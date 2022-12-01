Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Santa Claus parachuting onto a Florida beach
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - If you haven't been in the Christmas spirit lately, maybe a video of the one and only Santa Claus parachuting onto a Florida beach will give you the push you need to feel more jolly. Santa was spotted falling from the sky at Flagler Beach by...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast Boat Parade Breaks Record in 2022
PALM COAST, Fla. (December 3, 2022) Building excitement with each update, organizers of the Palm Coast Holiday Boat Parade made Saturday night’s event one of the must-do things for residents and visitors this season. Lining the banks along St. Joe Walkway, parking was at a premium at Waterfront Park...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Family of former DSC administrator honors his memory with endowed scholarship
The family of the late Michael Elam, Daytona State College's vice president for student development from 2000-2009, has established an endowed scholarship fund with the DSC Foundation, a press release announced. "Mike was a great mentor, colleague and friend to me," DSC President Dr. Tom LoBasso said in the press...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler County Free Clinic Announces Retirement of Beloved Physician
BUNNELL, Fla. (December 2, 2022) This year, one of our most wonderful and dedicated volunteers is retiring! Dr. Don Alfonso, as a co-founder of the Flagler Free Clinic from its inception, you have been a pillar of the Flagler Free Clinic with your big heart and charming personality. Over the years, you have inspired countless others around you to support and care for their community. More than a healer, you have brought laughter and joy to the lives of everyone around you.
bungalower
Eyes on the Street: Popular Sanford restaurant opening location in College Park
We often get photographs and tips from our Bungalower readers of things that are happening around town, so we have started featuring them on the site in a series called “Eyes on the Street,” in honor of our favorite urbanist Jane Jacobs. “Don’t quote me in your article,...
First Coast News
Edward Waters University doesn't recognize educator union, cites religious reasons
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville's only Historically Black University does not recognize its educator union anymore. The university said it has the right to do that for religious reasons. That decision was the last straw for Dr. Felicia Wider. Lewis said a bridge was burned between them. Wider Lewis used...
stetson.edu
Hats Off to the Award-Winning Stetson Mansion
The 1886 mansion of Stetson’s founding trustee, benefactor and namesake, John B. Stetson, is nestled less than three miles from campus. It has a lot to tip its hat at these days earning the 2022 TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice #1 pick in the state of Florida and a Top 10 attraction in the entire country. It has also been named a USA Today’s 10 Best: #1 Holiday Home Tour in Florida and #2 in the United States. With all these major awards, it’s become a popular “must see” destination especially for its “Christmas Spectacular!” Tours that started on November 1.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Parks and Rec is offering postcards from Santa
Volusia County Parks, Recreation and Culture has hired temporary elf staff for the holiday season to assist Santa in making sure the children in Volusia County are on the good list. Residents can send their child’s full name and address to [email protected] to receive a postcard from Santa, directly from Santaland, USA.
fox35orlando.com
Motorcyclist dies after striking two deer in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A man who was riding his motorcycle in Flagler County was killed after striking two deer who walked onto the roadway Sunday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 50-year-old Palm Coast man was traveling eastbound on Firethorn Road around 12:45 a.m. At some point,...
Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for 20th year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for a 20th year at Old St. Andrew’s Church in downtown. The display is being hosted by the Jacksonville Historical Society and has transformed the church into a winter wonderland. From December 8th to December 27th, more than 50...
WESH
Man drowns while swimming at Volusia County beach, officials say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — According to Volusia County Beach Safety, a South Carolina man drowned in the ocean Friday afternoon. Officials say it happened south of New Smyrna Beach in the Bethune Beach area. The man was apparently working in Orlando and came with friends to have lunch...
The Daily South
Back-To-Back Hurricanes Reveal Large Mystery Object Buried On Florida Beach
Officials in east-central Florida are struggling to identify a mysterious wooden structure unearthed by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole in Daytona Beach Shores. The large wooden object was revealed by recent erosion and brought to the attention of Volusia County officials early last week. The back-to-back hurricanes swept numerous layers of sand from the popular beach.
fox35orlando.com
Frustrated storm victims getting answers from Florida DEP about beach destruction
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - Frustrated storm victims are finally getting some answers after getting the run around for weeks. Volusia County officials along with Florida Department of Environmental Protection hosted an open house to address emergency permitting for temporary and permanent repairs to coastal structures following Hurricane Ian and Nicole.
Volunteer patient escorts needed at Jacksonville abortion clinic as demand increases
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Months after Roe v Wade was overturned, A Jacksonville women's clinic is experiencing a rise in the number of patients. They tell First Coast News women are coming from states where abortions are no longer available to them, but they face another hurdle when they get to the clinic.
House from 'Christmas Story' being sold by Ponte Vedra man, but not without controversy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a holiday tradition for millions of families across America. However, this holiday season the movie 'A Christmas Story' will be played on TV and you can actually own the house from the movie. And there's plenty of drama in the backstory about the sale of...
Florida HBCU uses religious exemption to disband faculty union
Edward Waters University is named after a prominent African American labor leader.
WCJB
Ocala man and wife arrested in connection to human trafficking of minors
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were arrested after Marion County Sheriff’s Office launched a human trafficking investigation into a man and his wife. The investigation began last week after the sheriff’s office became aware of inappropriate texts between Dwight Tawan Edwards, 45, and two teenage victims. The detectives determined Dwight Edwards has been coercing the children for more than a year into trading sexual favors for money and gifts.
Tiger Dam being put in place in Volusia County as hurricane season comes to a close
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday marks the last day of hurricane season, but Central Florida still has a long way to go to rebuild. A line of damaged homes and condos in Volusia County is feeling it right now. That state has initiated a temporary fix for the coastline.
First Coast News
Duval County Public Schools terminates 20-year relationship with LGBTQ group due to Instagram post
The school district cited an "inappropriate game" being given to students. JASMYN called it an "overreaction."
Missing teen has been found, Flagler County deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Update: The 15-year-old who was missing in Flagler County has been found, the sheriff’s office said. Flagler County Sherriff’s Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl. Alayna Whalen was last seen Friday, Dec. 2 leaving Matanzas High School, according to deputies. Whalen...
