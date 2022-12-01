Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: ‘Buy Wyoming’ This Christmas – Here Are Some Good Gift Ideas
Despite the temptation to buy on the internet or Amazon, there are some great reasons to shop local this Christmas season. After consulting with some friends around the state, here are some ideas from them for Cowboy State products. But first,...
Casper Kids and Cops Shop for Toys and Treats
On Saturday, 30 to 40 officers from various law enforcement agencies in Natrona County went to the west side Walmart to help kids buy various items at its 15th annual Shop with a Cop event. According to a press release, around $23,500 was donated from Walmart East and West, Sam’s...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cat Urbigkit: Who Stands with the Anti-Ranching Vendetta?
Ranchers whose livestock herds graze public lands in the western United States are continuing a tradition that has long been practiced by pastoral peoples around the globe. Herds are moved with the seasons, and domestic stock grazing the West's arid rangelands produces food and fiber in a relatively natural manner.
cowboystatedaily.com
Jackson Outdoorsman Dies From Botulism; Tainted Soup Blamed
After a long struggle against a nightmarish botulism infection, Hans Russell of Jackson, 56, died Wednesday in a Salt Lake hospital, a family friend has confirmed. With his passing, Wyoming has lost a robust, humorous, talented and adventurous human being, James...
Drive-Through Lightshow and Scavenger Hunt at the Casper Speedway
The Casper Speedway is now offering a drive-through lightshow and scavenger hunt at 1277 Amoco Road. Weather permitting, the event is open Mondays and Friday & Saturday through the rest of the month from 5 - 9 p.m. "I'm from Casper, this is home, I'm raising my kids here and...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (11/28/22–12/4/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Bob McGrath, ‘Sesame Street’ legend, dies at 90
Actor, musician and children’s author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children’s show “Sesame Street,”. Bob McGrath, has died at the age of 90. McGrath’s passing was confirmed by his family who posted on his Facebook page on Sunday.
Candlelight Christmas Returns at Fort Caspar
On Saturday, hundreds of people and families showed up at Fort Caspar after it had been canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic. Rick Young, the Museum Director of Fort Caspar, said they've been doing this event for the past 20 years and usually get around 1,000 people to show up.
Food Bank of Wyoming Receives $100,000 Match as Part of Holiday Fundraising Drive
In a recent press release the Food Bank of Wyoming announced they got a $100,000 matching gift opportunity from the John P. Ellbogen Foundation. All monies up to $100,000 will be matched. As inflation drives up the cost of food and fuel dramatically, "this grant comes at a critical time"...
Sheridan Media
Governor Gordon Announces Date for 2023 Annual Prayer Breakfast
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced Thursday that the 2023 annual Prayer Breakfast will take place at 6:30 am on February 15 at Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne. The keynote speaker will be Anne Beiler (bye-ler), founder of Auntie Anne’s, the world’s largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise.The Governor’s Prayer Breakfast is a longstanding tradition spanning more than 70 years.
Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America
Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, December 2, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Stan Woinoski of Big Horn, Wyoming. Stan writes: "Here is one from near the Mt Hope Cemetery looking toward the northeast.". To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Likely Safe From ‘Cocaine Bear’ Rampage; No Recorded Incidents To Date
If you're terrified at the thought of the gruesome carnage that could be left in the wake of a bear's cocaine-fueled rage, you probably don't have anything to worry about in Wyoming – at least outside of movie theatres.
cowboystatedaily.com
Removal Of Coal/ Natural Gas Could Mean Wyoming And Neighbors Face Blackouts This Winter
An analysis by an electric grid watchdog warns that "a large portion of the North American bulk power system is at risk of having insufficient energy supplies during severe winter weather.". The North American Energy Reliability Corp. (NSERC) report attributes...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/18/22–12/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
cowboystatedaily.com
Homemade ‘Smith And Methson’ Firearm Unlikely To Catch On With Wyoming Crooks
The likelihood is vanishingly small that any Wyoming crime victim would find themselves staring down the twin barrels of a "Smith & Methson," says a Wyoming a gunsmith and former law enforcement officer. "It looks like it's probably a...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Jackson; Lantis
Diana L. Jackson, 63, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at 11:28 a.m. in Casper at Wyoming Medical Center surrounded by family and friends. Born February 13, 1959, in Almagordo, New Mexico, at Holloman Air Force Base to Goode and Trudy Cheatham. Moved to Casper, Wyoming, in 1961, where she attended Crest Hill Elementary, Dean Morgan Junior High and was part of the class of 1977 at Natrona County High School, where she was a part of the high school swim team.
Wyoming legislative leadership and committee assignments finalized for 67th Legislature
Members of leadership will be formally confirmed, and newly elected legislators will be sworn-in Jan. 10 beginning at Noon, as provided by the Wyoming Constitution. The post Wyoming legislative leadership and committee assignments finalized for 67th Legislature appeared first on Local News 8.
cowboystatedaily.com
Tainted Soup Likely Led To Wyoming Man’s Paralysis From Botulism
During her long career in food service, Becce Ford is thankful that she never saw a single case of botulism. But given its horrific effects, she was always mindful of the foodborne neuro toxin that can shut down the entire body.
Skull Found In Montana Wilderness Nearly 50 Years Ago Identified As Belonging To Wisconsin Hitchhiker Who Vanished In 1976
DNA technology helped identify the skeletal remains of Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis, who was just 18 when he disappeared from Wisconsin Rapids. The skeletal remains of a Wisconsin man, which turned up in Montana in 2004, were identified through genetic genealogy, nearly a half century after he vanished.
