ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDKA News Radio

Fern Hollow Bridge expected to open before Christmas

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yu58p_0jU5j9y500

In record time, construction of the new Fern Hollow Bridge is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

The bridge in Frick Park collapsed on January 28th and PennDOT started construction in the spring. Usually projects of this size take years. What's different about this one?

“It’s a collaboration between PennDOT, the City of Pittsburgh and the design consultant, who is HDR Consultants and the contractor,” PennDOT District 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Siriani

Siriani says that's the reason there could be traffic on the bridge later this month.

“We’re hoping to have it opened the week or maybe a day before Christmas,” said Moon-Siriani.
“We don’t have an exact date yet, the contractor is working diligently to have a least one lane in each direction open by that time.”

Other work will continue through the spring.

Comments / 0

Related
KDKA News Radio

Overnight crash on I-376 kills 20-year-old

A 20-year-old was killed in a car crash that happened on I-376 overnight. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on I-376 East off of 2nd Avenue in the City of Pittsburgh at around 3:18 a.m.
KDKA News Radio

Jackie Evancho: Voice of an Angel

Opera superstar Jackie Evancho of Pine Richland joined the Big K Morning Show this Friday. Evancho returns home to Pittsburgh for a concert on Saturday December 10th at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. Listen to the full interview here.
KDKA News Radio

Morgan Wallen to play PNC Park next Summer

Rising country music star Morgan Wallen is coming back to Pittsburgh, this time he’ll play PNC Park. Wallen’s One Night At A Time World Tour will come to the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 15, 2023.
KDKA News Radio

Young girl and woman shot in Lincoln-Lemington

A woman and young child are in critical condition after a shooting in the Lincoln-Lemington section of Pittsburgh Thursday evening. Pittsburgh Public safety says it happened around 6:40 p.m. on the 1500 block on Lincoln Avenue.
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy