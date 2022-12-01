Read full article on original website
Campaign aims to help low-income West Virginia children access health insurance
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A new outreach campaign in West Virginia aims to help low-income families obtain and maintain health insurance coverage for their children. The campaign, Connecting Kids to Coverage West Virginia, launched Monday at CAMC’s Women and Children’s Hospital in Charleston. It’s a $1.48 million three-year...
WV homeowners rescue program offering funds sooner
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Changes coming to the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program are designed to get more money to more people quicker. Jessica Greathouse, special programs manager for the West Virginia Housing Development Fund, said the program was designed during the COVID-19 pandemic to help homeowners become more financially stable.
Air ambulance provider reports EMS worker shortage, seeks legislative help
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The shortage of trained EMS workers in the state is a crisis that now includes air ambulances. HealthNet Aeromedical Services President and CEO Clinton Burley said just like their ground counterparts, if they have no staff they cannot provide services to the community. “It has reached...
Marsh: Flu hospitalizations “worst we’ve seen in 10 years”
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There are new variants of COVID-19 that are circulating in West Virginia, on top of a rise in flu cases and continued concerns about RSV among children, according to state health officials. State coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh said there’s been a 30 percent increase in...
