While he maintained his interest in playing the Kryptonian hero, he didn’t participate in Snyder Cut reshoots, or cameo opportunities in projects like Shazam! or Peacemaker . But he’s finally back, as made evident by DC’s display at CCXP in Brazil this year. Although it might bring more questions about which upcoming DC movie he'll show up in next. Check it out, courtesy of Twitter .

And just like that, Henry Cavill has been reunited with his fellow DC heroes… kind of. In this display we see some of the DCEU’s biggest franchise heroes: Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Black Adam and (of course) Superman. Also included is Robert Pattinson’s Batman, who is seemingly only at the beginning of his tenure on the big screen. But that leaves the question: when is Cavill’s Clark Kent going to return to the shared universe?

The above display at CCXP seemingly proves that DC Studios is committing to Henry Cavill’s continued tenure as Superman. After all, he’s been noticeably missing from the last few years of movies and updates. And with James Gunn now at the head of the studio , one has to wonder what the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker might have up his sleeve for Cavill’s signature character.

Henry Cavill helped to kickstart the entire DCEU as Superman, appearing in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel , Batman v Superman , and Justice League in quick succession. While his appearance in Black Adam marked his return, the studio and actor alike have been keeping the plans for the character under wraps. Some fans are hoping to finally see a Man of Steel sequel , hopefully bringing the return of other actors like Amy Adams’ Lois Lane . But for now the plans are a complete mystery.

As previously mentioned, Henry Cavill has been noticeably absent from the DCEU since the release of Justice League in theaters. And when it was revealed that he could have had a cameo in Shazam! , fans worried that he might have hung up the cape for good. Peacemaker ’s scene with The Flash and Aquaman also felt like another missed opportunity to bring him back, although Superman’s silhouette was shown.

The next installment in the DCEU is Shazam! Fury of the Gods on March 17th, 2023.