Fern Hollow Bridge expected to open before Christmas

In record time, construction of the new Fern Hollow Bridge is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

The bridge in Frick Park collapsed on January 28th and PennDOT started construction in the spring. Usually projects of this size take years. What's different about this one?

“It’s a collaboration between PennDOT, the City of Pittsburgh and the design consultant, who is HDR Consultants and the contractor,” PennDOT District 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Siriani

Siriani says that's the reason there could be traffic on the bridge later this month.

“We’re hoping to have it opened the week or maybe a day before Christmas,” said Moon-Siriani.

“We don’t have an exact date yet, the contractor is working diligently to have a least one lane in each direction open by that time.”

Other work will continue through the spring.