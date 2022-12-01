Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Crazy Names: Florida’s Top 5 Towns
ORLANDO, Fla. – When people think of Florida cities, they usually think of Orlando, Miami or Tampa. But, if you have lived here for more than a couple weeks or have visited more than once, you have likely been exposed to some more unique city names, too. Matt Austin...
click orlando
Warm, dry stretch continues in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Dry air and high pressure continue to dominate the Central Florida forecast for the next several days. After some patchy fog to start Monday, we will see more sun in the afternoon. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect a high temperature of 80 in Orlando...
click orlando
Florida Gov. DeSantis announces $25M to provide building materials to restore hurricane-damaged homes
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $25 million in state funds would go toward providing building materials to restore homes damaged during Hurricane Ian. DeSantis announced the funding at a news conference at American Legion Post No. 103 in Punta Gorda. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
click orlando
Even more sunshine to close out the weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. – A few extra afternoon clouds bubbled up as expected Saturday, but Sunday should feature even more afternoon sunshine. High temperatures again surge back into the low-to-mid 80s. Gradually, more humidity is likely to build as we venture through a mainly dry and very warm week ahead.
click orlando
Can you legally fly a flag on your car in Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. On Monday, Trooper Steve was asked, “Can you legally fly a flag on your car?”
click orlando
Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian offered low-interest SBA loans
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida homeowners, renters, businesses, and non-profit groups impacted by Hurricane Ian’s late September fury have received more than $1 billion in super low interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Assistance, according to SBA spokeswoman Mary Bradfield. “Congress allows us to...
click orlando
These are so cool! Snow sculptures make this town the place to be in winter
All the inches of snow the Upper Peninsula of Michigan gets in the winter might not be appealing to some, but one university/town way up in the U.P. certainly makes the best of it each year. For more than 100 years, Michigan Tech University has staged what’s known as the...
Comments / 0